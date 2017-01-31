Samuel Fels senior ready when called on

Sometimes a player moves to the bench on a coach’s decision.
Tracy Robinson moved to the bench because he wanted to help his team.
Robinson is a senior big man on the Samuel Fels High School basketball team and for the first two games of the year, Robinson was in the starting rotation.
He was doing well, but he thought he could do a little better if he gave up his spot to another player, and became one of the first guys off the bench when the Panthers needed a little spark.
“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done because I worked really hard to get better, but I thought it was better for the team,” said Robinson, who is playing his first year of varsity basketball this year. “But I went to (Coach Mark Heimerdinger) and told him that I think it’d be better if I came off the bench.
“I’m not sure why, but I feel like I play better after I get to see what everyone is doing. I have learned a lot by talking with coach, and I think I get a better feel for the game when I come off the bench. It just works better for me.”
It’s also working for Fels.
The Panthers are 16-4 overall, 11-2 in Public League play. They’re also one of the hottest teams going, having won 10 straight.
Robinson is doing whatever is necessary. His specialty is defense and rebounds and providing the team with toughness it needs in the paint.
“Coach likes that I play defense and rebound, that’s my thing, rebounding,” Robinson said. “Rebounding is all about working hard. If you get out there, you just have to work harder than the guy you’re guarding.”
Robinson gets that toughness from practice.
He stands 6-foot-3, but when he’s working on his game, he usually goes up against Fels big man Matthew McFarlane, who is about five inches taller than Robinson.
“I love that because I have to really work hard against him,” Robinson said. “He’s a good friend and he’s a hard worker, too. I go out and try and out-rebound him. If I can do that, I can do it against anyone.”
Basketball might be Robinson’s best game, but he’s also a standout in two other sports.
During the fall, Robinson played wide receiver, linebacker and defensive end for the Panthers, who qualified for the playoffs.
But his true passion is ice hockey, something he’s been doing for about 10 years and continues to play on weekends.
“When I was younger, my grandmom lived next door to a kid who played hockey,” Robinson said. “I went ice skating with him and I loved it. That’s when I started playing hockey.
“I practice like two days a week and I play games on weekends. It’s part of the (Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation). It’s a lot different from basketball, but I love them both.”
His prowess on the ice has been an advantage on the basketball court.
“Coach loves that I play hockey, especially defense, because it makes me a better basketball player,” Robinson said. “Hockey is an aggressive sport, so when I play basketball, I’m more aggressive. It helps with defense and rebounds. Offense, it doesn’t help that much, but it helps with my hands and everything.”
Next year, Robinson will major in sports management in college. He hopes to play a sport, too, and right now he’s leaning toward going the basketball route.
That could change depending on offers after he talks with coaches.
“I definitely want to do something involving sports, I love sports,” said Robinson, who lives within walking distance to Fels. “I think basketball might be the best fit, it seems like that’s what I’ll be doing if I play a sport. I have to see what happens.”
If this is Robinson’s final year playing basketball, he’s proud of what his squad has accomplished thus far, but he sees a lot of potential for the rest of the year.
“I think we could win the championship if we keep doing what we’re doing,” Robinson said. “Coach teaches us so much, I know so much more about basketball now than I did before I played for him. And the important thing is, this team isn’t about anything but wins.
“I just want to win. The others just want to win. We don’t talk about anything other than winning. I think that starts with coach, and we all want the same thing.”
A team needs players who fill their role, and that’s exactly what they have in Robinson.
After all, he gave up his coveted starting spot for what’s best for the team.
“I’m a finisher, not a starter,” Robinson said. “I play a lot. I’m just not out there at the start. I don’t care how much I play or what I do when I play. As long as we win, that’s all I have to worry about. That’s all any of us have to worry about.”