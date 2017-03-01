Breast cancer screening at Sabatina office

State Sen. John Sabat­ina is team­ing up with Fox Chase Can­cer Cen­ter to host an up­com­ing breast can­cer screen­ing event.

The Fox Chase Mo­bile Mam­mo­graphy Van will be avail­able on Fri­day, March 3, at 9 a.m. at Sabat­ina’s dis­trict of­fice at 12361 Academy Road.

“Breast can­cer is the most com­monly dia­gnosed can­cer and the second-lead­ing cause of can­cer death of wo­men in Pennsylvania. They are our moth­ers, daugh­ters, friends and neigh­bors,” Sabat­ina said. “That’s why I’m com­mit­ted to do­ing my part to make it more con­veni­ent for wo­men to get screened. I en­cour­age my con­stitu­ents to in­form them­selves about this ter­rible dis­ease and make an ap­point­ment for a screen­ing.”

Ap­point­ments are re­quired. To sched­ule an ap­point­ment or for more in­form­a­tion, con­tact Linda Ham­mell at 215-728-3554 or Linda.Ham­mell@fc­cc.edu

“Fox Chase Can­cer Cen­ter has been a great part­ner with our of­fice to en­sure that wo­men have ac­cess to screen­ings, and I ap­pre­ci­ate their on­go­ing ded­ic­a­tion to serve our com­munity,” Sabat­ina said.

In or­der to qual­i­fy, par­ti­cipants must be age 40 or over, have a pre­scrip­tion from their doc­tor, may not be breast­feed­ing or have breast-fed with­in the last nine months, must not have had a breast can­cer dia­gnos­is with­in the past three years, must not have had a mam­mo­gram in 12 months, and must be able to board the van and stand while be­ing ex­amined. ••

