Bob Pantano Dance Party celebrates anniversary

What are you do­ing Sat­urday night?

Well, Bob Pantano’s an­swer is the same every week — ac­tu­ally for the last 40 years. Maybe you’ve heard of something called the Bob Pantano Dance Party? We are talk­ing about the first and longest-run­ning ra­dio dance party in the na­tion.

This Sat­urday night (March 4) is ex­tra spe­cial, as it marks the 40th an­niversary cel­eb­ra­tion and live broad­cast of the show. There is a big night of per­form­ances and spe­cial guests lined up for this mem­or­able oc­ca­sion tak­ing place at The Ad­elphia Res­taur­ant and Nightclub in Dept­ford, New Jer­sey.

“This is a spe­cial event we are ded­ic­at­ing to all of the listen­ers who have been listen­ing for the last 40 years,” said Pantano, who is a nat­ive of 7th and Fed­er­al streets in South Phil­adelphia.

The ori­gins of this weekly dance-the-night-away af­fair date to the 1960s, when the Bish­op Neu­mann gradu­ate (class of ‘67) star­ted spin­ning at the re­cord hops and then the nightclubs in the ‘70s. His pro­fes­sion­al ra­dio ca­reer began on WCAM in Cam­den in ‘71. He pi­on­eered the live ra­dio broad­cast, The Sat­urday Night Dance Party, in ’77, which airs 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., and has en­thralled and en­ter­tained Phil­adelphia audi­ences with its up­beat dance mu­sic.

“I just had an idea that I wanted to do a disco party on the air,” Pantano re­called. “I wanted to bring it to a nightclub and give it a chance. It could’ve las­ted a week or two, but it las­ted 40 years.”

His knack for play­ing the best re­cord hop tunes of the ’60s, along with the dance club clas­sics of the’ 70s and ‘80s, has made him a celebrity around the Delaware Val­ley. The show ori­gin­ates ex­clus­ively on 98.1 WOGL and is sim­ul­cast on 96.1 WTTH At­lantic City and 93.1 WEZW Wild­wood.

Forty years later, his audi­ence is stronger than ever.

Pantano, who was presen­ted the Per­son of the Year Award by the Broad­cast Pi­on­eers Hall in 2015 and in­duc­ted in­to its Hall of Fame, is No. 1 in his time slot across the board in the over­all rat­ings as well as every age demo­graph­ic, in­clud­ing the all-im­port­ant 25 to 54 — for the first time ever, in the latest Nielsen rat­ings book. Mr. Sat­urday Night is now the King of Sat­urday Night among Delaware Val­ley ra­dio listen­ers. This king has no plans of leav­ing the party scene.

“Let’s go for 10 more. I am go­ing the dis­tance,” Pantano said. “As long as people keep dan­cing, we will still be play­ing.” ••

The Bob Pantano Dance Party 40th An­niversary Cel­eb­ra­tion and Live Broad­cast

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sat­urday (March 4)

Where: Ad­elphia Res­taur­ant & Nightclub, 1750 Cle­m­ents Bridge Road, Dept­ford, New Jer­sey

Spe­cial guest per­form­ances by: Tav­ares (Heav­en Must Be Miss­ing an An­gel); The Blue Notes (The Love I Lost); Kenny Jeremi­ah (Soul Sur­viv­ors ori­gin­al lead sing­er); Cecil Park­er (I Think I’ll Tell Her); Jimmy Phil­lips (Got to Get You Back); a Trib­ute to the Tram­mps by Night Fever with Jimmy Lee; and Trib­ute to Donna Sum­mer by Rainere Mar­tin.

Tick­ets: $25 in ad­vance; $30 at the door, and avail­able on­line at ad­elphiares­taur­ant.com