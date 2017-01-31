Driving Miss Daisy cruises into the BRT

“In the re­hears­al room, we’re not deal­ing with polit­ics on a daily basis. But when watch­ing the show, it’s im­possible to di­vorce your­self from how timely and rel­ev­ant this is.” — Dir­ect­or Amy Kais­sar

The re­hears­al room for Driv­ing Miss Daisy is al­most a va­cu­um, sort of like the car the two main char­ac­ters travel in dur­ing the play.

There, the cast for the up­com­ing pro­duc­tion at the Bris­tol River­side Theatre is, ac­cord­ing to dir­ect­or Amy Kais­sar, think­ing much more about their per­son­al in­ter­ac­tions than the world out­side them.

Of course, there’s a lot go­ing on out­side that space that mat­ters greatly. That’s what makes 2017 an es­pe­cially im­port­ant time to mount this play and ex­plore the ideas in it.

“In the re­hears­al room, we’re not deal­ing with polit­ics on a daily basis,” said Kais­sar. “But when watch­ing the show, it’s im­possible to di­vorce your­self from how timely and rel­ev­ant this is.”

On the sur­face, the story is just about two people — Hoke, an Afric­an-Amer­ic­an chauf­feur, and Daisy, a Jew­ish wo­man for whom he’s been hired as a driver by her son — get­ting old to­geth­er.

But the time and place where it oc­curs, says Kais­sar, makes it more than just that.

It takes place between 1948, when the U.S. mil­it­ary de­seg­reg­ated, and 1973. That’s the year the first Jew­ish may­or of At­lanta, Geor­gia, where the play’s set, was ous­ted by the city’s first black may­or, and when Is­rael signed its first peace ac­cord with Ar­ab neigh­bors.

Kais­sar likens those bookend­ing events, es­sen­tially span­ning the civil rights era, to the ac­tion in the play: Daisy goes from res­ist­ing Hoke even just driv­ing her to ac­cept­ing his help with everything, in­clud­ing feed­ing her.

“It’s a jour­ney from in­clu­sion to ac­cept­ance,” said Kais­sar.

And, it’s a theme es­pe­cially sig­ni­fic­ant today.

“It’s not like ra­cism and anti-Semit­ism haven’t al­ways been present,” she noted. “But I do feel this is a par­tic­u­larly di­vided time, when we are really see­ing each oth­er as the ‘oth­er’ and are really frus­trated by the oth­er side.”

Kais­sar be­lieves, es­pe­cially after the harsh and con­ten­tious pres­id­en­tial elec­tion cycle, she’s nev­er lived through a time that felt this di­vided to her.

“On some levels, I think there are new di­vi­sions and new voices in the con­ver­sa­tions,” she said. “There are huge so­ci­et­al ques­tions of how we got here and, really, where we are.”

More people feel os­tra­cised and frus­trated, and don’t want to join forces with people they think aren’t like them. That, in many ways, is what Driv­ing Miss Daisy con­fronts.

Un­der Kais­sar’s dir­ec­tion this year, it’s about more than just learn­ing to live with one an­oth­er.

“There’s something to take from this story about what comes out of be­gin­ning to see each oth­er as the hu­man be­ing un­der­neath a cat­egory,” she ex­plained.

“The re­la­tion­ship is about be­ing will­ing to give up some of your in­de­pend­ence for the tre­mend­ous be­ne­fits that come out of the love and friend­ship when you al­low your­self to be with oth­ers.”

For Kais­sar, that’s the most rel­ev­ant as­pect of the play.

“This is a mo­ment where we need to do that. We need to see each oth­er as people and ac­cept the fact that we de­pend on each oth­er, that we’re all in this to­geth­er.” ••

