Washington tennis star makes a statement

At George Wash­ing­ton High School, if someone tells you that you play ten­nis like a girl, con­sider it a huge com­pli­ment.

When Eliza As­karova, now a sopho­more, ar­rived at the school in the middle of the school year as a fresh­man, girls ten­nis sea­son was over, but the boys were start­ing to play.

Someone asked As­karova, who came over to the United States from Kyrgyz­stan, if she’d like to try play­ing against the boys.

As­karova more than held her own against the tal­en­ted boys, and that opened some eyes.

“She’s very ad­vanced,” said Wash­ing­ton ten­nis coach Ann Tun­ney. “She went out, and I’m not sure a score, but she played with the boys and did very well. She was play­ing against the bet­ter boys and she was do­ing great.”

It wasn’t luck.

This year, As­karova played against fel­low fe­males and she did great, go­ing un­defeated dur­ing the Pub­lic League and then went through the state tour­na­ment, win­ning every match be­fore fall­ing in the PI­AA AAA fi­nals.

“I had a lot of fun,” As­karova said. “This was a great year, I en­joy play­ing ten­nis. I was happy mak­ing it as far as I did.”

The Pub­lic League isn’t known for hav­ing many strong ten­nis play­ers, but As­karova has been play­ing the game her en­tire life.

When she ar­rived at Wash­ing­ton, her coach knew she was a spe­cial ten­nis play­er. But she didn’t know that she would be a great team­mate.

She has been that and more.

“She’s a great play­er, and the girls love her,” Tun­ney said. “She’s al­ways help­ing. She gets along with every­one. And she’s a great stu­dent. A few times, she’d have to miss a class for ten­nis and she would worry, she didn’t want to miss school. She takes school and ten­nis very ser­i­ously. As a teach­er, you love to see that.”

While girls ten­nis is over for the year, it doesn’t mean As­karova has put down her rack­et.

A few times each week, As­karova meets with per­son­al train­ers to work on her game, and whenev­er there’s an op­por­tun­ity, she’s hit­ting the ball back and forth with someone.

That’s how you win 29 matches and lose just four against top-notch com­pet­i­tion out­side the high school cir­cuit.

“I play as much as I can,” As­karova said. “Whenev­er I get a chance, I play. I work out. To me, it’s fun. I have fun do­ing it.”

While As­karova knows everything there is to know about ten­nis, she’s al­ways in­ter­ested in learn­ing more. But one thing she doesn’t seem to real­ize is what an ac­com­plish­ment it was for a Pub­lic League ten­nis play­er to ad­vance to the fi­nals of the in­di­vidu­al tour­na­ment.

“She was very calm and seemed to have fun,” Tun­ney said. “It was a great ex­per­i­ence. She had a very tough draw, she played against the best play­ers and she did great. Even in the fi­nals, she played well. She had a great year.”

And she still has two left to win that elu­sive state crown — something she has been work­ing for since her sea­son ended in early Novem­ber.

It won’t be easy be­cause Pennsylvania tra­di­tion­ally has very strong ten­nis pro­grams across the state. But As­karova will be work­ing hard and do­ing whatever she can to play for a trophy.

“I want to win,” As­karova said. “I hope I get a chance to win again.”