Local nonprofits collect a combined $16,000 in public funding

The May­fair Civic As­so­ci­ation had a re­l­at­ively light agenda for its bi­monthly meet­ing on Jan. 23, but the neigh­bor­hood still got a lot out of the ses­sion. Nine com­munity non­profit or­gan­iz­a­tions col­lec­ted a com­bined $16,000 in pub­lic fund­ing.

City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on dis­trib­uted Phil­adelphia Activ­it­ies Fund checks to the civic as­so­ci­ation, as well as rep­res­ent­at­ives for the Holy Ter­rors youth sports pro­gram, Pennypack Mu­sic Fest­iv­al, May­fair Re­cre­ation, May­fair Me­mori­al Play­ground, May­fair Clean Sweep, May­fair Com­munity De­vel­op­ment Cor­por­a­tion, May­fair Busi­ness As­so­ci­ation and the May­fair Holmes­burg Thanks­giv­ing Parade.

The civic as­so­ci­ation is the primary re­gistered com­munity or­gan­iz­a­tion for May­fair and holds pub­lic meet­ings on the third Monday of odd-numbered months at the May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter. The Pennypack Mu­sic Fest­iv­al holds free con­certs on Wed­nes­day even­ings throughout the sum­mer at the band­shell in Pennypack Park. May­fair Clean Sweep is a neigh­bor­hood beau­ti­fic­a­tion pro­gram sponsored by the CDC, which also re­habs aban­doned houses and pro­duces the bi-weekly May­fair Night Mar­ket on Thursdays from June through Oc­to­ber.

May­fair Me­mori­al Play­ground is a grass­roots ef­fort by par­ents to build and main­tain play equip­ment for young­er chil­dren on the grounds of Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School. The play­ground also hosts sea­son­al gath­er­ings like a Hal­loween fest­iv­al. The Thanks­giv­ing parade cel­eb­rated its 40th year on Frank­ford Av­en­ue last Novem­ber. The busi­ness as­so­ci­ation presents the an­nu­al May­fair Fallen Her­oes Run and May­fair May Fair, among oth­er com­munity events throughout the year.

“I want to thank you all for what you do for the com­munity on a daily basis,” Hen­on said.

In oth­er meet­ing busi­ness:

• Civic As­so­ci­ation Pres­id­ent Donny Smith an­nounced that the an­nu­al Christ­mas Dec­or­a­tion con­test was a huge suc­cess with hun­dreds of res­id­ents and busi­nesses nom­in­at­ing homes for prize con­sid­er­a­tion. A pan­el of judges in­clud­ing North­east Times Ed­it­or Tom War­ing and re­port­er Wil­li­am Kenny eval­u­ated the homes on a scale of one to 12. The civic as­so­ci­ation awar­ded lawn signs and gift bags to three win­ners in each of three cat­egor­ies: row homes; singles, twins or corner homes; and busi­nesses.

• Smith said that the Sham­rock Shuttle is sched­uled to tour neigh­bor­hood bars on March 11 from noon to 6 p.m. It will stop at the Shef­field Tav­ern, Pub 36, Ham­mer­head’s, Coach’s, Har­ring­ton’s and oth­er tap rooms.

• A rep­res­ent­at­ive from the 15th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil re­por­ted that po­lice plan to ex­pand bi­cycle patrols in­to the Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue cor­ridor in Wissi­nom­ing and Ta­cony. Last sum­mer, the 15th dis­trict cre­ated a bi­cycle squad to patrol the Frank­ford Av­en­ue cor­ridor from Brill Street to Mar­garet Street. Po­lice re­por­ted a sub­sequent re­duc­tion in crime for that area.

• Nance Kerns of the Friends of Pennypack Park said that she is un­aware of any pro­gress in the res­tor­a­tion of the Little City foot­bridge in the park. The city closed the bridge to all traffic early last year as a safety meas­ure due to its de­teri­or­a­tion. The bridge is the only path­way between the Little City park­ing area and the band shell am­phi­theatre. City of­fi­cials have as­sured the park friends group that the bridge will be re­paired and open be­fore the first con­cert of the 2017 Pennypack Mu­sic Fest­iv­al, Kerns said.

• CDC Dir­ect­or Luka Lak­ur­iqi re­por­ted that the new may­fair­cdc.org web­site will be on­line with­in about a week. The site will in­clude in­form­a­tion about the May­fair Night Mar­ket, May­fair Busi­ness Im­prove­ment Dis­trict, home re­hab pro­jects and oth­er activ­it­ies. Seravalli Inc. gen­er­al con­tract­or has be­come the CDC’s new prin­cip­al cor­por­ate part­ner, Lak­ur­iqi said.

• Mia Hylan of the May­fair Me­mori­al Play­ground said that her or­gan­iz­a­tion’s an­nu­al East­er Egg Hunt is sched­uled for April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Fire­fight­er Bri­an Deal from the En­gine 36 and Lad­der 20 sta­tion at Frank­ford and Har­tel av­en­ues re­minded mo­tor­ists not to park in front of fire hy­drants. Deal and his col­leagues have seen an in­crease in the prob­lem re­cently, he said. Fire­fight­ers can’t get wa­ter onto a fire if a parked car is block­ing their ac­cess to the nearest hy­drant. Call 911 to re­port a car that’s parked in front of a hy­drant. ••

