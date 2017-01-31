Growing the GOP

State of the party: Joe DeFelice discusses plans for expanding the Republican Party throughout the city from the Philadelphia Republican City Committee at 3525 Cottman Ave. in Mayfair. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Philly’s Re­pub­lic­an Party wants to make the two-party sys­tem great again. But it’s not en­tirely clear wheth­er the state of the na­tion­al party will help or hurt their cause.

Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump’s whirl­wind first week in of­fice began with a meas­ur­ing con­test of in­aug­ur­a­tion crowd pho­to­graphs and ended with an ex­ec­ut­ive or­der that barred refugees as well as per­sons from sev­en pre­dom­in­antly Muslim coun­tries, in­clud­ing pre-vet­ted green card hold­ers, from en­ter­ing U.S. soil. Mil­lions pro­tested through the streets across the coun­try, con­demning Trump and his first round of policy moves. And just eight days in­to his term, a Gal­lup poll had Trump’s dis­ap­prov­al rat­ing spik­ing above 50 per­cent.

Mean­while, in Phil­adelphia, Re­pub­lic­an lead­ers are con­fid­ent. Let’s wait and see, they say. Some even re­call dark­er days.

“Hon­estly, I’ve nev­er been through a tough­er time than the George (W.) Bush years. Noth­ing will com­pare to the na­tion­al dis­con­nect with­in the party,” says Bri­an Mc­Cann, a 32-year-old Re­pub­lic­an from Tor­res­dale who is GOP lead­er of the 57th Ward. “This is easy com­pared to that.”

But what Trump does will un­doubtedly af­fect the Philly GOP’s long-term growth plan, which is spear­headed by party chair­man Joe De­Fe­lice.

De­Fe­lice wants to build a unique urb­an iden­tity for his party, one that’s rooted in but dis­tinct from the tun­ings of the na­tion­al party. While they want to ex­pand their tra­di­tion­ally white work­ing-class bases in North­east and South Phil­adelphia, De­Fe­lice is quick to note that half of his staff iden­ti­fies as LGBT. He has a small yet com­mit­ted cadre of Re­pub­lic­an lead­ers from minor­ity com­munit­ies, who are do­ing everything from launch­ing a caucus of black ward lead­ers to get­ting the party a big­ger role at the city’s one-party table.

De­Fe­lice notes that the re­gis­tra­tion gap has shrunk from an 8-1 Demo­crat­ic edge to 6.8-1. That’s no small thanks to the Trump ef­fect dur­ing the elec­tion sea­son.

Philly Re­pub­lic­ans voted over­whelm­ingly for Trump in last year’s primary elec­tion and then again in the gen­er­al. Not every­one is a loy­al­ist. But right now, both loy­al­ists and skep­tics alike have plenty of ad­vice-tinged hopes for the next few years.

Keep the fo­cus on jobs and pub­lic safety, says Re­pub­lic­an state Rep. Mar­tina White from the Far North­east.

Bring prosper­ity back to urb­an Amer­ica, says Calv­in Tuck­er, chair­man of the Phil­adelphia Black Re­pub­lic­an Coun­cil and the Re­pub­lic­an lead­er of the 22nd Ward.

Get some more minor­it­ies in your ex­ec­ut­ive cab­in­et, says Ma­lik Boyd, a Re­pub­lic­an con­vert who just three years ago was pres­id­ent of Phil­adelphia Young Demo­crats.

“I’m plan­ning on hold­ing Pres­id­ent Trump ac­count­able, be­lieve that. The same way I hold Sen­at­or [Pat] Toomey ac­count­able,” says Daphne Gog­gins, Re­pub­lic­an lead­er of the 16th Ward in North Phil­adelphia. “These Re­pub­lic­ans that don’t want to come in­to the black com­munity, you will hear about it from me.”

If Trump loses fo­cus, par­tic­u­larly with his eco­nom­ic mes­sage, it could ac­cord­ingly have an im­pact on the loc­al GOP’s plans to break out in a Demo­crat­ic town.

“What they have to find is a way to have the best of both worlds,” says Larry Ceisler, a vet­er­an polit­ic­al ana­lyst. “They have to be able to take ad­vant­age of whatever he does well, and they have to be able to be an op­pos­i­tion party that isn’t de­bil­it­ated by what Trump does na­tion­ally. It’s hard. The deck is really stacked against them to a cer­tain de­gree.”

Latch­ing on to suc­cesses in in­fra­struc­ture and job growth will be the easy part. The much harder lit­mus test will be if Philly Re­pub­lic­ans have to con­tend with a con­tro­ver­sial ad­min­is­tra­tion that can’t de­liv­er on bread-and-but­ter cam­paign prom­ises.

