ShopRite announces launch of new line of organic products

Shop­Rite has an­nounced the launch of Whole­some Pantry, a new private la­bel line of free-from and or­gan­ic products avail­able ex­clus­ively at all of its more than 270 stores loc­ated in Pennsylvania, New Jer­sey, Delaware, Mary­land, New York and Con­necti­c­ut.

The new brand, mar­keted as Whole­some Pantry and Whole­some Pantry Or­gan­ic, is de­signed as an ac­cess­ible al­tern­at­ive for cus­tom­ers seek­ing clean­er in­gredi­ents and sim­pler la­beling.

Whole­some Pantry’s free-from line in­cludes products void of 110 in­gredi­ents and con­tains no ar­ti­fi­cial ad­dit­ives, fla­vors or pre­ser­vat­ives. The or­gan­ic line is USDA-cer­ti­fied or­gan­ic and com­plies with stand­ards set by the USDA Na­tion­al Or­gan­ic Pro­gram. The Whole­some Pantry lineup in­cludes products found in nearly every aisle, in­clud­ing frozen, pro­duce, dairy and meat, along with more than 35 whole­some snack vari­et­ies, such as Al­mond En­ergy Mix and Or­gan­ic Ba­nana Chips. Over 100 Whole­some Pantry items are avail­able on shelves now, with that num­ber ex­pec­ted to triple in the com­ing months. The products are also avail­able to cus­tom­ers who shop on­line via the com­pany’s Shop­Rite from Home ser­vice.

ldquo;We know there’s a grow­ing de­mand for simple foods that are free from ar­ti­fi­cial in­gredi­ents, and we also know that our cus­tom­ers want these foods to be ac­cess­ible and con­veni­ent,” said Chris Lane, ex­ec­ut­ive vice pres­id­ent, Wake­fern Food Corp. “With Whole­some Pantry on our shelves, we can of­fer products that em­brace the free-from and or­gan­ic food trends, and de­liv­er the ex­cep­tion­al qual­ity our cus­tom­ers trust and ex­pect from Shop­Rite.”

A multi-tiered mar­ket­ing cam­paign, in-store sig­nage and shelf-talk­ers will in­form shop­pers about the new brand. In ad­di­tion, the re­tail­er is work­ing with the com­pany’s team of over 130 in-store di­eti­tians to host demon­stra­tions and provide product sug­ges­tions and re­cipes fea­tur­ing Whole­some Pantry items. Shop­Rite began of­fer­ing or­gan­ic items in 1999. Whole­some Pantry is its new­est entry in­to Shop­Rite’s ever-in­creas­ing port­fo­lio of bet­ter-for-you products.

ldquo;Sup­port­ing cus­tom­ers with their in­di­vidu­al health and well­ness needs is a top pri­or­ity at Shop­Rite,” said Nat­alie Menza-Crowe, dir­ect­or of Shop­Rite’s Health and Well­ness de­part­ment. “We’re proud to of­fer Whole­some Pantry as an op­tion that al­lows our cus­tom­ers to eat well and feel good about the products they are serving their fam­ily.”

Vis­it Shop­Rite.com/whole­somepantry for more in­form­a­tion about Whole­some Pantry. ••

Shop­Rite is the re­gistered trade­mark of Wake­fern Food Corp., a re­tail­er-owned co­oper­at­ive based in Keas­bey, New Jer­sey, and the largest su­per­mar­ket co­oper­at­ive in the United States. With more than 270 Shop­Rite su­per­mar­kets loc­ated throughout Pennsylvania, New Jer­sey, Delaware, Mary­land, New York and Con­necti­c­ut, Shop­Rite serves more than 6 mil­lion cus­tom­ers each week. Through its Shop­Rite Part­ners In Caring pro­gram, Shop­Rite has donated more than $39 mil­lion to 1,700 char­it­ies and food banks since the pro­gram began in 1999.

