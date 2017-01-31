Ambassador to the animal world

“Please don’t call me an ex­pert or a celebrity. I don’t like those words. If any­thing, I’m an am­bas­sad­or to the an­im­al world,” said Jack Hanna, about to take the stage and share his know­ledge at the Keswick Theatre in Glen­side on Sat­urday, Feb. 4, at 4 pm.

Today, Hanna, who is dir­ect­or emer­it­us of the Colum­bus Zoo and Aquar­i­um, ex­plains that he grew up on his fath­er’s farm out­side his ho­met­own of Knoxville, Ten­ness­ee.

“I al­ways knew I wanted to be a zoo­keep­er and care for an­im­als. And at the age of 11, I went to work for a veter­in­ari­an.”

Learn­ing a great deal from his fath­er and that vet, Hanna went on to study at Musking­um Col­lege in Ohio, where he got in trouble for keep­ing ducks in his dorm room and a don­key in a shed be­hind his fra­tern­ity house.

ldquo;Lots of people made fun of me but I didn’t care. I loved an­im­als and was de­term­ined to work with them,” he in­sisted.

Grow­ing up, Hanna says Marlin Per­kins, from Mu­tu­al of Omaha’s Wild King­dom, was his idol. Per­kins was one of the first to bring an­im­als from around the world in­to people’s liv­ing rooms through tele­vi­sion. Later, Hanna, him­self, would fol­low in his idol’s foot­steps.

In 1968, Hanna took a mate, and he and wife Su­zi, an­oth­er ded­ic­ated an­im­al lov­er, have lived, loved and worked to­geth­er ever since.

“My wife has al­ways been at my side, and our shared love of an­im­als star­ted at the very be­gin­ning. Our three daugh­ters were also nev­er far away from an­im­als grow­ing up.”

Over the years, among oth­er pro­grams, Hanna has been in­volved with The Colum­bus Zoo’s sup­port of 70 con­ser­va­tion pro­jects in over 30 coun­tries around the world.

“One of the or­gan­iz­a­tions close to my heart is Part­ners in Con­ser­va­tion, which works to help pro­tect the crit­ic­ally en­dangered moun­tain gor­il­las in Rwanda.”

Hanna is also a noted au­thor, hav­ing pub­lished his auto­bi­o­graphy, Mon­keys on the In­ter­state, as well as many books for chil­dren. He’s also been the host of sev­er­al syn­dic­ated TV shows, and done guest spots on oth­er shows with such per­son­al­it­ies as Dav­id Let­ter­man and Johnny Car­son.

ldquo;I also do live shows, like the one com­ing up at the Keswick. I love teach­ing people about an­im­als. I love see­ing all those smil­ing faces. They’ll have fun and will have learned something by the time they walk out of the theat­er. If not, then I haven’t done my job.

ldquo;I feel blessed to have been in this field all these years. I con­sider my­self a very lucky man,” he con­cluded. “And I al­ways re­mem­ber what my fath­er taught me: Touch the heart, teach the mind.” ••

Ad­vance tick­ets range from $29.50 to $55. Tick­ets on the day of the show range from $32 to $57.50. Vis­it keswicktheatre.com or call 215-572-7650.

