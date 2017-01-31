Super Bowl snacks

Su­per Bowl Sunday sig­nals snack time. Here are a few re­cipes to kick off some good snack­ing. Hot dogs and kiel­basa are al­ways good game food. Serve them in a tangy sauce. There’s al­ways beer at Su­per Bowl cel­eb­ra­tions, something easy to team up with your fa­vor­ite meaty treats.

KIEL­BASA OR HOT DOGS IN BEER SAUCE

2-3 lbs. kiel­basa or hot dogs

1 cup beer

1 cup ketch­up

¼ cup Worcester­shire sauce

¼ cup apple cider vin­eg­ar

¼ cup sug­ar

Slice kiel­basa/hot dogs in­to bite-size chunks, about 1 inch long. Set aside.

Com­bine re­main­ing in­gredi­ents in a heavy sauce­pan. Stir well and bring sauce to a boil. Stir and re­duce heat to me­di­um-low. Add kiel­basa/hot dogs and stir.

Cook over me­di­um-low heat for 20-25 minutes or un­til kiel­basa/hot dogs are heav­ily coated with sauce and the sauce is re­duced by half. Serve hot or keep warm in a crock pot.

A healthy salad won’t leave your back­field look­ing too big. Be on your game, pile on healthy ve­get­ables, and make your own foot­ball field.

FIELD GREENS

Mixed dark green lettuces of choice: ro­maine, kale, spin­ach, chopped small, to make your “field.”

1 small onion, chopped fine

Broc­coli, cut in­to small pieces

Cheese (sliced Amer­ic­an or Sharp), a few slices cut in­to equal strips

Cu­cum­bers, sliced

Green and black olives

Cheese, small-cubed: Blue, Feta, Pro­volone, or your fa­vor­ite cheese

1 cup grape to­ma­toes

3 eggs, hard-boiled and sliced

Pickle spear posts at ends

1 rye bread end, with cheese strips (foot­ball gar­nish)

Note: If this “foot­ball” ap­pears de­flated, re­mem­ber Brady is the quar­ter­back.

Use a large rect­an­gu­lar plate or pan.

Mix green lettuces of choice with onions to cov­er the plate.

Ar­range cu­cum­ber slices around the peri­met­er, close to the edge of the plate.

Run strips of cheese across the field at equal in­ter­vals.

Sprinkle olives and cheese cubes across the “field.”

Ar­range to­ma­toes and egg slices at each end zone.

Se­cure pickle spears in cheese cubes at ends.

Place rye bread foot­ball on field.

Serve with the fol­low­ing dress­ing.

BOWL DAY DRESS­ING

1 gar­lic, minced

1/3 cup apple cider vin­eg­ar

1 Tb­sp. sug­ar (or sug­ar sub­sti­tute)

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pep­per

1 tsp. Di­jon or brown mus­tard

½ tsp. pars­ley flakes

1 Tb­sp. Mc­Cormick’s Bruschetta or Tuscan season­ing or an Itali­an season­ing.

1 cup can­ola oil

In a small jar or bottle, put the gar­lic, vin­eg­ar, sug­ar, salt, pep­per, mus­tard and season­ings. Shake well un­til sug­ar and salt are dis­solved. Add oil and shake vig­or­ously to mix.

Serve dress­ing on the side. Re­fri­ger­ate re­main­ing dress­ing to use on an­oth­er salad.

Sliders are good to eat while watch­ing any game.

HAM AND CHEESE SLIDERS

½ cup but­ter, melted

2 Tb­sp. Di­jon mus­tard

¾ tsp. onion powder

1½ Tb­sps. Worcester­shire sauce

2 Tb­sp. poppy seeds or ses­ame seeds, op­tion­al

24 pickle slices, op­tion­al

1 lb. ham, thinly sliced

1 lb. Sharp, Swiss or Amer­ic­an, thinly sliced

2 pack­ages (24) mini sand­wich rolls (Hawaii­an Sweet Rolls or a knock­off brand)

Pre­heat oven to 350 de­grees.

Lightly grease a lasagna-sized bak­ing pan.

In a small bowl, mix to­geth­er the but­ter, mus­tard, onion powder, Worcester­shire sauce and seeds (if us­ing). Set aside.

Cut the tops from the bot­toms of the rolls and place the bot­toms in the pan.

Lay­er half of the ham across the rolls.

Next, lay­er half of the cheese slices, then the re­main­ing ham slices, then the cheese slices.

Place a pickle slice on each roll, if us­ing.

Cov­er the ham and cheese with the tops of the rolls.

Evenly brush or pour the but­ter-mus­tard mix­ture over the rolls.

Cov­er the sliders with foil and bake in pre­heated oven for 20-25 minutes.

Re­move foil from pan and con­tin­ue to bake for 5 to 10 minutes un­til the rolls are slightly toasted.

Cut in­to in­di­vidu­al rolls and serve.

Eat Well, Live Long, En­joy!

Don’t for­get:

Send in your fa­vor­ite re­cipe for a chance to win a $100 Shop­Rite gift card. Mail your re­cipe to Read­ers’ Re­cipes, c/o North­east Times, 2 Ex­ec­ut­ive Cam­pus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your re­cipe to Whats­cook­in­NEPhilly@gmail.com. Please in­clude name, ad­dress and tele­phone num­ber.