PACS senior excelling on the court, greens

In the fall, Taylor Michaels loves to have a low score.
In the winter, the Philadelphia Academy Charter senior likes to finish with high numbers.
And thus far, he’s been able to accomplish both with regularity.
Michaels is the starting point guard for the Chargers, and this year he’s been the double threat for Philadelphia Academy Charter. Every time he takes the floor, he looks to get his teammates involved, but he’s also proven he’s capable of putting up huge numbers when he plays more of a shooting guard-type role.
“I play AAU ball in the summer and on that team, I’m surrounded by great players, so I am more of a playmaker,” Michaels said. “For the school team, sometimes I’m called upon to shoot more, so I do that. The big thing is doing what the team needs. I like doing it all. As far as personal goals? I just want to win.”
Winning is something Michaels did a lot of during the fall, when he won the Public League individual golf championship.
Golf is definitely his second sport after hoops, but he’s proud that he had so much success in the individual sport.
“Golf, my dad got me into it when I was really young and I loved it right after I started playing,” said Michaels, who shot an 85 at Cobbs Creek Golf Course in the championship. “I got my first set of clubs when I was six or seven. And I started playing a lot right away.”
If dad was responsible for his love of golf, he’s definitely had a hand in teaching Michaels basketball. Not only is his dad, Jonathan, the coach of Tacony Charter, he also helps coach his AAU team Hoop Dreamz.
Unlike his high school team, where Michaels is a top player, on the AAU circuit, he admits he’s not one of the best players, talentwise, but what he can’t do athletically, he makes up for by being the coach on the floor.
“Everything I do in basketball is because I learned from my dad,” said Michaels, who is averaging just over 20 points per game this winter. “In AAU, a lot of times I’m undersized and underskilled, but I can play with these guys because I know what I’m doing. I have learned so much that I can anticipate things.
“In AAU, I’m a pass-first player. I just try to depend on what I know and what I’ve learned. It helps in high school, too, but AAU is different because of the skill level of every team.”
His dad may have taught him a lot, but this winter when Tacony Charter played Philadelphia Academy Charter, the boys had to square off against each other.
The coach described the game as one of the toughest he’s ever had, but Michaels said it was one of his favorite games of all time.
The funny part is, the guy who had fun came out on the short end of the stick.
“I loved it because I have a lot of friends on Tacony and I talked a lot of trash, good-natured trash, because I like all of those guys,” Michaels said. “I think it was harder for my dad because he had to play against me. I just had fun. I was playing ball against my friends. I wanted to win, but when it was over, I wasn’t upset. They’re good.
“My dad coaches there, but before that he coached at Widener and he does a great job with AAU. He’s a great coach and he’s taught me so much. I just looked at the game like it was a fun game against my dad.”
While Michaels didn’t mind losing that game a few weeks back, he’s shooting for wins.
Philadelphia Academy Charter is 5-5 in Public League play and if the Chargers continue their winning ways, they still have a chance to make the postseason.
“Our goal is to win out and make the playoffs because once you’re there, anything can happen,” Michaels said. “We lost a few games when I was out with an injury, but I think if we’re at full strength, we can win a lot of games.”
Once basketball season is over, Michaels will still be plenty busy.
He’s currently deciding on a college, where he’ll continue his basketball career. Right now, he’s talking with Marywood, Penn State Hazleton, Rosemont, Albright and Bryn Athyn.
The goal is to major in education, but at the end of the day, he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
“I want to do whatever I can to coach,” Michaels said. “If my dad ever goes back to coaching college, I’d love to be an assistant with him. I’ve learned a lot from him and I want to do the same thing.”
He’s also hoping basketball season doesn’t mark the end of his high school athletic career.
“I haven’t played in a few years but I want to go out for catcher on the baseball team,” Michaels said. “I have a lot of friends on that team and I think it’d be cool to play my final year. Just go out and have fun.”