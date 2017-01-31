Eagles have a winner in Carson Wentz

Great quarterbacks rule the NFL, and while there are the outliers from history, the list of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks is a who’s who of Hall of Famers.
A team has to get it right at the quarterback position, the belief in the league goes, to win it all.
The Eagles clearly believe that as well. That’s why they made dramatic moves, via a pair of trades last spring, to go all the way up to the No. 2 spot in the NFL draft to select Carson Wentz, the much-heralded signal caller from North Dakota State.
Now, 16 games and a 7-9 record later, Wentz is ahead of schedule as the face of this franchise and the rising star at the game’s most important position.
How good is he, really? How great can he be?
“He’s an exciting quarterback who showed so much in his first season. You see all the tools. You see the mental makeup and the leadership he displayed,” Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas said.
“A lot of growth happens in the NFL between years one and two. So we’re looking forward to seeing how much of a jump Carson makes.”
At 6 feet 5 and 240 pounds, Wentz is a big man with a huge game. He’s tough, he’s athletic and he can make every throw.
Tossed into the starting lineup when the Eagles traded incumbent starter Sam Bradford to Minnesota eight days before the start of the 2016 regular season, Wentz didn’t flinch. In the process, he accepted, with humility and enthusiasm, the mantle of responsibility for an entire city of Eagles lovers.
Wentz set an NFL record for rookies with 379 completions and established Eagles rookie records in pass attempts (607), passing yards (3,782), completion percentage (62.4 percent), passing TDs (16) and passer rating (79.3).
An encore is in the works.
“We have to put more pieces around Carson and allow him to thrive and take that next step,” Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said. “With his competitive fire, his intangible skill set, his physical skill set, we couldn’t be more excited about the things that he brings to the table and see what he’s going to do with a full offseason and opportunity to grow here in year two.”
New England’s Tom Brady and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan are going to Houston for Super Bowl LI after defeating Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in the conference championship games. All four quarterbacks have star pedigrees. All four have profiles consistent with most of the Super Bowl winners in NFL history.
The Eagles, meanwhile, haven’t won a playoff game since 2008 and haven’t reached the postseason since 2013. Not since the days of Donovan McNabb has this team been a consistent threat.
Now, the team is convinced it’s got the sport’s most important piece in place in Wentz after years of winding through the likes of Kevin Kolb, Michael Vick, Nick Foles and Mark Sanchez. The task now is to build around its franchise player and get back in the playoff game and stay there for a long, long time.
“We put down the foundation this year,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “Now we have to grow around Carson. We all took notice of how he progressed through the season. I’ll tell you, it’s exciting. He’s got it. I’ve been around long enough to know the difference, and Carson Wentz is the real deal. That gives us a chance to win every week. I can’t wait to get started for next year.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun around here.” ••
Dave Spadaro is a member of the Eagles organization. Follow him on Twitter @EaglesInsider.