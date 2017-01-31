Scholars: Feb. 1, 2017

The North­east Times would like to con­grat­u­late the fol­low­ing col­lege gradu­ates, stu­dents who were named to their school’s dean’s list, and area res­id­ents who re­cently re­ceived spe­cial hon­ors.

Gregory Par­fitt earned a spot on the Uni­versity of Dayton’s dean’s list, which hon­ors un­der­gradu­ate stu­dents achiev­ing a min­im­um 3.5 GPA.

ull;•

Loc­al stu­dents have been named to the Uni­versity of Delaware dean’s list. They are Madelynn Corcor­an, Re­becca Frue­hwald, Emily Jar­del, An­drew Len­herr, Kyle Mc­Par­land, Nhu Nguy­en, Tara O’Bri­en and Bri­elle Przybyszewski. To meet eli­gib­il­ity re­quire­ments for the dean’s list, a stu­dent must be en­rolled full time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

ull;•

Some 2,253 stu­dents have made the dean’s list for aca­dem­ic achieve­ment at Coastal Car­o­lina Uni­versity. To qual­i­fy for the dean’s list, fresh­men must earn a 3.25 grade point av­er­age, and up­per­class­men must earn a 3.5 grade point av­er­age. All stu­dents must be en­rolled full time.

The dean’s list in­cludes Erin Golden, a fresh­man ma­jor­ing in man­age­ment; Lynn MacK­iewicz, a sopho­more ma­jor­ing in spe­cial edu­ca­tion; James Queen, a sopho­more ma­jor­ing in eco­nom­ics; and Tyler Weis­sing­er, a sopho­more ma­jor­ing in re­cre­ation and sport man­age­ment.

ull;•

Loc­al stu­dents have been named to Al­ver­nia Uni­versity’s dean’s list. To be eli­gible for the dean’s list, stu­dents must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or bet­ter and take a min­im­um of 12 cred­its.

The loc­al stu­dents on the list are: Faith Al­leyne (Be­ha­vi­or­al Health ma­jor), a gradu­ate of Phil­adelphia High School For Girls; Karla Bonilla-Ber­mudez (Crim­in­al Justice); Kirstin Gonzaga (Mar­ket­ing), a gradu­ate of Arch­bish­op Ry­an; Vic­tor­ia Gow­land (Oc­cu­pa­tion­al Ther­apy), a gradu­ate of Little Flower; Di­ana Hall­man Bey (Crim­in­al Justice), a gradu­ate of Ol­ney; Kev­in Mac­Far­land (Early Child­hood Edu­ca­tion with Spe­cial Edu­ca­tion), a gradu­ate of Fath­er Judge; Elean­or Mont­gomery (Be­ha­vi­or­al Health); Vir­gin­ia Thress (Busi­ness Man­age­ment), a gradu­ate of Arch­bish­op Ry­an.

ull;•

An­gela Rynkiewicz re­ceived a 3.8 GPA and made the dean’s list in her first semester as a fresh­man study­ing busi­ness at West Chester Uni­versity.

ull;•

Wilkes Uni­versity Prov­ost Anne Skleder an­nounced the dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, stu­dents must ob­tain a min­im­um 3.4 grade point av­er­age and carry at least 12 cred­its. The fol­low­ing loc­al stu­dents were named to the dean’s list: Abi­gail Tar­way and Jes­sica Kouch.

ull;•

Wheaton Col­lege (Illinois) stu­dent Ju­lia Peter­man was named to the dean’s list. To earn dean’s list hon­ors at Wheaton, an un­der­gradu­ate stu­dent must carry 12 or more cred­it hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point av­er­age or high­er on the 4.0 scale.

ull;•

Loc­al stu­dents earned dean’s list hon­ors at St. Joseph’s Uni­versity. Stu­dents must achieve a grade point av­er­age of 3.5 or above, a B or great­er in all their classes, and com­plete at least 15 cred­its to earn dean’s list status for a semester.

Here are the loc­al dean’s list mem­bers: Al­lis­on Burns (Bio­logy ma­jor); Han­nah Field (Eng­lish); Mary­anne Kan­nam­puzha (Crim­in­al Justice); Sara Le­on­etti (Com­mu­nic­a­tion Stud­ies); John Lu­ciano (Eng­lish); Ju­lia Mar­cel (Psy­cho­logy); Kylie New­man (Psy­cho­logy); Lauren Preski (In­ter­na­tion­al Re­la­tions); Krista Rossi (Eng­lish); Teena Si­mon (Bio­logy); Mat­thew Un­ger (Psy­cho­logy); Al­ex­an­dra Edger (Food Mar­ket­ing); Dav­id Kas­perow­icz (Phar­ma­ceut­ic­al Mar­ket­ing); Justin La­Corte (Ac­count­ing); An­gela Mor­ris (Ac­count­ing); Cha­s­ity Nadeau (Busi­ness Ad­min­is­tra­tion); Lauren Turz­anski (Ac­count­ing); Lisa Miller (Pro­fes­sion­al and Lib­er­al Stud­ies); and Claud­ine Wood (Psy­cho­logy). ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.