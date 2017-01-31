Eagles have a winner in Carson Wentz

Great quar­ter­backs rule the NFL, and while there are the out­liers from his­tory, the list of Su­per Bowl-win­ning quar­ter­backs is a who’s who of Hall of Famers.

A team has to get it right at the quar­ter­back po­s­i­tion, the be­lief in the league goes, to win it all.

The Eagles clearly be­lieve that as well. That’s why they made dra­mat­ic moves, via a pair of trades last spring, to go all the way up to the No. 2 spot in the NFL draft to se­lect Car­son Wentz, the much-her­al­ded sig­nal caller from North Dakota State.

Now, 16 games and a 7-9 re­cord later, Wentz is ahead of sched­ule as the face of this fran­chise and the rising star at the game’s most im­port­ant po­s­i­tion.

How good is he, really? How great can he be?

“He’s an ex­cit­ing quar­ter­back who showed so much in his first sea­son. You see all the tools. You see the men­tal makeup and the lead­er­ship he dis­played,” Eagles vice pres­id­ent of play­er per­son­nel Joe Douglas said.

“A lot of growth hap­pens in the NFL between years one and two. So we’re look­ing for­ward to see­ing how much of a jump Car­son makes.”

At 6 feet 5 and 240 pounds, Wentz is a big man with a huge game. He’s tough, he’s ath­let­ic and he can make every throw.

Tossed in­to the start­ing lineup when the Eagles traded in­cum­bent starter Sam Brad­ford to Min­nesota eight days be­fore the start of the 2016 reg­u­lar sea­son, Wentz didn’t flinch. In the pro­cess, he ac­cep­ted, with hu­mil­ity and en­thu­si­asm, the mantle of re­spons­ib­il­ity for an en­tire city of Eagles lov­ers.

Wentz set an NFL re­cord for rook­ies with 379 com­ple­tions and es­tab­lished Eagles rook­ie re­cords in pass at­tempts (607), passing yards (3,782), com­ple­tion per­cent­age (62.4 per­cent), passing TDs (16) and pass­er rat­ing (79.3).

An en­core is in the works.

“We have to put more pieces around Car­son and al­low him to thrive and take that next step,” Eagles ex­ec­ut­ive vice pres­id­ent of foot­ball op­er­a­tions How­ie Rose­man said. “With his com­pet­it­ive fire, his in­tan­gible skill set, his phys­ic­al skill set, we couldn’t be more ex­cited about the things that he brings to the table and see what he’s go­ing to do with a full off­season and op­por­tun­ity to grow here in year two.”

New Eng­land’s Tom Brady and At­lanta’s Matt Ry­an are go­ing to Hou­s­ton for Su­per Bowl LI after de­feat­ing Pitt­s­burgh’s Ben Ro­eth­lis­ber­ger and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in the con­fer­ence cham­pi­on­ship games. All four quar­ter­backs have star ped­i­grees. All four have pro­files con­sist­ent with most of the Su­per Bowl win­ners in NFL his­tory.

The Eagles, mean­while, haven’t won a play­off game since 2008 and haven’t reached the post­season since 2013. Not since the days of Donovan McNabb has this team been a con­sist­ent threat.

Now, the team is con­vinced it’s got the sport’s most im­port­ant piece in place in Wentz after years of wind­ing through the likes of Kev­in Kolb, Mi­chael Vick, Nick Foles and Mark Sanc­hez. The task now is to build around its fran­chise play­er and get back in the play­off game and stay there for a long, long time.

“We put down the found­a­tion this year,” safety Mal­colm Jen­kins said. “Now we have to grow around Car­son. We all took no­tice of how he pro­gressed through the sea­son. I’ll tell you, it’s ex­cit­ing. He’s got it. I’ve been around long enough to know the dif­fer­ence, and Car­son Wentz is the real deal. That gives us a chance to win every week. I can’t wait to get star­ted for next year.

“We’re go­ing to have a lot of fun around here.” ••

Dave Spadaro is a mem­ber of the Eagles or­gan­iz­a­tion. Fol­low him on Twit­ter @Eagles­In­sider.