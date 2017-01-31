Police release photos of murder suspect

Po­lice have re­leased sur­veil­lance im­ages of a gun­man who they be­lieve shot an East Frank­ford tow­ing com­pany work­er re­peatedly and fatally out­side a loc­al beer store on Jan. 12. The uniden­ti­fied sus­pect opened fire on 35-year-old Eric Robin­son at Mel­rose and Or­tho­dox streets shortly after 8 p.m. A po­lice com­mand­er told re­port­ers at the scene that the as­sail­ant fired at least sev­en rounds, wound­ing Robin­son in the head and torso.

Robin­son lived on the 2200 block of Or­tho­dox St., the same loc­a­tion as A. Bob’s Tow­ing, where he worked. Po­lice said that the sus­pect entered the corner store pri­or to the shoot­ing, then left the store and the area. About 15 minutes later, he re­turned to the corner and shot the vic­tim. He may have fled in a 2015 or ’16 black Hy­undai Son­ata.

The gun­man was de­scribed as black, in his mid- to late 30s, with a dark com­plex­ion, full beard and mus­tache. He wore a Kelly green base­ball-style cap with a 1980s-era Eagles logo. He also wore a gray hood­ie and a black leath­er jack­et with zip­pers on the sleeves. He wore dark jeans with faded patches on the legs. The city is of­fer­ing a $20,000 re­ward for in­form­a­tion lead­ing to the ar­rest and cap­ture of the killer. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP. ••

