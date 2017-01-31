Pets of the Week: Feb. 1, 2017

Fetty has eye on adoption
Fetty is named after rapper Fetty Wap because both of them have just one good eye.
The dog, found alone on the streets, is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. The tag number is A34326006.
Fetty is house trained, outgoing, smart, affectionate, fun and handsome.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
This little kitty went to market
Taco is an energetic and playful young guy who has a taste for adventure. He was found trapped in a grocery store warehouse without food and water for several days. He’s now with Northeast Animal rescue. The cat has fully recovered. He gets along with cats and would do best with a playmate.
Taco, 16 months old, is neutered, current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the FIV and leukemia viruses. For information, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
