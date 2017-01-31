Driving Miss Daisy cruises into the BRT

The rehearsal room for Driving Miss Daisy is almost a vacuum, sort of like the car the two main characters travel in during the play.
There, the cast for the upcoming production at the Bristol Riverside Theatre is, according to director Amy Kaissar, thinking much more about their personal interactions than the world outside them.
Of course, there’s a lot going on outside that space that matters greatly. That’s what makes 2017 an especially important time to mount this play and explore the ideas in it.
“In the rehearsal room, we’re not dealing with politics on a daily basis,” said Kaissar. “But when watching the show, it’s impossible to divorce yourself from how timely and relevant this is.”
On the surface, the story is just about two people — Hoke, an African-American chauffeur, and Daisy, a Jewish woman for whom he’s been hired as a driver by her son — getting old together.
But the time and place where it occurs, says Kaissar, makes it more than just that.
It takes place between 1948, when the U.S. military desegregated, and 1973. That’s the year the first Jewish mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, where the play’s set, was ousted by the city’s first black mayor, and when Israel signed its first peace accord with Arab neighbors.
Kaissar likens those bookending events, essentially spanning the civil rights era, to the action in the play: Daisy goes from resisting Hoke even just driving her to accepting his help with everything, including feeding her.
“It’s a journey from inclusion to acceptance,” said Kaissar.
And, it’s a theme especially significant today.
“It’s not like racism and anti-Semitism haven’t always been present,” she noted. “But I do feel this is a particularly divided time, when we are really seeing each other as the ‘other’ and are really frustrated by the other side.”
Kaissar believes, especially after the harsh and contentious presidential election cycle, she’s never lived through a time that felt this divided to her.
“On some levels, I think there are new divisions and new voices in the conversations,” she said. “There are huge societal questions of how we got here and, really, where we are.”
More people feel ostracised and frustrated, and don’t want to join forces with people they think aren’t like them. That, in many ways, is what Driving Miss Daisy confronts.
Under Kaissar’s direction this year, it’s about more than just learning to live with one another.
“There’s something to take from this story about what comes out of beginning to see each other as the human being underneath a category,” she explained.
“The relationship is about being willing to give up some of your independence for the tremendous benefits that come out of the love and friendship when you allow yourself to be with others.”
For Kaissar, that’s the most relevant aspect of the play.
“This is a moment where we need to do that. We need to see each other as people and accept the fact that we depend on each other, that we’re all in this together.” ••
