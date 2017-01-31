Cycles of kindness

The incessant beeping seemed to take forever.
Everyone on hand just wanted the large box truck backing into a spot at the Intercultural Behavioral Health Center (2317 S. 23rd St.) to stop moving and reveal the goods it held inside. When it finally came to a halt and the back gate was finally lifted, jaws dropped.
More than 100 refurbished bicycles were inside ready to be wheeled into the center, all gifted by Chris Guinan, commemorating the fifth straight year he backed up a truck full of bikes ready to be distributed to anyone who could simply benefit from taking one.
For the last five years, Guinan, 51, has bought or accepted donations of gently used or worn bikes and has fixed them back to good use inside his Winchester Park home. The ones that simply aren’t salvageable are stripped for parts — to repair the next bike that comes through.
Once the bikes are in good working condition, they’re then donated back to a local charity of Guinan’s choosing, which on this particular frigid morning was the South Philly nonprofit benefitting from Guinan’s generosity.
“I didn’t go into this with any preconceived notions, one day I just turned in five bikes I’d had [in my garage] to a local charity and [the rest] just took on a life of its own after that,” said Guinan, a 30-year employee of SEPTA, now as a maintenance manager at its Overbrook transit yard. “To be frank, I just saw what those bikes did for the people that really needed them so I was just committed to do more.”
The use of the word “more” in this case is clearly understated. In those five years since Guinan delivered his first five cycles to Shriners Hospital, he’s gifted over 500 throughout the Philadelphia region. He refuses to go nonprofit, noting that the thought honestly “scares him,” and instead does it all on his own time, using his own money and employing family as volunteer delivery service.
“People know him for this probably more than all the years he’s been with [SEPTA] and I think that gives him more joy [because] he has a greater purpose,” said Guinan’s daughter, Lauren, a clerk for SEPTA’s Regional Rail service and her father’s impromptu marketing manager.
To ensure all of his bikes are legit, Guinan takes images of each one and registers them with his local police district. In five years, only a handful of bikes have come back stolen, but for the most part after a 30-day holding period, the bicycles are good to go.
While the focus from Guinan’s efforts have been about the children that receive these bikes, it’s so much more than that. Because the distribution isn’t solely to needy children but adults and families, these bikes become someone’s mode of transportation to explore their community.
They help the environment. They get people to work. They offer independence.
Without anything more in return than a word of thanks.
“You know the sad part about it is that no matter how many bikes you donate, there’s this strange sense of guilt of knowing it’s never enough,” Guinan said. “There’s a value to all of this and when you see that you want to do more, but it’s never enough.” ••