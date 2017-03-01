Breast cancer screening at Sabatina office

State Sen. John Sabatina is teaming up with Fox Chase Cancer Center to host an upcoming breast cancer screening event.
The Fox Chase Mobile Mammography Van will be available on Friday, March 3, at 9 a.m. at Sabatina’s district office at 12361 Academy Road.
“Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer death of women in Pennsylvania. They are our mothers, daughters, friends and neighbors,” Sabatina said. “That’s why I’m committed to doing my part to make it more convenient for women to get screened. I encourage my constituents to inform themselves about this terrible disease and make an appointment for a screening.”
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Linda Hammell at 215-728-3554 or Linda.Hammell@fccc.edu
“Fox Chase Cancer Center has been a great partner with our office to ensure that women have access to screenings, and I appreciate their ongoing dedication to serve our community,” Sabatina said.
In order to qualify, participants must be age 40 or over, have a prescription from their doctor, may not be breastfeeding or have breast-fed within the last nine months, must not have had a breast cancer diagnosis within the past three years, must not have had a mammogram in 12 months, and must be able to board the van and stand while being examined. ••
