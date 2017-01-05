Pets of the Week: Jan. 4, 2017

Diva loves to cuddle

Diva is a 3-year-old, play­ful, easy-to-walk dog who is su­per cuddly. She is at Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave. Her tag num­ber is A23340537.

Diva’s pre­vi­ous own­er, who had to sur­render her due to land­lord is­sues, gave her a glow­ing re­port.

The dog loves at­ten­tion and is tired of ken­nel liv­ing and the noisy shel­ter.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Ashlyn wants a forever home

Ashlyn is a very sweet, very af­fec­tion­ate young lady who is full of per­son­al­ity. She is in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue.

The cat is very play­ful and wants to be in­volved in everything people do. She was res­cued with her mom and her sib­lings from a life out­doors. She gets along well with dogs and oth­er cats. If chil­dren are in the home, it is re­com­men­ded that they are older.

Ashlyn, 21 months old, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.