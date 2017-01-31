Northeast Times

Local schools in hog heaven after earning grants

By
Pic­tured are (from left) Sheryl Kirby, busi­ness/CTE de­part­ment chair at George Wash­ing­ton High School; Haseeb Ma­lik; Bobomurad Makhramov; Randi Marm­er, as­sist­ant vice pres­id­ent, pub­lic re­la­tions, Tru­Mark Fin­an­cial; Khal­id Popal; and Susan Thompson, prin­cip­al at George Wash­ing­ton High School.

Puck­er up for a cause: Tru­Mark Fin­an­cial Cred­it Uni­on’s Kiss-A-Pig Fin­an­cial Lit­er­acy Fun­draiser raises money for loc­al schools in need of per­son­al fin­ance re­sources. In 2016, Tru­Mark Fin­an­cial raised $78,000 through Build­ing Fin­an­cial Fu­tures. The fol­low­ing loc­al schools par­ti­cip­ated in the Kiss-A-Pig Fin­an­cial Lit­er­acy Fun­draiser: Baldi Middle School, For­rest Ele­ment­ary School, George Wash­ing­ton High School, Mari­time Academy Charter School, North­east High School, Our Lady of Cal­vary, Phil­adelphia Academy Charter School and St. Jerome. 

You can reach at noreply@bsmphilly.com.

comments powered by Disqus