PACS senior excelling on the court, greens

In the fall, Taylor Mi­chaels loves to have a low score.

In the winter, the Phil­adelphia Academy Charter seni­or likes to fin­ish with high num­bers.

And thus far, he’s been able to ac­com­plish both with reg­u­lar­ity.

Mi­chaels is the start­ing point guard for the Char­gers, and this year he’s been the double threat for Phil­adelphia Academy Charter. Every time he takes the floor, he looks to get his team­mates in­volved, but he’s also proven he’s cap­able of put­ting up huge num­bers when he plays more of a shoot­ing guard-type role.

“I play AAU ball in the sum­mer and on that team, I’m sur­roun­ded by great play­ers, so I am more of a play­maker,” Mi­chaels said. “For the school team, some­times I’m called upon to shoot more, so I do that. The big thing is do­ing what the team needs. I like do­ing it all. As far as per­son­al goals? I just want to win.”

Win­ning is something Mi­chaels did a lot of dur­ing the fall, when he won the Pub­lic League in­di­vidu­al golf cham­pi­on­ship.

Golf is def­in­itely his second sport after hoops, but he’s proud that he had so much suc­cess in the in­di­vidu­al sport.

“Golf, my dad got me in­to it when I was really young and I loved it right after I star­ted play­ing,” said Mi­chaels, who shot an 85 at Cobbs Creek Golf Course in the cham­pi­on­ship. “I got my first set of clubs when I was six or sev­en. And I star­ted play­ing a lot right away.”

If dad was re­spons­ible for his love of golf, he’s def­in­itely had a hand in teach­ing Mi­chaels bas­ket­ball. Not only is his dad, Jonath­an, the coach of Ta­cony Charter, he also helps coach his AAU team Hoop Dreamz.

Un­like his high school team, where Mi­chaels is a top play­er, on the AAU cir­cuit, he ad­mits he’s not one of the best play­ers, tal­ent­wise, but what he can’t do ath­let­ic­ally, he makes up for by be­ing the coach on the floor.

“Everything I do in bas­ket­ball is be­cause I learned from my dad,” said Mi­chaels, who is av­er­aging just over 20 points per game this winter. “In AAU, a lot of times I’m un­der­sized and un­der­skilled, but I can play with these guys be­cause I know what I’m do­ing. I have learned so much that I can an­ti­cip­ate things.

“In AAU, I’m a pass-first play­er. I just try to de­pend on what I know and what I’ve learned. It helps in high school, too, but AAU is dif­fer­ent be­cause of the skill level of every team.”

His dad may have taught him a lot, but this winter when Ta­cony Charter played Phil­adelphia Academy Charter, the boys had to square off against each oth­er.

The coach de­scribed the game as one of the toughest he’s ever had, but Mi­chaels said it was one of his fa­vor­ite games of all time.

The funny part is, the guy who had fun came out on the short end of the stick.

“I loved it be­cause I have a lot of friends on Ta­cony and I talked a lot of trash, good-natured trash, be­cause I like all of those guys,” Mi­chaels said. “I think it was harder for my dad be­cause he had to play against me. I just had fun. I was play­ing ball against my friends. I wanted to win, but when it was over, I wasn’t up­set. They’re good.

“My dad coaches there, but be­fore that he coached at Widen­er and he does a great job with AAU. He’s a great coach and he’s taught me so much. I just looked at the game like it was a fun game against my dad.”

While Mi­chaels didn’t mind los­ing that game a few weeks back, he’s shoot­ing for wins.

Phil­adelphia Academy Charter is 5-5 in Pub­lic League play and if the Char­gers con­tin­ue their win­ning ways, they still have a chance to make the post­season.

“Our goal is to win out and make the play­offs be­cause once you’re there, any­thing can hap­pen,” Mi­chaels said. “We lost a few games when I was out with an in­jury, but I think if we’re at full strength, we can win a lot of games.”

Once bas­ket­ball sea­son is over, Mi­chaels will still be plenty busy.

He’s cur­rently de­cid­ing on a col­lege, where he’ll con­tin­ue his bas­ket­ball ca­reer. Right now, he’s talk­ing with Mary­wood, Penn State Hazleton, Rose­mont, Al­bright and Bryn Athyn.

The goal is to ma­jor in edu­ca­tion, but at the end of the day, he wants to fol­low in his dad’s foot­steps.

“I want to do whatever I can to coach,” Mi­chaels said. “If my dad ever goes back to coach­ing col­lege, I’d love to be an as­sist­ant with him. I’ve learned a lot from him and I want to do the same thing.”

He’s also hop­ing bas­ket­ball sea­son doesn’t mark the end of his high school ath­let­ic ca­reer.

“I haven’t played in a few years but I want to go out for catch­er on the base­ball team,” Mi­chaels said. “I have a lot of friends on that team and I think it’d be cool to play my fi­nal year. Just go out and have fun.”