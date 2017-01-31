Scholars: Feb. 1, 2017

Gregory Parfitt earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Local students have been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list. They are Madelynn Corcoran, Rebecca Fruehwald, Emily Jardel, Andrew Lenherr, Kyle McParland, Nhu Nguyen, Tara O’Brien and Brielle Przybyszewski. To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Some 2,253 students have made the dean’s list for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University. To qualify for the dean’s list, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.
The dean’s list includes Erin Golden, a freshman majoring in management; Lynn MacKiewicz, a sophomore majoring in special education; James Queen, a sophomore majoring in economics; and Tyler Weissinger, a sophomore majoring in recreation and sport management.
Local students have been named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
The local students on the list are: Faith Alleyne (Behavioral Health major), a graduate of Philadelphia High School For Girls; Karla Bonilla-Bermudez (Criminal Justice); Kirstin Gonzaga (Marketing), a graduate of Archbishop Ryan; Victoria Gowland (Occupational Therapy), a graduate of Little Flower; Diana Hallman Bey (Criminal Justice), a graduate of Olney; Kevin MacFarland (Early Childhood Education with Special Education), a graduate of Father Judge; Eleanor Montgomery (Behavioral Health); Virginia Thress (Business Management), a graduate of Archbishop Ryan.
Angela Rynkiewicz received a 3.8 GPA and made the dean’s list in her first semester as a freshman studying business at West Chester University.
Wilkes University Provost Anne Skleder announced the dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.4 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits. The following local students were named to the dean’s list: Abigail Tarway and Jessica Kouch.
Wheaton College (Illinois) student Julia Peterman was named to the dean’s list. To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Local students earned dean’s list honors at St. Joseph’s University. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above, a B or greater in all their classes, and complete at least 15 credits to earn dean’s list status for a semester.
Here are the local dean’s list members: Allison Burns (Biology major); Hannah Field (English); Maryanne Kannampuzha (Criminal Justice); Sara Leonetti (Communication Studies); John Luciano (English); Julia Marcel (Psychology); Kylie Newman (Psychology); Lauren Preski (International Relations); Krista Rossi (English); Teena Simon (Biology); Matthew Unger (Psychology); Alexandra Edger (Food Marketing); David Kasperowicz (Pharmaceutical Marketing); Justin LaCorte (Accounting); Angela Morris (Accounting); Chasity Nadeau (Business Administration); Lauren Turzanski (Accounting); Lisa Miller (Professional and Liberal Studies); and Claudine Wood (Psychology). ••
