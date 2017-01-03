Soup’s on for 2017

Janu­ary’s chill makes it the time to eat a bowl of pip­ing-hot soup. Let the snow fall and the winds howl while you make some.

It’s also the time of year for shar­ing soup re­cipes and, of course, read­ers’ re­cipes. Ap­par­ently, there’s a lot of cook­ing tak­ing place in and around Philly, judging from the re­cipes sent in­to the NE Times food column. The fol­low­ing re­cipes are some of the sub­mis­sions not ran­domly drawn in the on­go­ing gift card con­test. So many of the sub­mit­ted re­cipes really are win­ners, culin­ar­ily speak­ing, and I plan to share them with you in fu­ture columns. If you entered a re­cipe, it could be pub­lished, so please check back in the months ahead.

Rachel Ful­lan sub­mit­ted the fol­low­ing re­cipe and wrote, “I al­most al­ways double it when mak­ing as it gets eaten right up. It’s per­fect for cold fall or winter nights and my fam­ily loves see­ing it after any hol­i­day ham meal. It truly is the best.”

FUL­LAN FAM­ILY FA­VOR­ITE HAM & POTATO SOUP

3½ cups peeled, chopped pota­toes

1/3 cup diced cel­ery

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

¾ cup cooked ham, chopped

3¼ cup wa­ter

2 Tb­sp. chick­en bouil­lon gran­ules

½ tsp. salt, or to taste

¼ tsp. ground white or black pep­per, or to taste

5 Tb­sp. but­ter

5 Tb­sp. flour

2 cups milk

Op­tion­al top­ping: ched­dar cheese & cooked and crumbled ba­con

Com­bine the pota­toes, cel­ery, onion, ham and wa­ter in a stock­pot. Bring to a boil, then cook over me­di­um heat un­til pota­toes are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in the chick­en bouil­lon, salt and pep­per.

In a sep­ar­ate sauce­pan, melt but­ter over me­di­um-low heat.

Whisk in flour with a fork, and cook, stir­ring con­stantly un­til thick, about 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk (so as not to al­low lumps to form) un­til all the milk has been ad­ded.

Con­tin­ue stir­ring over me­di­um-low heat un­til thick, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir the milk mix­ture in­to the stock­pot, and cook soup un­til heated through.

Serve im­me­di­ately or freeze for the per­fect easy din­ner. We like to top with ched­dar cheese and ba­con.

Rae Ann Frank wrote, “I make this hot saus­age soup and my hus­band loves it.”

RAE ANN FRANK’S HOT SAUS­AGE SOUP

1 lb. hot saus­age, cut in­to pieces

2 cans of to­ma­toes, 28 oz. each

1 me­di­um onion, chopped

1 can small white beans, drained

2 cups chick­en broth

2 Tb­sp. oil

1 red pep­per, diced

1 bell pep­per, diced

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pep­per

1 cup egg noodles, un­cooked

In a large soup pot, cook saus­age in 2 quarts of wa­ter for 30 minutes. Re­move saus­age and save wa­ter in pot. Cut saus­age in­to small pieces, and re­turn saus­age pieces to pot. Add to­ma­toes, beans, chick­en broth, salt and pep­per.

In a small pan, saute onion, red and bell pep­pers in oil un­til soft.

Add to the soup pot and cook for 1 hour.

Add the noodles dur­ing the last 5 minutes of cook­ing.

The fol­low­ing re­cipe for cab­bage soup was sub­mit­ted by Irvin Lef­ferts who wrote, “Serve this soup with fresh rye bread. It’s a meal in it­self.”

MOM’S CAB­BAGE SOUP

1 lb. beef short ribs

4 Tb­sp. oil

1 head (me­di­um) cab­bage, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 pota­toes, chopped

1 Tb­sp. salt

1 tsp. pep­per

2 (28 oz.) cans whole to­ma­toes

4 cups wa­ter

1 cup beef broth

Juice of 1 lem­on

¼ cup sug­ar

In a large soup pot, brown short ribs in oil. Add cab­bage, onion, pota­toes, salt and pep­per, and brown all to­geth­er. Add the 2 cans of to­ma­toes (Squeeze to­ma­toes to break up). Add 4 cups wa­ter and the beef broth. Cook covered on sim­mer for 3 hours.

Dur­ing the last 15 minutes, add the juice of one lem­on and the sug­ar.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

Don’t for­get:

