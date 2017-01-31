Chip off the old Brockington

Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton could have been happy just to be there.

When Brock­ing­ton was a fresh­man at Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School, he would suit for the varsity bas­ket­ball games. The only prob­lem was he was he wasn’t get­ting on the court much. In fact, he ended his first year with five total points.

“After my fresh­man year and all the way up to the sum­mer be­fore my sopho­more year, I took a look at my­self and said I have to get bet­ter,” Brock­ing­ton said. “It helped be­cause I also had a growth spurt, I went from (5-foot-8) to 6-3, but the biggest thing was the work I put in.

“I could see it, I could def­in­itely see my­self get­ting bet­ter. I didn’t want to spend any more time on the bench so I did what it took to be­come a guy who could play varsity, and I ended up start­ing my sopho­more year.”

The work paid off.

For the past three sea­sons, Brock­ing­ton has been one of the best play­ers in the Cath­ol­ic League. Last year, he was First Team All-Cath­ol­ic and helped lead the Raid­ers to the PCL semi­finals, held at the Palestra.

On Sunday, he checked off an­oth­er huge mile­stone.

With un­der a minute left in Ry­an’s 71-56 vic­tory over Arch­bish­op Car­roll, Brock­ing­ton drained a free throw that gave him 1,000 points on the but­ton. He is the third Raid­er to go over the 1,000-point mark. One of them is his coach, Joe Zegl­in­ski. With the win, Ry­an im­proved to 6-3 in PCL play, 15-3 over­all.

“It felt really good to do it be­cause as soon as I did it, my team was happy, Coach Zegl­in­ski was happy, and the fans were happy. It wasn’t like this was an in­di­vidu­al ac­com­plish­ment, so I’m glad we were all cel­eb­rat­ing to­geth­er.”

The funny thing about Brock­ing­ton’s achieve­ment is that it’s an of­fens­ive achieve­ment and all year, Brock­ing­ton has been work­ing on the oth­er side of his game.

As a sopho­more, Brock­ing­ton broke out be­cause he be­came an elite scorer. He was the same as a ju­ni­or, but head­ing in­to his fi­nal year, he wanted to be­come a com­plete play­er.

“I watched some games, even last year, and I knew I had to get bet­ter on de­fense,” Brock­ing­ton said. “Coach Zegl­in­ski chal­lenged me to get bet­ter. He wanted me to be­come the best play­er I can be. He told me I needed to work on some things, and he knows bas­ket­ball.

“When he be­came our coach, I was ex­cited be­cause he’s the only play­er in the school to ever have his num­ber re­tired. He’s a great play­er, and I knew I could learn a lot by play­ing for him.”

Brock­ing­ton has learned a lot from Zegl­in­ski.

He also learned a lot from former coach Bernie Ro­gers, now coach­ing at Haver­ford School.

But be­fore he got to Ry­an, he had an­oth­er role mod­el, a guy who was a two-sport star at North­east High School — his fath­er Ant­oine.

“My dad has al­ways ex­pec­ted more of me, and he’s the reas­on I nev­er got a big head,” Brock­ing­ton said. “When I was young, I played at Lawn­crest and my dad would al­ways tell me what I needed to do to im­prove. He wanted me to be the best play­er I could pos­sibly be. And he made sure I would put in as much work as I could so I could be­come a bet­ter play­er.”

Ac­cord­ing to ted­sil­ary.com, Ant­oine was a top play­er at North­east. When he gradu­ated in 1993, he was a Third-Team All-City se­lec­tion.

Now, son has prob­ably sur­passed dad.

“I would play him a lot grow­ing up and he was very good,” Brock­ing­ton said. “He had moves. And then when he got older, he was still big­ger than me, but he would use his shot. He has a great shot. Now? We haven’t played in a while. I think he’s scared.”

Brock­ing­ton’s fath­er at­tends as many games as he can. His moth­er, Jen­nifer St. Jean, goes to every bas­ket­ball game that her son plays in.

Next year, she will have a bit of a drive, but still ex­pect to be there when Brock­ing­ton plays for the New Jer­sey In­sti­tute of Tech­no­logy, a Di­vi­sion 1 school in Ne­wark, New Jer­sey.

Brock­ing­ton de­cided in the sum­mer he would con­tin­ue his ca­reer there, and he’s ex­tremely happy with his de­cision.

“They were the first school that offered me and that meant a lot,” Brock­ing­ton said. “And when they wanted me, they didn’t tell me I needed to do this or get taller. They wanted me the way I am. That meant a lot. Plus, every­one from their head coach to the as­sist­ant coaches made it feel like fam­ily. I just felt at home there.”

Be­fore he joins his next fam­ily, he wants to con­tin­ue mak­ing memor­ies with his cur­rent fam­ily.

Last year the Raid­ers sur­prised some people when they were one of the fi­nal four left stand­ing. This year, led by Brock­ing­ton, Ry­an isn’t a secret, so when it plays, op­pon­ents are ready.

Now the Raid­ers aren’t look­ing to up­set any­one, they’re look­ing to live up to the lofty ex­pect­a­tions they have for them­selves.

“Last year it was a goal, this year it’s not, this year we just think we have to get there, that’s all there is to it,” Brock­ing­ton said. “And we can do it. The Cath­ol­ic League is good, but we have everything we need. We have great coaches, great play­ers and great fans. We have everything.

“Last year was fun, but we want to make it every year. Get­ting there just mo­tiv­ates you more.” ••

