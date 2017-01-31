Samuel Fels senior ready when called on

Some­times a play­er moves to the bench on a coach’s de­cision.

Tracy Robin­son moved to the bench be­cause he wanted to help his team.

Robin­son is a seni­or big man on the Samuel Fels High School bas­ket­ball team and for the first two games of the year, Robin­son was in the start­ing ro­ta­tion.

He was do­ing well, but he thought he could do a little bet­ter if he gave up his spot to an­oth­er play­er, and be­came one of the first guys off the bench when the Pan­thers needed a little spark.

“It was prob­ably the hard­est thing I’ve ever done be­cause I worked really hard to get bet­ter, but I thought it was bet­ter for the team,” said Robin­son, who is play­ing his first year of varsity bas­ket­ball this year. “But I went to (Coach Mark Heimerdinger) and told him that I think it’d be bet­ter if I came off the bench.

“I’m not sure why, but I feel like I play bet­ter after I get to see what every­one is do­ing. I have learned a lot by talk­ing with coach, and I think I get a bet­ter feel for the game when I come off the bench. It just works bet­ter for me.”

It’s also work­ing for Fels.

The Pan­thers are 16-4 over­all, 11-2 in Pub­lic League play. They’re also one of the hot­test teams go­ing, hav­ing won 10 straight.

Robin­son is do­ing whatever is ne­ces­sary. His spe­cialty is de­fense and re­bounds and provid­ing the team with tough­ness it needs in the paint.

“Coach likes that I play de­fense and re­bound, that’s my thing, re­bound­ing,” Robin­son said. “Re­bound­ing is all about work­ing hard. If you get out there, you just have to work harder than the guy you’re guard­ing.”

Robin­son gets that tough­ness from prac­tice.

He stands 6-foot-3, but when he’s work­ing on his game, he usu­ally goes up against Fels big man Mat­thew Mc­Far­lane, who is about five inches taller than Robin­son.

“I love that be­cause I have to really work hard against him,” Robin­son said. “He’s a good friend and he’s a hard work­er, too. I go out and try and out-re­bound him. If I can do that, I can do it against any­one.”

Bas­ket­ball might be Robin­son’s best game, but he’s also a standout in two oth­er sports.

Dur­ing the fall, Robin­son played wide re­ceiv­er, line­back­er and de­fens­ive end for the Pan­thers, who qual­i­fied for the play­offs.

But his true pas­sion is ice hockey, something he’s been do­ing for about 10 years and con­tin­ues to play on week­ends.

“When I was young­er, my grand­mom lived next door to a kid who played hockey,” Robin­son said. “I went ice skat­ing with him and I loved it. That’s when I star­ted play­ing hockey.

“I prac­tice like two days a week and I play games on week­ends. It’s part of the (Ed Snider Youth Hockey Found­a­tion). It’s a lot dif­fer­ent from bas­ket­ball, but I love them both.”

His prowess on the ice has been an ad­vant­age on the bas­ket­ball court.

“Coach loves that I play hockey, es­pe­cially de­fense, be­cause it makes me a bet­ter bas­ket­ball play­er,” Robin­son said. “Hockey is an ag­gress­ive sport, so when I play bas­ket­ball, I’m more ag­gress­ive. It helps with de­fense and re­bounds. Of­fense, it doesn’t help that much, but it helps with my hands and everything.”

Next year, Robin­son will ma­jor in sports man­age­ment in col­lege. He hopes to play a sport, too, and right now he’s lean­ing to­ward go­ing the bas­ket­ball route.

That could change de­pend­ing on of­fers after he talks with coaches.

“I def­in­itely want to do something in­volving sports, I love sports,” said Robin­son, who lives with­in walk­ing dis­tance to Fels. “I think bas­ket­ball might be the best fit, it seems like that’s what I’ll be do­ing if I play a sport. I have to see what hap­pens.”

If this is Robin­son’s fi­nal year play­ing bas­ket­ball, he’s proud of what his squad has ac­com­plished thus far, but he sees a lot of po­ten­tial for the rest of the year.

“I think we could win the cham­pi­on­ship if we keep do­ing what we’re do­ing,” Robin­son said. “Coach teaches us so much, I know so much more about bas­ket­ball now than I did be­fore I played for him. And the im­port­ant thing is, this team isn’t about any­thing but wins.

“I just want to win. The oth­ers just want to win. We don’t talk about any­thing oth­er than win­ning. I think that starts with coach, and we all want the same thing.”

A team needs play­ers who fill their role, and that’s ex­actly what they have in Robin­son.

After all, he gave up his coveted start­ing spot for what’s best for the team.

“I’m a fin­ish­er, not a starter,” Robin­son said. “I play a lot. I’m just not out there at the start. I don’t care how much I play or what I do when I play. As long as we win, that’s all I have to worry about. That’s all any of us have to worry about.”