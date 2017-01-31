Around Town: Feb. 1, 2017

CORA Services to host opioid session
The Mayor’s Task Force to Combat the Opioid Epidemic will hold an open listening session at CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This session is open to the public. The snow date is Feb. 9.
According to the city’s Department of Public Health, Philadelphia had an estimated 840 drug overdose deaths in 2016, an 80 percent increase from 2013 and nearly three times the number of homicides in the city. Eighty percent of those overdose deaths involved opioids, including prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl.
“The opioid epidemic has been taking lives, destroying families and undermining the quality of life of Philadelphians across the city,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “This is a significant social and public health challenge requiring a comprehensive, citywide approach.” ••
Meeting on Fox Chase library closure
The Fox Chase Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia, at 501 Rhawn St., is closed for a heating repair. The branch is not expected to open again until at least Feb. 20.
There will be a community meeting to discuss the process on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cpl. John Loudenslager American Legion Post 366, at 7976 Oxford Ave.
For more information, call 215-685-0502. ••
Bag sale at local thrift shop is Friday
Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave., will host a bag sale at its thrift shop through Friday, Feb. 3. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers can fill a bag of clothing for $6. ••
Free tax help available at KleinLife
Qualified, trained volunteers from RSVP Philadelphia are offering to help people prepare simple tax returns and other documents free of charge at KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave.
People who are interested in receiving free help in preparing their 2016 tax returns are required to have annual incomes below $65,000 for a single filing or less than $95,000 for a joint filing.
Reservations can be made by calling 267-345-7787 or emailing saistrop@kleinlife.org ••
Wine and cheese party at local church
All Saints, a church at 1811 Loney St. in Rhawnhurst, will host a wine and cheese party on Feb. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10, which will be subtracted from the cost of any half-case of wine purchased.
Call 215-342-6310. ••
Oldies dance to be held in Bustleton
Bustleton Memorial Post 810, 9151 Old Newtown Road, will host a Rocking Oldies Sock Hop on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and include DJ, dancing and food. There will be a cash bar.
For more information call Debbie at 215-667-3955 or the Post at 215-969-9437. ••
Cub Scouts holding clothing drive
Cub Scout Pack 385 will be holding a clothing drive on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, at 10910 Calera Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. The youngsters will also be accepting donations inside the church on Friday, Feb. 3, during their meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Scouts are collecting clothing, linens, shoes, accessories, stuffed animals, toys and small household items such as dishes, pots and pans, books, clocks that are no larger than 36-by-36 inches.
Soft items should be brought in kitchen-size trash bags and hard items in a box. ••
Bowling fundraiser for hemophilia
The Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave.
The cost is $20 per bowler or $100 for a lane of 6 bowlers, and includes a slice of pizza, a beverage, a bag of chips, shoe rental and unlimited bowling. There will be dozens of raffle baskets.
For registration or questions, email Lindsay Frei at LindsayF@HemophiliaSupport.Org, call 484-445-4282 or visit hemophiliasupport.org/events-bowling.html ••
Comedy show at Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus at 9617 James St. in Torresdale will host a night of comedy on Feb. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8.
The show will be hosted by Chip Chantry and feature Chris Rich and Norm Klar. Tickets are $40 and include open bar, buffet and show. Call 215-364-2130. ••
Coach bingo at St. Hubert High School
The St. Hubert Alumnae Association will sponsor Coach bingo on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school, Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
Tickets cost $30. The event is for people 18 or older. No alcohol is permitted, and tickets must be purchased in advance. To order tickets, go to bit.ly/SHBingoSpring17 ••
Model railroad club open house
The Keystone N Trak Model Railroad Club will be hosting its annual open house at the club location, the Dublin TEC Center, Suite 216, 123 N. Main St. (Route 313), in Dublin, Bucks County.
The public is invited to attend and see N Scale trains running on two layouts on Feb. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ••
Indoor flea market schedule
The indoor Philadelphia Flea Markets will take place on four upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St. The dates are Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.
There will be more than 85 vendors offering furniture, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, linens, glassware and more, along with a food court.
Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or visit philafleamarkets.org ••
Tax assistance now available
City Councilman Brian O’Neill announced that the City of Philadelphia and the Campaign for Working Families will be providing free tax preparation services for individuals making less than $20,000 a year and families earning less than $54,000.
The free tax preparation will be available at the Northeast Super Site, 2115 Cottman Ave. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call 215-MU6-3422. ••
Meeting for people grieving
Donna Glatz will speak on Heal Your Heart From Loss on Wednesdays, Feb. 8 and 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road in Richboro.
Glatz, widow of slain Lawncrest jeweler William Glatz, will share the story of her husband’s murder.
William Glatz was shot to death in 2010 during a robbery attempt inside his jewelry store at 6435 Rising Sun Ave.
Obina Onyiah was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Kevin Turner, who had escaped from Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility nine days earlier, died in a shootout with Glatz. The Glatz family had owned the store for more than 60 years.
For more information, email healyourheart8@gmail.com ••
Benefit announced for cystic fibrosis
The Harvey Family Breathe Hope Cure Foundation will hold a benefit for cystic fibrosis on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Ballroom, 2014 Hornig Road.
Tickets cost $40. There will be an open bar, buffet, DJ, door prizes, 50/50 and Chinese auction.
Call Patty at 215-622-5170 or email HarveyBHCF@gmail.com ••
Butkovitz forum to be held in Mayfair
City Controller Alan Butkovitz will hold an education and resource fair on Friday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St.
Also participating will be Councilman Bobby Henon, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione, state Rep. John Taylor and the office of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.
The event will feature senior fraud tips, housing counseling, credit counseling, retirement planning, food, refreshments and raffles. For more information, call 215-686-8896. ••
Russian-Gypsy Guitar show is Feb. 11
The Multicultural Arts Exchange will present Duo Zingareska performing the Golden Age of Russian-Gypsy Guitar, at Shaare Shamayim Cultural Center, 9768 Verree Road, on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
Duo Zingareska features Vadim Kolpakov and Oleg Timofeyev, whose goal is to recreate the unique and beautiful compositions written for the Russian seven-string guitar. They also invite new musical styles with Romany and Jewish influences.
With Timofeyev’s classical expertise and Kolpakov’s Roma background and virtuoso, the duo blends the sophistication of classical music with the fiery enthusiasm of folk song and culture.
General admission tickets cost $30. Senior tickets cost $20. They are available via duozingareska.bpt.me. ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.