Another major bridge renovation project planned for Holme Avenue

More than 16,000 mo­tor­ists who tra­verse Holme Av­en­ue each day will have to nav­ig­ate a con­struc­tion-re­lated bot­tle­neck next sum­mer and au­tumn as the Pennsylvania De­part­ment of Trans­port­a­tion re­pairs a cen­tury-old bridge span­ning a trib­u­tary stream of the Pennypack Creek.

It will be PennDOT’s third ma­jor bridge pro­ject on the same 1.2-mile stretch of the av­en­ue in the last six years.

Lead­ers of the Holme Circle Civic As­so­ci­ation briefed res­id­ents about PennDOT’s plan for the con­crete arch bridge over Wooden Bridge Run dur­ing the civic group’s monthly meet­ing on Jan. 25. HCCA Pres­id­ent Mike Fagan, Vice Pres­id­ent Linda Col­well-Smith and Cor­res­pond­ing Sec­ret­ary Elsie Stevens each took part in PennDOT’s “con­sult­ing party” meet­ing for the pro­ject earli­er this month at Naz­areth Hos­pit­al.

Con­struc­tion could be­gin as early as Au­gust and is ex­pec­ted to con­tin­ue for four to five months, Cold­well-Smith said. Holme Av­en­ue will likely be re­duced from four lanes to two lanes through the con­struc­tion zone. If his­tory is any in­dic­a­tion, the zone may stretch for more than 1,000 feet from Long­ford Road to Lew­in Place.

In Novem­ber 2010, a PennDOT con­tract­or set up the same con­struc­tion zone to re­build an I-beam bridge over a nearby Con­rail freight rail­road. Less than 200 feet sep­ar­ate the bridges.

At the time of the earli­er pro­ject, PennDOT claimed that Holme Av­en­ue served 22,500 vehicles per day. Now, the state agency cites a fig­ure of 16,724 vehicles per day.

The bridge over Wooden Bridge Run was erec­ted in 1921 and is lis­ted on the Na­tion­al Re­gister of His­tor­ic Places due to its en­gin­eer­ing sig­ni­fic­ance as an ex­ample of an urb­an con­crete bridge em­bel­lished to im­it­ate stone. It is 86 feet long and 80 feet wide, fea­tur­ing a 54-foot-wide road­way and two 10-foot, six-inch, side­walks.

It is rated in poor con­di­tion with sig­ni­fic­ant su­per­struc­ture de­teri­or­a­tion with cracks of up to one-half inch in thick­ness, as well as hair­line cracks. The sub­struc­ture is rated in fair con­di­tion al­though it is also crack­ing. Pre­vi­ously, PennDOT re­paired the un­der­min­ing of an abut­ment. The agency has also noted that the ex­ist­ing con­crete bal­us­trade rail­ing does not meet safety stand­ards for its abil­ity to with­stand a vehicle crash.

PennDOT’s con­tract­or will re­place the bridge’s earthen and cinder fill ma­ter­i­al with light­weight con­crete. The con­tract­or will also re­place the con­crete slab that sits on top of the bridge, as well as its as­phalt sur­face. The con­crete rail­ing will be re­paired or rep­lic­ated with a precast con­crete sys­tem. Re­main­ing struc­tur­al ele­ments such as wing walls, the arch bar­rel and abut­ments will be re­paired.

Al­though the bridge’s side­walks were re­placed as part of the 2010 bridge pro­ject, they will be re­moved and re­placed again as part of the new con­struc­tion work.

PennDOT has not dis­closed an es­tim­ated cost for the pro­ject, which is in the bid­ding phase. Ac­cord­ing to Col­well-Smith, the state agency plans to award the con­struc­tion con­tract by the end of June, with work to be­gin 45 to 60 days later.

PennDOT’s Novem­ber 2010 bridge pro­ject took 11 months to com­plete and was two months ahead of sched­ule, but there were set­backs. Ini­tially, the state agency planned to keep keep two lanes open to vehicle traffic. But in June 2011, the state agency ab­ruptly closed all four lanes, cit­ing worse-than-ex­pec­ted de­teri­or­a­tion of the bridge, which was built in 1919. The pro­ject cost tax­pay­ers $5.8 mil­lion.

The third ma­jor PennDOT bridge pro­ject took place from Au­gust 2014 through last Ju­ly and in­volved a com­plete re­build of the Holme Av­en­ue in­ter­sec­tion with Roosevelt Boulevard. Formerly known as Pennypack Circle, the re­con­figured in­ter­sec­tion car­ries vehicles straight across the Boulevard between Holme and Solly av­en­ues. The work cost $16.8 mil­lion to com­plete and snarled traffic for about 22,000 vehicles daily. ••

