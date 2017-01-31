Cycles of kindness

Chris Guin­an re­stores broken bi­cycles and then donates them to those in need.

The in­cess­ant beep­ing seemed to take forever.

Every­one on hand just wanted the large box truck back­ing in­to a spot at the In­ter­cul­tur­al Be­ha­vi­or­al Health Cen­ter (2317 S. 23rd St.) to stop mov­ing and re­veal the goods it held in­side. When it fi­nally came to a halt and the back gate was fi­nally lif­ted, jaws dropped.

More than 100 re­fur­bished bi­cycles were in­side ready to be wheeled in­to the cen­ter, all gif­ted by Chris Guin­an, com­mem­or­at­ing the fifth straight year he backed up a truck full of bikes ready to be dis­trib­uted to any­one who could simply be­ne­fit from tak­ing one.

For the last five years, Guin­an, 51, has bought or ac­cep­ted dona­tions of gently used or worn bikes and has fixed them back to good use in­side his Winchester Park home. The ones that simply aren’t sal­vage­able are stripped for parts — to re­pair the next bike that comes through.

Once the bikes are in good work­ing con­di­tion, they’re then donated back to a loc­al char­ity of Guin­an’s choos­ing, which on this par­tic­u­lar fri­gid morn­ing was the South Philly non­profit be­ne­fit­ting from Guin­an’s gen­er­os­ity.

“I didn’t go in­to this with any pre­con­ceived no­tions, one day I just turned in five bikes I’d had [in my gar­age] to a loc­al char­ity and [the rest] just took on a life of its own after that,” said Guin­an, a 30-year em­ploy­ee of SEPTA, now as a main­ten­ance man­ager at its Over­brook trans­it yard. “To be frank, I just saw what those bikes did for the people that really needed them so I was just com­mit­ted to do more.”

The use of the word “more” in this case is clearly un­der­stated. In those five years since Guin­an de­livered his first five cycles to Shriners Hos­pit­al, he’s gif­ted over 500 throughout the Phil­adelphia re­gion. He re­fuses to go non­profit, not­ing that the thought hon­estly “scares him,” and in­stead does it all on his own time, us­ing his own money and em­ploy­ing fam­ily as vo­lun­teer de­liv­ery ser­vice.

“People know him for this prob­ably more than all the years he’s been with [SEPTA] and I think that gives him more joy [be­cause] he has a great­er pur­pose,” said Guin­an’s daugh­ter, Lauren, a clerk for SEPTA’s Re­gion­al Rail ser­vice and her fath­er’s im­promptu mar­ket­ing man­ager.

To en­sure all of his bikes are le­git, Guin­an takes im­ages of each one and re­gisters them with his loc­al po­lice dis­trict. In five years, only a hand­ful of bikes have come back stolen, but for the most part after a 30-day hold­ing peri­od, the bi­cycles are good to go.

While the fo­cus from Guin­an’s ef­forts have been about the chil­dren that re­ceive these bikes, it’s so much more than that. Be­cause the dis­tri­bu­tion isn’t solely to needy chil­dren but adults and fam­il­ies, these bikes be­come someone’s mode of trans­port­a­tion to ex­plore their com­munity.

They help the en­vir­on­ment. They get people to work. They of­fer in­de­pend­ence.

Without any­thing more in re­turn than a word of thanks.

“You know the sad part about it is that no mat­ter how many bikes you donate, there’s this strange sense of guilt of know­ing it’s nev­er enough,” Guin­an said. “There’s a value to all of this and when you see that you want to do more, but it’s nev­er enough.” ••