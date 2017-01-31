Police release photos of murder suspect

Police have released surveillance images of a gunman who they believe shot an East Frankford towing company worker repeatedly and fatally outside a local beer store on Jan. 12. The unidentified suspect opened fire on 35-year-old Eric Robinson at Melrose and Orthodox streets shortly after 8 p.m. A police commander told reporters at the scene that the assailant fired at least seven rounds, wounding Robinson in the head and torso.
Robinson lived on the 2200 block of Orthodox St., the same location as A. Bob’s Towing, where he worked. Police said that the suspect entered the corner store prior to the shooting, then left the store and the area. About 15 minutes later, he returned to the corner and shot the victim. He may have fled in a 2015 or ’16 black Hyundai Sonata.
The gunman was described as black, in his mid- to late 30s, with a dark complexion, full beard and mustache. He wore a Kelly green baseball-style cap with a 1980s-era Eagles logo. He also wore a gray hoodie and a black leather jacket with zippers on the sleeves. He wore dark jeans with faded patches on the legs. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the killer. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.