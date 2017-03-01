Curtain call for Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus

Ringling Broth­ers and Barnum & Bailey cir­cus is clos­ing in May after 146 years of op­er­a­tion, and this tour has been billed as its fi­nal, ever.

Philly’s last cir­cus was held Feb. 17-20 at the Wells Fargo Cen­ter. Doc­u­ments re­leased by Feld En­ter­tain­ment last year re­por­ted that “eco­nom­ic and so­ci­et­al” shifts made the cir­cus an “un­sus­tain­able busi­ness ven­ture.”

The smell of the cir­cus, however, prob­ably won’t be missed.

Bold text re­minds pat­rons how Ringling Broth­ers is “The Greatest Show on Earth.” But the smell is hell. “Greatest Show” or not.

Park­ing reached near ca­pa­city on the Feb. 18 af­ter­noon show. Spec­tat­ors wear­ing Amer­ic­an flag T-shirts, oth­ers with Duck Dyn­asty-style beards. People of all walks and sizes.

In re­cent years, the way people ex­per­i­ence the “Greatest Show on Earth” has changed with pop­u­lar de­mand. The de­cline of tick­et sales and high op­er­at­ing costs left the com­pany at a loss. In May 2016, Feld En­ter­tain­ment, which also own Dis­ney On Ice, Mar­vel Uni­verse Live and Mon­ster Jam, de­cided to re­tire the ele­phant acts com­pletely from the Ringling Broth­ers cir­cus. Pres­sure to de­vel­op state-of-the-art in­ter­act­ive por­tions of the en­ter­tain­ment show­case led to the de­vel­op­ment of an ill-fated Ringling Broth­ers app re­leased around the time the ele­phant acts were with­drawn. Ac­cord­ing to the cir­cus’ pro­gram, since 1995, Ringling Broth­ers has even run an ele­phant pre­serve.

“Ded­ic­ated to Sav­ing an En­dangered Spe­cies […] In the in­terest of the spe­cies’ present and fu­ture well-be­ing, all Ringling Bros. ele­phants are now loc­ated at the Ringling Bros. Cen­ter for Ele­phant Con­ser­va­tion (CEC) in Cent­ral Flor­ida.”

Con­sid­er­ing the un­re­lent­ing chal­lenge to provide a home to ele­phants, the main­ten­ance, the up­keep, the cost of care, the de­cision may have come as little sur­prise. Giv­en that Asi­an ele­phants have been an en­dangered spe­cies since 1975, that may raise some eye­brows.

Kids are, his­tor­ic­ally speak­ing, the main demo­graph­ic for the cir­cus. The ex­pres­sions of mixed wide-eyed ter­ror and skep­tic­al be­muse­ment kids have when en­coun­ter­ing adults dressed in vi­brant col­ors, se­quence and face paint al­though dir­ec­ted to­wards chil­dren, haven’t aged well in the era of the in­ter­net. There’s not nearly as much ap­plause as one would ex­pect from a three-quar­ters-filled arena.

“They said they was go­ing to be about 18,000 people. Nearly 60k across the week­end. But I can’t ima­gine every­body who said they would show, would show,” Ken, a Wells Fargo Cen­ter em­ploy­ee, told the Times.

“Bring any tis­sues for the nosebleeds?” a stranger from across the aisle men­tioned.

The show it­self made a whole slew of changes to its tra­di­tion­al lineup as an at­tempt to cap­ture the at­ten­tion of wider audi­ences with little avail. “Out of this World” has oc­ca­sion­al mu­sic­al num­bers with show­man­ship punc­tu­ated by large group cho­reo­graphed ice skat­ing routines, with Rock­ette-sized kicks.

Them­at­ic­ally, the cir­cus strings its acts to­geth­er for the crowd with a story that is vague at best. A cir­cus has been hi­jacked by a malevol­ent in­ter­galactic queen who de­sires to en­slave clowns and per­formers while the ring­mas­ter (who is also the show’s em­cee) seeks to stop the wicked queen, along with the as­sist­ance of a little per­son who is not ex­pli­citly called the ring­mas­ter’s sidekick, but a scale mini­ature side-car doesn’t leave much room to the ima­gin­a­tion. The vast ma­jor­ity of an­im­al per­formers have agit­ated ex­pres­sions pretty evid­ent.

Un­der long­stand­ing pres­sure from act­iv­ists, in 2011 Feld En­ter­tain­ment agreed to pay a fine up­wards of a quarter-of-a-mil­lion dol­lars, though without ad­mit­ting wrong­do­ing.

At a time when con­cerns about an­im­al wel­fare looms like a shad­ow over cer­tain fa­cets of the en­ter­tain­ment in­dustry, many pre­dicted the end of the cir­cus for a long time com­ing.

The cir­cus go­ing the way of the en­dangered ele­phant they so claim to pro­tect. In broad­er terms, there’s a wider sens­it­iv­ity now to the lar­ger im­plic­a­tions of a show of its nature than a cen­tury ago. It forces a dif­fi­cult ques­tion: If ac­know­ledged that creatures suf­fer when in cap­tiv­ity and made to per­form, does the bur­den of choice weigh on the view­er? Not even those hu­man so­ci­et­ies who fought against Ringling Broth­ers for years have any an­swers. Though it may come as little sur­prise which groups cel­eb­rated their de­mise. The Hu­mane So­ci­ety, for one, the An­im­al Leg­al De­fense Fund and PETA for an­oth­er.

This last per­form­ance of the cir­cus is sym­bol­ic of the end of a by­gone era. While on the hu­man side of the equa­tion, people were will­ing to en­joy their last chance to see a cul­tur­al in­sti­tu­tion on its fi­nal go-around.

When the per­form­ance was through, the ques­tion re­mained, what was the cir­cus without a few in­vis­ible ele­phants un­der one tent? People can only do the best they can do. Some­times it’s enough. Some­times it isn’t.

With too little, too late done to di­min­ish the mount­ing out­cry, so­cial pres­sures were in the end enough for spec­tat­ors to both pay last re­spects in their fi­nal Philly per­form­ance, and con­demn what will once be form­ally known as The Greatest Show on Earth. ••