Washington tennis star makes a statement

At George Washington High School, if someone tells you that you play tennis like a girl, consider it a huge compliment.
When Eliza Askarova, now a sophomore, arrived at the school in the middle of the school year as a freshman, girls tennis season was over, but the boys were starting to play.
Someone asked Askarova, who came over to the United States from Kyrgyzstan, if she’d like to try playing against the boys.
Askarova more than held her own against the talented boys, and that opened some eyes.
“She’s very advanced,” said Washington tennis coach Ann Tunney. “She went out, and I’m not sure a score, but she played with the boys and did very well. She was playing against the better boys and she was doing great.”
It wasn’t luck.
This year, Askarova played against fellow females and she did great, going undefeated during the Public League and then went through the state tournament, winning every match before falling in the PIAA AAA finals.
“I had a lot of fun,” Askarova said. “This was a great year, I enjoy playing tennis. I was happy making it as far as I did.”
The Public League isn’t known for having many strong tennis players, but Askarova has been playing the game her entire life.
When she arrived at Washington, her coach knew she was a special tennis player. But she didn’t know that she would be a great teammate.
She has been that and more.
“She’s a great player, and the girls love her,” Tunney said. “She’s always helping. She gets along with everyone. And she’s a great student. A few times, she’d have to miss a class for tennis and she would worry, she didn’t want to miss school. She takes school and tennis very seriously. As a teacher, you love to see that.”
While girls tennis is over for the year, it doesn’t mean Askarova has put down her racket.
A few times each week, Askarova meets with personal trainers to work on her game, and whenever there’s an opportunity, she’s hitting the ball back and forth with someone.
That’s how you win 29 matches and lose just four against top-notch competition outside the high school circuit.
“I play as much as I can,” Askarova said. “Whenever I get a chance, I play. I work out. To me, it’s fun. I have fun doing it.”
While Askarova knows everything there is to know about tennis, she’s always interested in learning more. But one thing she doesn’t seem to realize is what an accomplishment it was for a Public League tennis player to advance to the finals of the individual tournament.
“She was very calm and seemed to have fun,” Tunney said. “It was a great experience. She had a very tough draw, she played against the best players and she did great. Even in the finals, she played well. She had a great year.”
And she still has two left to win that elusive state crown — something she has been working for since her season ended in early November.
It won’t be easy because Pennsylvania traditionally has very strong tennis programs across the state. But Askarova will be working hard and doing whatever she can to play for a trophy.
“I want to win,” Askarova said. “I hope I get a chance to win again.”