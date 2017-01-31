Wake up and smell the Gran Gianduiotto

Joe Six­pack shares all things beer with read­ers in this weekly column.

They take their cof­fee ser­i­ously at Gran Caffe L’Aquila.

The Chest­nut Street cafe and res­taur­ant op­er­ates its own second-floor roast­er, its co-own­er is a medal-win­ning bean man, and the en­tire place has been modeled on the styl­ish grand cafes of the own­ers’ home­land in the Ab­ruzzi re­gion of Italy. On most morn­ings, the place is a pop­u­lar des­tin­a­tion for Itali­an ex­pat­ri­ates sip­ping cups of es­presso and speak­ing with an ac­cent you don’t of­ten hear on the streets of Cen­ter City, yo.

It’s not ex­actly known for beer, however.

Which is a shame, be­cause among the cafe’s short list of taps is a brew that re­veals the pleas­ant things that can hap­pen at the in­ter­sec­tion of cof­fee and beer.

Some­times, cof­fee-flavored beers are noth­ing more than that: beer that tastes like someone dumped a half-cup of joe in­to your pint while clear­ing the table. There’s no real thought about how the bit­ter­ness of roas­ted beans is go­ing to play off the fla­vor of malt and hops.

Gran Gi­an­dui­otto gets it right. It’s a rich, dark stout from West Chester’s Le­vante Brew­ery, a small, young brew­ery that ought to be get­ting a lot more at­ten­tion from loc­als.

It was in­spired by the Itali­an chocol­ates known as gi­an­dui­otto. If you had a grand­moth­er who lived in a row­house south of Wash­ing­ton Av­en­ue, you’re already fa­mil­i­ar with these small, pyr­am­id-like hazel­nut-flavored chocol­ates. They’re the ones wrapped in sil­ver tin­foil that she used to give you after Sunday din­ner, re­mem­ber? If not, think Nu­tella.

Yes, hazel­nut, vanilla, co­coa and cof­fee is a mouth­ful when it comes to beer, and it’s worth every glor­i­ous mo­ment you’ll spend nurs­ing a glass. None of those fla­vors dom­in­ates by it­self; in­stead, they swim to­geth­er across the pal­ate in melt-in-the-mouth good­ness.

At 11 per­cent al­co­hol, this is no morn­ing cup. I’d pair it with a can­noli.

And then con­sider some of the many oth­er cof­fee beers on loc­al shelves.

For ex­ample, Ter­rapin Brew­ing out of Athens, Geor­gia, is push­ing the whole cof­fee-and-beer thing to a new level with its newly re­leased series of Single Ori­gin Cof­fee Brown Ale. You’ll find it in mixed four-packs with bottles fea­tur­ing four dif­fer­ent cof­fee types from Costa Rica, In­done­sia, Ecuador (my fave) and Kenya.

With a min­im­ally hopped brown ale as a base, the cof­fee fla­vor really steps for­ward. This is a beer for java junkies.

Oth­er re­com­men­ded cof­fee beers:

Joe Cof­fee Port­er from Phil­adelphia Brew­ing - the cof­fee plays off the malt nicely in this easy drink­ing beer made with fair trade beans.

Stone En­joy By Cof­fee & Chocol­ate - a rare cof­fee-flavored IPA, re­leased in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bal­last Point Mocha Marlin - a cof­fee-and-chocol­ate-flavored port­er, it’s smooth with a hint of vanilla.

Vic­tory Java Cask - a massively strong (14 per­cent al­co­hol) bour­bon bar­rel-aged cof­fee stout flavored with just a hint of smoke.

Sly Fox Oslo Port­er - a Lon­don-style port­er made with es­presso beans from Brook­lyn-based roast­er Oslo Cof­fee. Now avail­able on draft in area bars.

Double Nick­el Bel­gian Brown with cas­cara - made with the skins of cof­fee beans, to pro­duce a fla­vor that seems closer to tea than cof­fee. ••

SIX­PACK OF THE WEEK

Big­foot Bar­ley­wine Style Ale

Si­erra Nevada (Chico, Cali­for­nia)

Bar­ley­wine

AL­CO­HOL: 9.6%

Six­pack Sez:

First brewed in 1983, this is one of the ori­gin­al West Coast hop mon­sters. Un­like su­per bit­ter double IPAs, though, this myth­ic­al beast has a bit­ter­sweet bal­ance thanks to a co­pi­ous malt bill. Its strength makes this an ex­cel­lent can­did­ate for cel­lar­ing; hold it for a year, and the hop fla­vor drops a notch, al­low­ing mel­low notes of sherry to emerge.