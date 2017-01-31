Around Town: Feb. 1, 2017

CORA Ser­vices to host opioid ses­sion

The May­or’s Task Force to Com­bat the Opioid Epi­dem­ic will hold an open listen­ing ses­sion at CORA Ser­vices, 8540 Ver­ree Road, on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This ses­sion is open to the pub­lic. The snow date is Feb. 9.

Ac­cord­ing to the city’s De­part­ment of Pub­lic Health, Phil­adelphia had an es­tim­ated 840 drug over­dose deaths in 2016, an 80 per­cent in­crease from 2013 and nearly three times the num­ber of hom­icides in the city. Eighty per­cent of those over­dose deaths in­volved opioids, in­clud­ing pre­scrip­tion paink­illers, heroin and fentanyl.

“The opioid epi­dem­ic has been tak­ing lives, des­troy­ing fam­il­ies and un­der­min­ing the qual­ity of life of Phil­adelphi­ans across the city,” said May­or Jim Ken­ney. “This is a sig­ni­fic­ant so­cial and pub­lic health chal­lenge re­quir­ing a com­pre­hens­ive, city­wide ap­proach.” ••

Meet­ing on Fox Chase lib­rary clos­ure

The Fox Chase Branch of the Free Lib­rary of Phil­adelphia, at 501 Rhawn St., is closed for a heat­ing re­pair. The branch is not ex­pec­ted to open again un­til at least Feb. 20.

There will be a com­munity meet­ing to dis­cuss the pro­cess on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cpl. John Loudensla­ger Amer­ic­an Le­gion Post 366, at 7976 Ox­ford Ave.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-685-0502. ••

Bag sale at loc­al thrift shop is Fri­day

Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave., will host a bag sale at its thrift shop through Fri­day, Feb. 3. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cus­tom­ers can fill a bag of cloth­ing for $6. ••

Free tax help avail­able at Klein­Life

Qual­i­fied, trained vo­lun­teers from RS­VP Phil­adelphia are of­fer­ing to help people pre­pare simple tax re­turns and oth­er doc­u­ments free of charge at Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave.

People who are in­ter­ested in re­ceiv­ing free help in pre­par­ing their 2016 tax re­turns are re­quired to have an­nu­al in­comes be­low $65,000 for a single fil­ing or less than $95,000 for a joint fil­ing.

Re­ser­va­tions can be made by call­ing 267-345-7787 or email­ing sais­trop@klein­life.org ••

Wine and cheese party at loc­al church

All Saints, a church at 1811 Lo­ney St. in Rhawn­hurst, will host a wine and cheese party on Feb. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. Ad­mis­sion is $10, which will be sub­trac­ted from the cost of any half-case of wine pur­chased.

Call 215-342-6310. ••

Oldies dance to be held in Bustleton

Bustleton Me­mori­al Post 810, 9151 Old New­town Road, will host a Rock­ing Oldies Sock Hop on Fri­day, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m.

Tick­ets cost $20 and in­clude DJ, dan­cing and food. There will be a cash bar.

For more in­form­a­tion call Debbie at 215-667-3955 or the Post at 215-969-9437. ••

Cub Scouts hold­ing cloth­ing drive

Cub Scout Pack 385 will be hold­ing a cloth­ing drive on Sat­urday, Feb. 4, at Good Shep­herd United Meth­od­ist Church, at 10910 Calera Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. The young­sters will also be ac­cept­ing dona­tions in­side the church on Fri­day, Feb. 3, dur­ing their meet­ing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Scouts are col­lect­ing cloth­ing, lin­ens, shoes, ac­cessor­ies, stuffed an­im­als, toys and small house­hold items such as dishes, pots and pans, books, clocks that are no lar­ger than 36-by-36 inches.

Soft items should be brought in kit­chen-size trash bags and hard items in a box. ••

Bowl­ing fun­draiser for he­mo­phil­ia

The East­ern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Na­tion­al He­mo­phil­ia Found­a­tion will hold a fun­draiser on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thun­der­bird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave.

The cost is $20 per bowl­er or $100 for a lane of 6 bowl­ers, and in­cludes a slice of pizza, a bever­age, a bag of chips, shoe rent­al and un­lim­ited bowl­ing. There will be dozens of raffle bas­kets.

For re­gis­tra­tion or ques­tions, email Lind­say Frei at Lind­sayF@He­mo­phil­i­aSup­port.Org, call 484-445-4282 or vis­it he­mo­phil­i­asup­port.org/events-bowl­ing.html ••

Com­edy show at Knights of Colum­bus

The Knights of Colum­bus at 9617 James St. in Tor­res­dale will host a night of com­edy on Feb. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show start­ing at 8.

