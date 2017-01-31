Website on savings accounts for the disabled

A new web­site ad­min­istered by the Pennsylvania Treas­ury will provide ac­cess to in­form­a­tion about sav­ings ac­counts de­signed to aid in­di­vidu­als with dis­ab­il­it­ies and their fam­il­ies.

The Achiev­ing a Bet­ter Life Ex­per­i­ence web­site can be ac­cessed at paable.gov

“I am pleased that the state treas­ury has de­veloped a web­site that will make it easi­er for in­di­vidu­als and their fam­il­ies to un­der­stand the be­ne­fits of the ABLE Act,” said state Sen. Tina Tartagli­one. “Find­ing new ways to save for hous­ing, med­ic­al ex­penses, edu­ca­tion and trans­port­a­tion helps fam­il­ies bet­ter man­age costs and im­prove the qual­ity of life.”

PA ABLE ac­counts provide a way for in­di­vidu­als with qual­i­fy­ing dis­ab­il­it­ies to save us­ing tax-free sav­ings and in­vest­ment op­tions.

Tartagli­one (D-2nd dist.), along with Re­pub­lic­an Sen. Lisa Baker of Luzerne County, helped shep­herd the le­gis­la­tion that es­tab­lished the pro­gram through the le­gis­lat­ive pro­cess.

“The new web­site will give in­ter­ested in­di­vidu­als de­tails about pro­gram eli­gib­il­ity and how to es­tab­lish the ac­counts,” Tartagli­one said. “This is an ex­cel­lent re­source that has im­port­ant in­form­a­tion.”

Treas­ury will up­date the web­site reg­u­larly, and in­ter­ested in­di­vidu­als can sign up for emails about the pro­gram from the treas­ury. Tartagli­one said that a call cen­ter has also been cre­ated where ques­tions can be answered. The call cen­ter can be reached toll-free at 855-529-2253. ••

