Growing the GOP

Philly’s Republican Party wants to make the two-party system great again. But it’s not entirely clear whether the state of the national party will help or hurt their cause.
President Donald Trump’s whirlwind first week in office began with a measuring contest of inauguration crowd photographs and ended with an executive order that barred refugees as well as persons from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including pre-vetted green card holders, from entering U.S. soil. Millions protested through the streets across the country, condemning Trump and his first round of policy moves. And just eight days into his term, a Gallup poll had Trump’s disapproval rating spiking above 50 percent.
Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Republican leaders are confident. Let’s wait and see, they say. Some even recall darker days.
“Honestly, I’ve never been through a tougher time than the George (W.) Bush years. Nothing will compare to the national disconnect within the party,” says Brian McCann, a 32-year-old Republican from Torresdale who is GOP leader of the 57th Ward. “This is easy compared to that.”
But what Trump does will undoubtedly affect the Philly GOP’s long-term growth plan, which is spearheaded by party chairman Joe DeFelice.
DeFelice wants to build a unique urban identity for his party, one that’s rooted in but distinct from the tunings of the national party. While they want to expand their traditionally white working-class bases in Northeast and South Philadelphia, DeFelice is quick to note that half of his staff identifies as LGBT. He has a small yet committed cadre of Republican leaders from minority communities, who are doing everything from launching a caucus of black ward leaders to getting the party a bigger role at the city’s one-party table.
DeFelice notes that the registration gap has shrunk from an 8-1 Democratic edge to 6.8-1. That’s no small thanks to the Trump effect during the election season.
Philly Republicans voted overwhelmingly for Trump in last year’s primary election and then again in the general. Not everyone is a loyalist. But right now, both loyalists and skeptics alike have plenty of advice-tinged hopes for the next few years.
Keep the focus on jobs and public safety, says Republican state Rep. Martina White from the Far Northeast.
Bring prosperity back to urban America, says Calvin Tucker, chairman of the Philadelphia Black Republican Council and the Republican leader of the 22nd Ward.
Get some more minorities in your executive cabinet, says Malik Boyd, a Republican convert who just three years ago was president of Philadelphia Young Democrats.
“I’m planning on holding President Trump accountable, believe that. The same way I hold Senator [Pat] Toomey accountable,” says Daphne Goggins, Republican leader of the 16th Ward in North Philadelphia. “These Republicans that don’t want to come into the black community, you will hear about it from me.”
If Trump loses focus, particularly with his economic message, it could accordingly have an impact on the local GOP’s plans to break out in a Democratic town.
“What they have to find is a way to have the best of both worlds,” says Larry Ceisler, a veteran political analyst. “They have to be able to take advantage of whatever he does well, and they have to be able to be an opposition party that isn’t debilitated by what Trump does nationally. It’s hard. The deck is really stacked against them to a certain degree.”
Latching on to successes in infrastructure and job growth will be the easy part. The much harder litmus test will be if Philly Republicans have to contend with a controversial administration that can’t deliver on bread-and-butter campaign promises.
So what would make them tell America’s 70-year-old president that he’s gone too far — or not far enough?
For some Republican ward leaders, it would be failure to enact tax reform, boost middle-class job growth, or find a viable replacement for the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). For Boyd, it would be any infringement on civil rights and free speech, from the assembly rights of Black Lives Matter protesters to the freedom of the press. McCann murmured about nuclear war. One guy just wants Trump to turn down his Twitter volume.
“Look, Donald Trump is going to continue to say ridiculous things that upset people and offend people,” says Darin Bartholomew, a 25-year-old Republican who is active with the 5th Ward.
Bartholomew and some of his fellow millennial Republicans stood staunchly against Trump during the primary. On more than one occasion, Trump’s words got deep under his skin. But at the end of the day, Bartholomew says that the party needs to keep its priorities on the struggling working class.
“I don’t know as a party what that dealbreaker point is, but for me personally, I want him to move past what’s been a week — and a whole campaign — of soundbites. I want us to take on real immigration reform. He needs to get beyond the 140-character talking points.”
Perhaps because of the uncertainty, however, local Republican leaders are trying to keep the emphasis on “all politics is local.”
They need to focus on running candidates who can win elections. And realistically, it’s going to be a long time before Republicans can become competitive in citywide races again.
“I don’t think there’s a two-year plan,” McCann said. “I think there’s a 15-20 year plan. I don’t think that’s sexy to people, but a plan is a plan.”
High-water marks for the Philly GOP have been few and far between. There have been some close mayoral losses. Arlen Specter lost to James Tate in 1967, Frank L. Rizzo came up short against Wilson Goode in 1987 and Sam Katz nearly beat John Street in 1999.
And aside from mandated minority-party seats on City Council and the city election commission, the last Republican to win an open citywide election was Ron Castille, who was elected district attorney in 1985 and re-elected in ‘89 before resigning to run for mayor in 1991.
Meanwhile, the party has been content to build patronage in the city’s courts, in the Philadelphia Parking Authority, and securing other city contracts.
“They’ve been a compliant partner,” Ceisler notes.
More recently, the party has found success by leveraging the toxic infighting within the city’s Democratic party to its advantage. In 2015, political neophyte Martina White won a special election in the 170th Legislative District in large part due to a splintered Democratic leadership in the area. White was then elected to her first full term last year, besting the Democratic voter edge in her district.
“We recently re-elected state Reps. White and [John] Taylor by more than ten points in districts that are more than 2-1 Democrat,” DeFelice said. “Those two reps have passed more bills in the last two years than the entire Philadelphia Democrat delegation combined.”
DeFelice also spoke ambitiously about winning an upcoming special election to replace convicted state Rep. Leslie Acosta in a North Philly district that is crippled by Democratic fission.
But the party’s success rates in minority neighborhoods have been slim, even when running candidates of color. With anxieties about the Trump administration’s intentions toward communities of color — from threats of martial law in black neighborhoods to amped-up deportation efforts — Democrats have an easy argument to make.
Nonetheless, Boyd says that the party needs to make progress in baby steps.
“I don’t expect the Philly GOP to be superheroes,” he says of the party’s minority outreach. “I just expect them to be present and listen, so that when there is an opportunity, we can present a platform that makes sense.” ••