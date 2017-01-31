Toomey backs holding money from sanctuary cities

Pres­id­ent Trump’s ex­ec­ut­ive or­der would im­pact Phil­adelphia, which May­or Jim Ken­ney has deemed a sanc­tu­ary city.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and the Phil­adelphia Re­pub­lic­an Party are sup­port­ing Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump’s ex­ec­ut­ive or­der in­struct­ing the De­part­ments of Justice and Home­land Se­cur­ity to in­vest­ig­ate ways to with­hold fed­er­al fund­ing from sanc­tu­ary cit­ies.

May­or Jim Ken­ney has deemed Phil­adelphia a sanc­tu­ary city.

Sanc­tu­ary cit­ies for­bid their loc­al law en­force­ment of­ficers from co­oper­at­ing with fed­er­al im­mig­ra­tion of­fi­cials.

Toomey re­cently re­in­tro­duced his Stop Dan­ger­ous Sanc­tu­ary Cit­ies Act.

Rep. Di­ane Black, a Ten­ness­ee Re­pub­lic­an, is in­tro­du­cing com­pan­ion le­gis­la­tion in the House of Rep­res­ent­at­ives.

The le­gis­la­tion with­holds cer­tain fed­er­al funds from sanc­tu­ary cit­ies.

Last year, Toomey’s bill was sup­por­ted by a vote of 53-44, but needed 60 votes to pass. Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Ca­sey Jr. voted against it, as did all but two Demo­crats. Only one Re­pub­lic­an op­posed it.

Toomey said, “I was pleased to see Pres­id­ent Trump take this pre­lim­in­ary step to help end dan­ger­ous sanc­tu­ary cit­ies. This is a cru­cial is­sue of pub­lic safety, which I have pur­sued since 2015. I was es­pe­cially pleased to see that Pres­id­ent Trump ad­op­ted my ap­proach of at­tempt­ing to with­hold fed­er­al funds from sanc­tu­ary cit­ies. While this is an im­port­ant first step, more needs to be done, as Pres­id­ent Trump is lim­ited in what he can ac­com­plish through ex­ec­ut­ive or­der. We need le­gis­la­tion to en­sure loc­al po­lice are not sub­ject to law­suits for good-faith ef­forts to co­oper­ate with fed­er­al law en­force­ment to re­move dan­ger­ous crim­in­als and ter­ror­ists from our streets. And only Con­gress can act to with­hold mil­lions of dol­lars of for­mula grants and thus provide the in­cent­ive needed to prompt sanc­tu­ary cit­ies to change their policies.

“It is cru­cial we end dan­ger­ous sanc­tu­ary cit­ies. Amer­ica has re­peatedly seen the dev­ast­at­ing ef­fects of sanc­tu­ary city policies. In Phil­adelphia, we have seen three child mo­lesters — two charged and one con­victed — re­leased onto the streets due to the city’s sanc­tu­ary city policy. San Fran­cisco’s policy led to the re­lease of an il­leg­al im­mig­rant — pre­vi­ously con­victed of sev­en felon­ies and de­por­ted five times be­fore — who went on to murder 32-year-old Kate Steinle. I will con­tin­ue to fight to pro­tect our com­munit­ies from vi­ol­ent crim­in­als and sus­pec­ted ter­ror­ists who are in the U.S. il­leg­ally. I call on Con­gress to join me, and pass my Stop Dan­ger­ous Sanc­tu­ary Cit­ies Act.”

Joe De­Fe­lice, chair­man of the Phil­adelphia Re­pub­lic­an Party, said, “From the re­lease of a child rap­ist from the Domin­ic­an Re­pub­lic­an to that of an Itali­an drug smug­gler, Phil­adelphi­ans have already been put in dir­ect danger by May­or Ken­ney’s policy of block­ing loc­al law en­force­ment from par­ti­cip­at­ing with fed­er­al im­mig­ra­tion au­thor­it­ies. Nobody really thinks that a policy that shel­ters il­leg­al im­mig­rants who are ar­res­ted for com­mit­ting crimes in Phil­adelphia makes us safer – the may­or’s de­fense is simply an ob­fus­ca­tion which re­lies on the pat­ron­iz­ing no­tion that our loc­al po­lice would round up vic­tims and wit­nesses of crime for de­port­a­tion, as if that would some­how be be­ne­fi­cial to solv­ing crimes.

“Now, with Pres­id­ent Trump’s wel­come an­nounce­ment that his ad­min­is­tra­tion will pri­or­it­ize fight­ing this in­sane and il­leg­al policy – spe­cific­ally by with­hold­ing fed­er­al funds – May­or Ken­ney en­dangers the fisc­al health of the city as well. With a rising tax bur­den and a loom­ing pen­sions crisis on the ho­ri­zon, May­or Ken­ney ap­pears to gov­ern so much at the whim of the rad­ic­al pro­gress­ive wing of his party that he will for­sake the rest of us in the mean­time.”

Mean­while, state Rep. Mar­tina White (R-170th dist.) last week re­leased a co-spon­sor­ship memo ask­ing House mem­bers to add their names to what will be known as House Bill 28 of 2017.

“In the last ses­sion, the House passed my le­gis­la­tion — House Bill 1885 — to al­low those in­jured by il­leg­al im­mig­rants to sue sanc­tu­ary cit­ies and mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies that re­fuse to co-op­er­ate with fed­er­al im­mig­ra­tion of­fi­cials,” White said. “Un­for­tu­nately, the ses­sion ended without the bill reach­ing the gov­ernor’s desk. We re­main com­mit­ted to keep­ing cit­izens safe and hold­ing our cit­ies ac­count­able.”

The bill passed, 136-55. Loc­al rep­res­ent­at­ives vot­ing for it were White, Re­pub­lic­ans Tom Murt and John Taylor and Demo­crats Mike Driscoll and Ed Neilson. Demo­crat Jason Dawkins voted against it. Demo­crat Kev­in Boyle did not vote.

White’s memo was re­leased the day after Trump signed an ex­ec­ut­ive or­der to in­vest­ig­ate which fed­er­al funds could be with­held from sanc­tu­ary cit­ies.

White labeled Ken­ney stub­born, adding that he has shown a will­ful dis­reg­ard for fed­er­al law.

“It is an in­sult to the cit­izens of Phil­adelphia that May­or Ken­ney would will­fully dis­obey fed­er­al law and con­tin­ue to ig­nore the neg­at­ive im­pact his dan­ger­ous policy has had on our cit­izens,” she said, “Just this past year, a child was raped by an il­leg­al im­mig­rant after hav­ing been re­leased due to the sanc­tu­ary city policy. It’s not the may­or’s choice which laws he wants to up­hold and which ones he wants to dis­reg­ard.” ••

