Chip off the old Brockington

Izaiah Brockington could have been happy just to be there.
When Brockington was a freshman at Archbishop Ryan High School, he would suit for the varsity basketball games. The only problem was he was he wasn’t getting on the court much. In fact, he ended his first year with five total points.
“After my freshman year and all the way up to the summer before my sophomore year, I took a look at myself and said I have to get better,” Brockington said. “It helped because I also had a growth spurt, I went from (5-foot-8) to 6-3, but the biggest thing was the work I put in.
“I could see it, I could definitely see myself getting better. I didn’t want to spend any more time on the bench so I did what it took to become a guy who could play varsity, and I ended up starting my sophomore year.”
The work paid off.
For the past three seasons, Brockington has been one of the best players in the Catholic League. Last year, he was First Team All-Catholic and helped lead the Raiders to the PCL semifinals, held at the Palestra.
On Sunday, he checked off another huge milestone.
With under a minute left in Ryan’s 71-56 victory over Archbishop Carroll, Brockington drained a free throw that gave him 1,000 points on the button. He is the third Raider to go over the 1,000-point mark. One of them is his coach, Joe Zeglinski. With the win, Ryan improved to 6-3 in PCL play, 15-3 overall.
“It felt really good to do it because as soon as I did it, my team was happy, Coach Zeglinski was happy, and the fans were happy. It wasn’t like this was an individual accomplishment, so I’m glad we were all celebrating together.”
The funny thing about Brockington’s achievement is that it’s an offensive achievement and all year, Brockington has been working on the other side of his game.
As a sophomore, Brockington broke out because he became an elite scorer. He was the same as a junior, but heading into his final year, he wanted to become a complete player.
“I watched some games, even last year, and I knew I had to get better on defense,” Brockington said. “Coach Zeglinski challenged me to get better. He wanted me to become the best player I can be. He told me I needed to work on some things, and he knows basketball.
“When he became our coach, I was excited because he’s the only player in the school to ever have his number retired. He’s a great player, and I knew I could learn a lot by playing for him.”
Brockington has learned a lot from Zeglinski.
He also learned a lot from former coach Bernie Rogers, now coaching at Haverford School.
But before he got to Ryan, he had another role model, a guy who was a two-sport star at Northeast High School — his father Antoine.
“My dad has always expected more of me, and he’s the reason I never got a big head,” Brockington said. “When I was young, I played at Lawncrest and my dad would always tell me what I needed to do to improve. He wanted me to be the best player I could possibly be. And he made sure I would put in as much work as I could so I could become a better player.”
According to tedsilary.com, Antoine was a top player at Northeast. When he graduated in 1993, he was a Third-Team All-City selection.
Now, son has probably surpassed dad.
“I would play him a lot growing up and he was very good,” Brockington said. “He had moves. And then when he got older, he was still bigger than me, but he would use his shot. He has a great shot. Now? We haven’t played in a while. I think he’s scared.”
Brockington’s father attends as many games as he can. His mother, Jennifer St. Jean, goes to every basketball game that her son plays in.
Next year, she will have a bit of a drive, but still expect to be there when Brockington plays for the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a Division 1 school in Newark, New Jersey.
Brockington decided in the summer he would continue his career there, and he’s extremely happy with his decision.
“They were the first school that offered me and that meant a lot,” Brockington said. “And when they wanted me, they didn’t tell me I needed to do this or get taller. They wanted me the way I am. That meant a lot. Plus, everyone from their head coach to the assistant coaches made it feel like family. I just felt at home there.”
Before he joins his next family, he wants to continue making memories with his current family.
Last year the Raiders surprised some people when they were one of the final four left standing. This year, led by Brockington, Ryan isn’t a secret, so when it plays, opponents are ready.
Now the Raiders aren’t looking to upset anyone, they’re looking to live up to the lofty expectations they have for themselves.
“Last year it was a goal, this year it’s not, this year we just think we have to get there, that’s all there is to it,” Brockington said. “And we can do it. The Catholic League is good, but we have everything we need. We have great coaches, great players and great fans. We have everything.
“Last year was fun, but we want to make it every year. Getting there just motivates you more.” ••
