Pets of the Week: Feb. 1, 2017

Fetty has eye on ad­op­tion

Fetty is named after rap­per Fetty Wap be­cause both of them have just one good eye.

The dog, found alone on the streets, is at Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave. The tag num­ber is A34326006.

Fetty is house trained, out­go­ing, smart, af­fec­tion­ate, fun and hand­some.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

This little kitty went to mar­ket

Taco is an en­er­get­ic and play­ful young guy who has a taste for ad­ven­ture. He was found trapped in a gro­cery store ware­house without food and wa­ter for sev­er­al days. He’s now with North­east An­im­al res­cue. The cat has fully re­covered. He gets along with cats and would do best with a play­mate.

Taco, 16 months old, is neutered, cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the FIV and leuk­emia vir­uses. For in­form­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

