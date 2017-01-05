Pets of the Week: Jan. 4, 2017

Diva loves to cuddle
Diva is a 3-year-old, playful, easy-to-walk dog who is super cuddly. She is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. Her tag number is A23340537.
Diva’s previous owner, who had to surrender her due to landlord issues, gave her a glowing report.
The dog loves attention and is tired of kennel living and the noisy shelter.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Ashlyn wants a forever home
Ashlyn is a very sweet, very affectionate young lady who is full of personality. She is in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue.
The cat is very playful and wants to be involved in everything people do. She was rescued with her mom and her siblings from a life outdoors. She gets along well with dogs and other cats. If children are in the home, it is recommended that they are older.
Ashlyn, 21 months old, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
