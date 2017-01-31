DUI suspected in crash that killed young sisters

They left their new Ox­ford Circle home in search of a mid­night snack, but now their fam­ily and friends are mourn­ing the deaths of a young wo­man and her 10-year-old sis­ter on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Mo­tor­ist Ken­neth Ruch was al­legedly drunk when he plowed his Jeep Wran­gler in­to Kim­berly Phil­lips, 19, and Loraya Brax­ton, 10, late on Sat­urday night at the Boulevard and Large Street. The im­pact hurled the ped­es­tri­an vic­tims 150 to 200 feet across the road­way and killed both. Phil­lips died at the scene, while Brax­ton per­ished less than an hour later at St. Chris­toph­er’s Hos­pit­al for Chil­dren.

Phil­adelphia po­lice said that the crash happened at 11:42 p.m. Phil­lips and Brax­ton were cross­ing the Boulevard east­bound. They were in a cross­walk but pro­ceed­ing against a red light, po­lice said, cit­ing wit­ness ac­counts. Ruch, 48, was driv­ing south­bound at a high rate of speed in the in­ner lanes when he ap­peared to ac­cel­er­ate in an at­tempt to beat a traffic light that was chan­ging from green to yel­low, po­lice said. As his Jeep swerved in­to the left lane, it struck the teen and her sis­ter.

After the im­pact, Ruch pro­ceeded south­bound and turned off of the Boulevard, but po­lice spot­ted him mo­ments later near Van Kirk Street and placed him in­to cus­tody. Ruch, of the 8100 block of Henry Ave., was charged with hom­icide by vehicle, DUI, in­vol­un­tary man­slaughter and re­lated of­fenses.

In an in­ter­view with 6ABC, the vic­tims’ moth­er, Lor­etta Phil­lips-Boykin, said that the fam­ily had moved from West Philly to the 6000 block of Large St. about one week earli­er at­tempt­ing to flee the vi­ol­ence of their old neigh­bor­hood.

“My fam­ily’s torn. My fam­ily’s fa­cing pain,” Phil­lips-Boykin said.

Re­l­at­ives and friends held a vi­gil for the vic­tims on Monday night, when they placed candles and stuffed toys around a util­ity pole and re­leased dozens of purple he­li­um bal­loons in­to the sky. They called for safety im­prove­ments on the Boulevard, such as a lower speed lim­it and bet­ter en­force­ment.

Last May, the city’s Of­fice for Trans­port­a­tion and In­fra­struc­ture Ser­vices launched a three-year, $5 mil­lion study of the Boulevard from Hunt­ing Park to the Ne­sham­iny Mall in Bucks County with the ob­ject­ive of com­pil­ing re­com­mend­a­tions to im­prove its safety, ac­cess­ib­il­ity and re­li­ab­il­ity as a trans­port­a­tion cor­ridor. The Route for Change pro­gram is fun­ded by a U.S. De­part­ment of Trans­port­a­tion grant along with con­tri­bu­tions from PennDOT and SEPTA. In­form­a­tion is avail­able via roosevelt­blvd.com. ••

