Local schools in hog heaven after earning grants

Pucker up for a cause: TruMark Financial Credit Union’s Kiss-A-Pig Financial Literacy Fundraiser raises money for local schools in need of personal finance resources. In 2016, TruMark Financial raised $78,000 through Building Financial Futures. The following local schools participated in the Kiss-A-Pig Financial Literacy Fundraiser: Baldi Middle School, Forrest Elementary School, George Washington High School, Maritime Academy Charter School, Northeast High School, Our Lady of Calvary, Philadelphia Academy Charter School and St. Jerome.
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.