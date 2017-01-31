Crime Log: Feb. 1, 2017

The North­east Times provides an over­view of crimes re­por­ted to the four po­lice dis­tricts in the North­east. The de­tails are based on re­ports com­piled by the North­east De­tect­ives di­vi­sion of the Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment.

Jan. 9 through 22

As re­por­ted by North­east De­tect­ives. Does not in­clude hom­icides, sexu­al as­saults, nar­cot­ics of­fenses or oth­er spe­cif­ic crimes in­vest­ig­ated by spe­cial po­lice units. All loc­a­tions lis­ted by block, not by ex­act ad­dress.

2nd Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 11 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing nine that oc­curred in the street at 900 An­chor St. (Jan. 11), 1700 Knorr St. (Jan. 11), 6100 Fron­ten­ac St. (Jan. 13), 1000 Ker­p­er St. (Jan. 21), 7100 Hor­rocks St. (Jan. 21), 6600 Al­gon Ave. (Jan. 15), 7300 Castor Ave. (Jan. 13), 1900 Prin­ceton Ave. (Jan. 14) and Un­ruh Av­en­ue and Large Street (Jan. 17). Rob­ber­ies also oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 2000 Knorr St. (Jan. 13) and a school at 5700 Rising Sun Ave. (Jan. 11).

• Four ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted to po­lice, two of which oc­curred in the street at 200 Comly St. (Jan. 10) and 1800 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 12), while two oth­ers oc­curred at res­id­ences at 7200 Ox­ford Ave. (Jan. 10) and 500 Al­len­grove St. (Jan. 19).

• There were 11 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, nine of which in­volved res­id­ences at 6600 Large St. (Jan. 9), 5300 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 10), 1800 Borbe­ck Ave. (Jan. 14), 900 Dis­ston St. (Jan. 11), 900 An­chor St. (Jan. 20), 7000 Souder St. (Jan. 10), 7400 Al­gon Ave. (Jan. 11), 2200 Prin­ceton Ave. (Jan. 16) and 1500 Dever­eaux Ave. (Jan. 20). Two more burg­lar­ies oc­curred at busi­nesses at 5500 Whi­taker Ave. (Jan. 22) and 5700 Ox­ford Ave. (Jan. 13).

• Among 81 thefts re­por­ted to po­lice, 33 oc­curred at busi­nesses, nine at res­id­ences, two in the street, one at a re­cre­ation fa­cil­ity and one at a med­ic­al fa­cil­ity. There also were 13 auto thefts and 22 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

7th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Two rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, one of which oc­curred in the street at 2000 Red Li­on Road (Jan. 15), and one at a res­id­ence at 1800 Hoffnagle St. (Jan. 10).

• There were no ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted in the dis­trict dur­ing the peri­od.

• Sev­en burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing six that in­volved res­id­ences at 8100 Pine Road (Jan. 13), 9100 Old New­town Road (two on Jan. 9), 1900 Grant Ave. (two on Jan. 13) and 1200 Grant Ave. (Jan. 17). Mean­while, one burg­lary oc­curred at a busi­ness at 11700 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 20).

• There were 33 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing eight that oc­curred in the street, five at res­id­ences and three at busi­nesses. There also were two auto thefts, three auto tag thefts and 12 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

8th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Both rob­ber­ies that were re­por­ted in the dis­trict oc­curred in the street at 8700 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Jan. 14) and 8900 Ashton Road (Jan. 20).

• There were six ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing two that oc­curred in the street at 100 Thorn­wood Place (Jan. 10) and 2700 Southamp­ton Road (Jan. 21). Two more cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 2700 Manchester St. (Jan. 20) and 11200 Wal­demire Drive (Jan. 17), while one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 9700 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 10). One ad­di­tion­al case oc­curred at an un­spe­cified type of prop­erty at 9000 State Road (Jan. 9).

• Five burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing four that in­volved res­id­ences at 10200 Kil­burn Road (Jan. 14), 10200 Calera Road (Jan. 14), 1600 River­side Drive (Jan. 17) and 3800 Mill­brook Road (Jan. 12), while one in­volved a busi­ness at 9300 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 12).

• Among 42 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, 20 oc­curred at busi­nesses, five in the street, five at res­id­ences and one at a re­cre­ation fa­cil­ity. There also were five auto thefts, one auto tag theft and five thefts from autos.

15th Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 20 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing 19 that oc­curred in the street at 5100 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 9), 5000 Griscom St. (Jan. 10), 6700 Charles St. (Jan. 17), 6400 Ed­mund St. (Jan. 17), 3200 Heller­man St. (Jan. 18), Frank­ford Av­en­ue and Bridge Street (Jan. 18), 4800 Leiper St. (Jan. 20), 4500 Mil­nor St. (Jan. 12), 1800 Sanger St. (Jan. 10), 6800 Glen­loch St. (Jan. 12), 5200 Gillespie St. (Jan. 14), 5900 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 16), 4900 Ox­ford Ave. (Jan. 18), Penn and Bridge streets (Jan. 18), 1300 Fill­more St. (Jan. 19), 2900 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 21), 2800 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 22), 6400 Key­stone St. (Jan. 15) and 4600 James St. (Jan. 9). One ad­di­tion­al rob­bery oc­curred at a busi­ness at 5200 Har­bison Ave. (Jan. 16).

• Twenty-four ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 14 that oc­curred in the street at 5100 N. Penn St. (two on Jan. 11), 5300 Ox­ford Ave. (three on Jan. 13), 6600 He­ger­man St. (Jan. 13), 4300 Comly St. (Jan. 16), 2100 Betts St. (Jan. 22), 4100 Stirl­ing St. (Jan. 13), 7200 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Jan. 14), 6900 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 21), 6500 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 11), 4400 McKin­ley St. (Jan. 18) and 6800 Cot­tage St. (Jan. 13). Nine ad­di­tion­al cases were re­por­ted at res­id­ences at 4600 Griscom St. (Jan. 18), 4700 Ben­ner St. (Jan. 15), 4500 Lor­ing St. (Jan. 11), 4700 Leiper St. (Jan. 12), 4700 Charles Ter­race (Jan. 9), 4700 Ben­ner St. (Jan. 15), 2600 Pratt St. (Jan. 11), 2200 Mar­garet St. (Jan. 20) and 4300 Vista St. (Jan. 22), while one oc­curred at a school at 4400 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 16).

• There were 16 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, 10 of which oc­curred at res­id­ences at 1100 Pratt St. (Jan. 11), 5200 Pen­n­way St. (Jan. 13), 6600 Dit­man St. (Jan. 20), 1100 Ken­wyn St. (Jan. 20), 1100 Haworth St. (Jan. 20), 2800 Stevens St. (Jan. 22), 5000 Griscom St. (Jan. 20), 4100 Stirl­ing St. (Jan. 13), 4200 Vista St. (Jan. 18) and 4700 Griscom St. (Jan. 16). Five ad­di­tion­al burg­lar­ies oc­curred at busi­nesses at 5200 Un­ruh Ave. (Jan. 17), 4600 Paul St. (Jan. 20), 1100 Adams Ave. (Jan. 21), 6100 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 13) and 4600 Paul St. (Jan. 20), while one oc­curred at an un­spe­cified type of prop­erty at 5200 Un­ruh Ave. (Jan. 17).

• There were 127 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 31 at busi­nesses, 15 in the street, five at res­id­ences, two at schools, one at a pub­lic trans­it fa­cil­ity and one at an un­spe­cified type of loc­a­tion. There also were 39 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 29 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od. ••

