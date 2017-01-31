Super Bowl snacks

Super Bowl Sunday signals snack time. Here are a few recipes to kick off some good snacking. Hot dogs and kielbasa are always good game food. Serve them in a tangy sauce. There’s always beer at Super Bowl celebrations, something easy to team up with your favorite meaty treats.
KIELBASA OR HOT DOGS IN BEER SAUCE
2-3 lbs. kielbasa or hot dogs
1 cup beer
1 cup ketchup
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup sugar
Slice kielbasa/hot dogs into bite-size chunks, about 1 inch long. Set aside.
Combine remaining ingredients in a heavy saucepan. Stir well and bring sauce to a boil. Stir and reduce heat to medium-low. Add kielbasa/hot dogs and stir.
Cook over medium-low heat for 20-25 minutes or until kielbasa/hot dogs are heavily coated with sauce and the sauce is reduced by half. Serve hot or keep warm in a crock pot.
A healthy salad won’t leave your backfield looking too big. Be on your game, pile on healthy vegetables, and make your own football field.
FIELD GREENS
Mixed dark green lettuces of choice: romaine, kale, spinach, chopped small, to make your “field.”
1 small onion, chopped fine
Broccoli, cut into small pieces
Cheese (sliced American or Sharp), a few slices cut into equal strips
Cucumbers, sliced
Green and black olives
Cheese, small-cubed: Blue, Feta, Provolone, or your favorite cheese
1 cup grape tomatoes
3 eggs, hard-boiled and sliced
Pickle spear posts at ends
1 rye bread end, with cheese strips (football garnish)
Note: If this “football” appears deflated, remember Brady is the quarterback.
Use a large rectangular plate or pan.
Mix green lettuces of choice with onions to cover the plate.
Arrange cucumber slices around the perimeter, close to the edge of the plate.
Run strips of cheese across the field at equal intervals.
Sprinkle olives and cheese cubes across the “field.”
Arrange tomatoes and egg slices at each end zone.
Secure pickle spears in cheese cubes at ends.
Place rye bread football on field.
Serve with the following dressing.
BOWL DAY DRESSING
1 garlic, minced
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. sugar (or sugar substitute)
1 tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
1 tsp. Dijon or brown mustard
½ tsp. parsley flakes
1 Tbsp. McCormick’s Bruschetta or Tuscan seasoning or an Italian seasoning.
1 cup canola oil
In a small jar or bottle, put the garlic, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, mustard and seasonings. Shake well until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add oil and shake vigorously to mix.
Serve dressing on the side. Refrigerate remaining dressing to use on another salad.
Sliders are good to eat while watching any game.
HAM AND CHEESE SLIDERS
½ cup butter, melted
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
¾ tsp. onion powder
1½ Tbsps. Worcestershire sauce
2 Tbsp. poppy seeds or sesame seeds, optional
24 pickle slices, optional
1 lb. ham, thinly sliced
1 lb. Sharp, Swiss or American, thinly sliced
2 packages (24) mini sandwich rolls (Hawaiian Sweet Rolls or a knockoff brand)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly grease a lasagna-sized baking pan.
In a small bowl, mix together the butter, mustard, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce and seeds (if using). Set aside.
Cut the tops from the bottoms of the rolls and place the bottoms in the pan.
Layer half of the ham across the rolls.
Next, layer half of the cheese slices, then the remaining ham slices, then the cheese slices.
Place a pickle slice on each roll, if using.
Cover the ham and cheese with the tops of the rolls.
Evenly brush or pour the butter-mustard mixture over the rolls.
Cover the sliders with foil and bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes.
Remove foil from pan and continue to bake for 5 to 10 minutes until the rolls are slightly toasted.
Cut into individual rolls and serve.
Eat Well, Live Long, Enjoy!
Don’t forget:
Send in your favorite recipe for a chance to win a $100 ShopRite gift card. Mail your recipe to Readers’ Recipes, c/o Northeast Times, 2 Executive Campus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your recipe to WhatscookinNEPhilly@gmail.com. Please include name, address and telephone number.