Curtain call for Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus is closing in May after 146 years of operation, and this tour has been billed as its final, ever.
Philly’s last circus was held Feb. 17-20 at the Wells Fargo Center. Documents released by Feld Entertainment last year reported that “economic and societal” shifts made the circus an “unsustainable business venture.”
The smell of the circus, however, probably won’t be missed.
Bold text reminds patrons how Ringling Brothers is “The Greatest Show on Earth.” But the smell is hell. “Greatest Show” or not.
Parking reached near capacity on the Feb. 18 afternoon show. Spectators wearing American flag T-shirts, others with Duck Dynasty-style beards. People of all walks and sizes.
In recent years, the way people experience the “Greatest Show on Earth” has changed with popular demand. The decline of ticket sales and high operating costs left the company at a loss. In May 2016, Feld Entertainment, which also own Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe Live and Monster Jam, decided to retire the elephant acts completely from the Ringling Brothers circus. Pressure to develop state-of-the-art interactive portions of the entertainment showcase led to the development of an ill-fated Ringling Brothers app released around the time the elephant acts were withdrawn. According to the circus’ program, since 1995, Ringling Brothers has even run an elephant preserve.
“Dedicated to Saving an Endangered Species […] In the interest of the species’ present and future well-being, all Ringling Bros. elephants are now located at the Ringling Bros. Center for Elephant Conservation (CEC) in Central Florida.”
Considering the unrelenting challenge to provide a home to elephants, the maintenance, the upkeep, the cost of care, the decision may have come as little surprise. Given that Asian elephants have been an endangered species since 1975, that may raise some eyebrows.
Kids are, historically speaking, the main demographic for the circus. The expressions of mixed wide-eyed terror and skeptical bemusement kids have when encountering adults dressed in vibrant colors, sequence and face paint although directed towards children, haven’t aged well in the era of the internet. There’s not nearly as much applause as one would expect from a three-quarters-filled arena.
“They said they was going to be about 18,000 people. Nearly 60k across the weekend. But I can’t imagine everybody who said they would show, would show,” Ken, a Wells Fargo Center employee, told the Times.
“Bring any tissues for the nosebleeds?” a stranger from across the aisle mentioned.
The show itself made a whole slew of changes to its traditional lineup as an attempt to capture the attention of wider audiences with little avail. “Out of this World” has occasional musical numbers with showmanship punctuated by large group choreographed ice skating routines, with Rockette-sized kicks.
Thematically, the circus strings its acts together for the crowd with a story that is vague at best. A circus has been hijacked by a malevolent intergalactic queen who desires to enslave clowns and performers while the ringmaster (who is also the show’s emcee) seeks to stop the wicked queen, along with the assistance of a little person who is not explicitly called the ringmaster’s sidekick, but a scale miniature side-car doesn’t leave much room to the imagination. The vast majority of animal performers have agitated expressions pretty evident.
Under longstanding pressure from activists, in 2011 Feld Entertainment agreed to pay a fine upwards of a quarter-of-a-million dollars, though without admitting wrongdoing.
At a time when concerns about animal welfare looms like a shadow over certain facets of the entertainment industry, many predicted the end of the circus for a long time coming.
The circus going the way of the endangered elephant they so claim to protect. In broader terms, there’s a wider sensitivity now to the larger implications of a show of its nature than a century ago. It forces a difficult question: If acknowledged that creatures suffer when in captivity and made to perform, does the burden of choice weigh on the viewer? Not even those human societies who fought against Ringling Brothers for years have any answers. Though it may come as little surprise which groups celebrated their demise. The Humane Society, for one, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and PETA for another.
This last performance of the circus is symbolic of the end of a bygone era. While on the human side of the equation, people were willing to enjoy their last chance to see a cultural institution on its final go-around.
When the performance was through, the question remained, what was the circus without a few invisible elephants under one tent? People can only do the best they can do. Sometimes it’s enough. Sometimes it isn’t.
With too little, too late done to diminish the mounting outcry, social pressures were in the end enough for spectators to both pay last respects in their final Philly performance, and condemn what will once be formally known as The Greatest Show on Earth. ••