So what would make them tell Amer­ica’s 70-year-old pres­id­ent that he’s gone too far — or not far enough?

For some Re­pub­lic­an ward lead­ers, it would be fail­ure to en­act tax re­form, boost middle-class job growth, or find a vi­able re­place­ment for the Af­ford­able Care Act (aka Obama­care). For Boyd, it would be any in­fringe­ment on civil rights and free speech, from the as­sembly rights of Black Lives Mat­ter pro­test­ers to the free­dom of the press. Mc­Cann mur­mured about nuc­le­ar war. One guy just wants Trump to turn down his Twit­ter volume.

“Look, Don­ald Trump is go­ing to con­tin­ue to say ri­dicu­lous things that up­set people and of­fend people,” says Dar­in Bartho­lomew, a 25-year-old Re­pub­lic­an who is act­ive with the 5th Ward.

Bartho­lomew and some of his fel­low mil­len­ni­al Re­pub­lic­ans stood staunchly against Trump dur­ing the primary. On more than one oc­ca­sion, Trump’s words got deep un­der his skin. But at the end of the day, Bartho­lomew says that the party needs to keep its pri­or­it­ies on the strug­gling work­ing class.

“I don’t know as a party what that deal­break­er point is, but for me per­son­ally, I want him to move past what’s been a week — and a whole cam­paign — of sound­bites. I want us to take on real im­mig­ra­tion re­form. He needs to get bey­ond the 140-char­ac­ter talk­ing points.”

Per­haps be­cause of the un­cer­tainty, however, loc­al Re­pub­lic­an lead­ers are try­ing to keep the em­phas­is on “all polit­ics is loc­al.”

They need to fo­cus on run­ning can­did­ates who can win elec­tions. And real­ist­ic­ally, it’s go­ing to be a long time be­fore Re­pub­lic­ans can be­come com­pet­it­ive in city­wide races again.

“I don’t think there’s a two-year plan,” Mc­Cann said. “I think there’s a 15-20 year plan. I don’t think that’s sexy to people, but a plan is a plan.”

High-wa­ter marks for the Philly GOP have been few and far between. There have been some close may­or­al losses. Ar­len Specter lost to James Tate in 1967, Frank L. Rizzo came up short against Wilson Goode in 1987 and Sam Katz nearly beat John Street in 1999.

And aside from man­dated minor­ity-party seats on City Coun­cil and the city elec­tion com­mis­sion, the last Re­pub­lic­an to win an open city­wide elec­tion was Ron Castille, who was elec­ted dis­trict at­tor­ney in 1985 and re-elec­ted in ‘89 be­fore resign­ing to run for may­or in 1991.

Mean­while, the party has been con­tent to build pat­ron­age in the city’s courts, in the Phil­adelphia Park­ing Au­thor­ity, and se­cur­ing oth­er city con­tracts.

“They’ve been a com­pli­ant part­ner,” Ceisler notes.

More re­cently, the party has found suc­cess by lever­aging the tox­ic in­fight­ing with­in the city’s Demo­crat­ic party to its ad­vant­age. In 2015, polit­ic­al neo­phyte Mar­tina White won a spe­cial elec­tion in the 170th Le­gis­lat­ive Dis­trict in large part due to a splintered Demo­crat­ic lead­er­ship in the area. White was then elec­ted to her first full term last year, best­ing the Demo­crat­ic voter edge in her dis­trict.

“We re­cently re-elec­ted state Reps. White and [John] Taylor by more than ten points in dis­tricts that are more than 2-1 Demo­crat,” De­Fe­lice said. “Those two reps have passed more bills in the last two years than the en­tire Phil­adelphia Demo­crat del­eg­a­tion com­bined.”

De­Fe­lice also spoke am­bi­tiously about win­ning an up­com­ing spe­cial elec­tion to re­place con­victed state Rep. Leslie Acosta in a North Philly dis­trict that is crippled by Demo­crat­ic fis­sion.

But the party’s suc­cess rates in minor­ity neigh­bor­hoods have been slim, even when run­ning can­did­ates of col­or. With anxi­et­ies about the Trump ad­min­is­tra­tion’s in­ten­tions to­ward com­munit­ies of col­or — from threats of mar­tial law in black neigh­bor­hoods to am­ped-up de­port­a­tion ef­forts — Demo­crats have an easy ar­gu­ment to make.

Non­ethe­less, Boyd says that the party needs to make pro­gress in baby steps.

“I don’t ex­pect the Philly GOP to be su­per­her­oes,” he says of the party’s minor­ity out­reach. “I just ex­pect them to be present and listen, so that when there is an op­por­tun­ity, we can present a plat­form that makes sense.” ••