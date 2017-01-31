Crime Log: Feb. 1, 2017

Jan. 9 through 22
As reported by Northeast Detectives. Does not include homicides, sexual assaults, narcotics offenses or other specific crimes investigated by special police units. All locations listed by block, not by exact address.
2nd Police District
• There were 11 robberies reported in the district, including nine that occurred in the street at 900 Anchor St. (Jan. 11), 1700 Knorr St. (Jan. 11), 6100 Frontenac St. (Jan. 13), 1000 Kerper St. (Jan. 21), 7100 Horrocks St. (Jan. 21), 6600 Algon Ave. (Jan. 15), 7300 Castor Ave. (Jan. 13), 1900 Princeton Ave. (Jan. 14) and Unruh Avenue and Large Street (Jan. 17). Robberies also occurred at a residence at 2000 Knorr St. (Jan. 13) and a school at 5700 Rising Sun Ave. (Jan. 11).
• Four aggravated assaults were reported to police, two of which occurred in the street at 200 Comly St. (Jan. 10) and 1800 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 12), while two others occurred at residences at 7200 Oxford Ave. (Jan. 10) and 500 Allengrove St. (Jan. 19).
• There were 11 burglaries reported during the period, nine of which involved residences at 6600 Large St. (Jan. 9), 5300 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 10), 1800 Borbeck Ave. (Jan. 14), 900 Disston St. (Jan. 11), 900 Anchor St. (Jan. 20), 7000 Souder St. (Jan. 10), 7400 Algon Ave. (Jan. 11), 2200 Princeton Ave. (Jan. 16) and 1500 Devereaux Ave. (Jan. 20). Two more burglaries occurred at businesses at 5500 Whitaker Ave. (Jan. 22) and 5700 Oxford Ave. (Jan. 13).
• Among 81 thefts reported to police, 33 occurred at businesses, nine at residences, two in the street, one at a recreation facility and one at a medical facility. There also were 13 auto thefts and 22 thefts from autos during the period.
7th Police District
• Two robberies were reported in the district, one of which occurred in the street at 2000 Red Lion Road (Jan. 15), and one at a residence at 1800 Hoffnagle St. (Jan. 10).
• There were no aggravated assaults reported in the district during the period.
• Seven burglaries were reported to police, including six that involved residences at 8100 Pine Road (Jan. 13), 9100 Old Newtown Road (two on Jan. 9), 1900 Grant Ave. (two on Jan. 13) and 1200 Grant Ave. (Jan. 17). Meanwhile, one burglary occurred at a business at 11700 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 20).
• There were 33 thefts reported in the district, including eight that occurred in the street, five at residences and three at businesses. There also were two auto thefts, three auto tag thefts and 12 thefts from autos during the period.
8th Police District
• Both robberies that were reported in the district occurred in the street at 8700 Torresdale Ave. (Jan. 14) and 8900 Ashton Road (Jan. 20).
• There were six aggravated assaults reported in the district, including two that occurred in the street at 100 Thornwood Place (Jan. 10) and 2700 Southampton Road (Jan. 21). Two more cases occurred at residences at 2700 Manchester St. (Jan. 20) and 11200 Waldemire Drive (Jan. 17), while one occurred at a business at 9700 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 10). One additional case occurred at an unspecified type of property at 9000 State Road (Jan. 9).
• Five burglaries were reported during the period, including four that involved residences at 10200 Kilburn Road (Jan. 14), 10200 Calera Road (Jan. 14), 1600 Riverside Drive (Jan. 17) and 3800 Millbrook Road (Jan. 12), while one involved a business at 9300 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 12).
• Among 42 thefts reported in the district, 20 occurred at businesses, five in the street, five at residences and one at a recreation facility. There also were five auto thefts, one auto tag theft and five thefts from autos.
15th Police District
• There were 20 robberies reported to police, including 19 that occurred in the street at 5100 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 9), 5000 Griscom St. (Jan. 10), 6700 Charles St. (Jan. 17), 6400 Edmund St. (Jan. 17), 3200 Hellerman St. (Jan. 18), Frankford Avenue and Bridge Street (Jan. 18), 4800 Leiper St. (Jan. 20), 4500 Milnor St. (Jan. 12), 1800 Sanger St. (Jan. 10), 6800 Glenloch St. (Jan. 12), 5200 Gillespie St. (Jan. 14), 5900 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 16), 4900 Oxford Ave. (Jan. 18), Penn and Bridge streets (Jan. 18), 1300 Fillmore St. (Jan. 19), 2900 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 21), 2800 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 22), 6400 Keystone St. (Jan. 15) and 4600 James St. (Jan. 9). One additional robbery occurred at a business at 5200 Harbison Ave. (Jan. 16).
• Twenty-four aggravated assaults were reported in the district, including 14 that occurred in the street at 5100 N. Penn St. (two on Jan. 11), 5300 Oxford Ave. (three on Jan. 13), 6600 Hegerman St. (Jan. 13), 4300 Comly St. (Jan. 16), 2100 Betts St. (Jan. 22), 4100 Stirling St. (Jan. 13), 7200 Torresdale Ave. (Jan. 14), 6900 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 21), 6500 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 11), 4400 McKinley St. (Jan. 18) and 6800 Cottage St. (Jan. 13). Nine additional cases were reported at residences at 4600 Griscom St. (Jan. 18), 4700 Benner St. (Jan. 15), 4500 Loring St. (Jan. 11), 4700 Leiper St. (Jan. 12), 4700 Charles Terrace (Jan. 9), 4700 Benner St. (Jan. 15), 2600 Pratt St. (Jan. 11), 2200 Margaret St. (Jan. 20) and 4300 Vista St. (Jan. 22), while one occurred at a school at 4400 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 16).
• There were 16 burglaries reported during the period, 10 of which occurred at residences at 1100 Pratt St. (Jan. 11), 5200 Pennway St. (Jan. 13), 6600 Ditman St. (Jan. 20), 1100 Kenwyn St. (Jan. 20), 1100 Haworth St. (Jan. 20), 2800 Stevens St. (Jan. 22), 5000 Griscom St. (Jan. 20), 4100 Stirling St. (Jan. 13), 4200 Vista St. (Jan. 18) and 4700 Griscom St. (Jan. 16). Five additional burglaries occurred at businesses at 5200 Unruh Ave. (Jan. 17), 4600 Paul St. (Jan. 20), 1100 Adams Ave. (Jan. 21), 6100 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 13) and 4600 Paul St. (Jan. 20), while one occurred at an unspecified type of property at 5200 Unruh Ave. (Jan. 17).
• There were 127 thefts reported in the district, including 31 at businesses, 15 in the street, five at residences, two at schools, one at a public transit facility and one at an unspecified type of location. There also were 39 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 29 thefts from autos during the period. ••