The show will be hos­ted by Chip Chantry and fea­ture Chris Rich and Norm Klar. Tick­ets are $40 and in­clude open bar, buf­fet and show. Call 215-364-2130. ••

Coach bingo at St. Hubert High School

The St. Hubert Alum­nae As­so­ci­ation will spon­sor Coach bingo on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school, Tor­res­dale and Cottman av­en­ues.

Tick­ets cost $30. The event is for people 18 or older. No al­co­hol is per­mit­ted, and tick­ets must be pur­chased in ad­vance. To or­der tick­ets, go to bit.ly/SHBin­goS­pring17 ••

Mod­el rail­road club open house

The Key­stone N Trak Mod­el Rail­road Club will be host­ing its an­nu­al open house at the club loc­a­tion, the Dub­lin TEC Cen­ter, Suite 216, 123 N. Main St. (Route 313), in Dub­lin, Bucks County.

The pub­lic is in­vited to at­tend and see N Scale trains run­ning on two lay­outs on Feb. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ••

In­door flea mar­ket sched­ule

The in­door Phil­adelphia Flea Mar­kets will take place on four up­com­ing Sat­urdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St. The dates are Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.

There will be more than 85 vendors of­fer­ing fur­niture, col­lect­ibles, jew­elry, cloth­ing, lin­ens, glass­ware and more, along with a food court.

Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or vis­it philafleamar­kets.org ••

Tax as­sist­ance now avail­able

City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill an­nounced that the City of Phil­adelphia and the Cam­paign for Work­ing Fam­il­ies will be provid­ing free tax pre­par­a­tion ser­vices for in­di­vidu­als mak­ing less than $20,000 a year and fam­il­ies earn­ing less than $54,000.

The free tax pre­par­a­tion will be avail­able at the North­east Su­per Site, 2115 Cottman Ave. Hours of op­er­a­tion are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri­day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sat­urday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For in­form­a­tion, call 215-MU6-3422. ••

Meet­ing for people griev­ing

Donna Glatz will speak on Heal Your Heart From Loss on Wed­nes­days, Feb. 8 and 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Free Lib­rary of Northamp­ton Town­ship, 25 Up­per Hol­land Road in Rich­boro.

Glatz, wid­ow of slain Lawn­crest jew­el­er Wil­li­am Glatz, will share the story of her hus­band’s murder.

Wil­li­am Glatz was shot to death in 2010 dur­ing a rob­bery at­tempt in­side his jew­elry store at 6435 Rising Sun Ave.

Obina Onyi­ah was con­victed of murder and sen­tenced to life in pris­on. Kev­in Turn­er, who had es­caped from Cur­ran-From­hold Cor­rec­tion­al Fa­cil­ity nine days earli­er, died in a shootout with Glatz. The Glatz fam­ily had owned the store for more than 60 years.

For more in­form­a­tion, email healyour­heart8@gmail.com ••

Be­ne­fit an­nounced for cyst­ic fibrosis

The Har­vey Fam­ily Breathe Hope Cure Found­a­tion will hold a be­ne­fit for cyst­ic fibrosis on Sat­urday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Phil­adelphia Ball­room, 2014 Horn­ig Road.

Tick­ets cost $40. There will be an open bar, buf­fet, DJ, door prizes, 50/50 and Chinese auc­tion.

Call Patty at 215-622-5170 or email Har­veyB­H­CF@gmail.com ••

Butkovitz for­um to be held in May­fair

City Con­trol­ler Alan Butkovitz will hold an edu­ca­tion and re­source fair on Fri­day, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St.

Also par­ti­cip­at­ing will be Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on, state Sen. Tina Tartagli­one, state Rep. John Taylor and the of­fice of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.

The event will fea­ture seni­or fraud tips, hous­ing coun­sel­ing, cred­it coun­sel­ing, re­tire­ment plan­ning, food, re­fresh­ments and raffles. For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-686-8896. ••

Rus­si­an-Gypsy Gui­tar show is Feb. 11

The Mul­ti­cul­tur­al Arts Ex­change will present Duo Zingareska per­form­ing the Golden Age of Rus­si­an-Gypsy Gui­tar, at Shaare Shamay­im Cul­tur­al Cen­ter, 9768 Ver­ree Road, on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Duo Zingareska fea­tures Vadim Kolpakov and Oleg Timofeyev, whose goal is to re­cre­ate the unique and beau­ti­ful com­pos­i­tions writ­ten for the Rus­si­an sev­en-string gui­tar. They also in­vite new mu­sic­al styles with Ro­many and Jew­ish in­flu­ences.

With Timofeyev’s clas­sic­al ex­pert­ise and Kolpakov’s Roma back­ground and vir­tu­oso, the duo blends the soph­ist­ic­a­tion of clas­sic­al mu­sic with the fiery en­thu­si­asm of folk song and cul­ture.

Gen­er­al ad­mis­sion tick­ets cost $30. Seni­or tick­ets cost $20. They are avail­able via duozingareska.bpt.me. ••

