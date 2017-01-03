Soup’s on for 2017

January’s chill makes it the time to eat a bowl of piping-hot soup. Let the snow fall and the winds howl while you make some.
It’s also the time of year for sharing soup recipes and, of course, readers’ recipes. Apparently, there’s a lot of cooking taking place in and around Philly, judging from the recipes sent into the NE Times food column. The following recipes are some of the submissions not randomly drawn in the ongoing gift card contest. So many of the submitted recipes really are winners, culinarily speaking, and I plan to share them with you in future columns. If you entered a recipe, it could be published, so please check back in the months ahead.
Rachel Fullan submitted the following recipe and wrote, “I almost always double it when making as it gets eaten right up. It’s perfect for cold fall or winter nights and my family loves seeing it after any holiday ham meal. It truly is the best.”
FULLAN FAMILY FAVORITE HAM & POTATO SOUP
3½ cups peeled, chopped potatoes
1/3 cup diced celery
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
¾ cup cooked ham, chopped
3¼ cup water
2 Tbsp. chicken bouillon granules
½ tsp. salt, or to taste
¼ tsp. ground white or black pepper, or to taste
5 Tbsp. butter
5 Tbsp. flour
2 cups milk
Optional topping: cheddar cheese & cooked and crumbled bacon
Combine the potatoes, celery, onion, ham and water in a stockpot. Bring to a boil, then cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in the chicken bouillon, salt and pepper.
In a separate saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat.
Whisk in flour with a fork, and cook, stirring constantly until thick, about 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk (so as not to allow lumps to form) until all the milk has been added.
Continue stirring over medium-low heat until thick, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir the milk mixture into the stockpot, and cook soup until heated through.
Serve immediately or freeze for the perfect easy dinner. We like to top with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Rae Ann Frank wrote, “I make this hot sausage soup and my husband loves it.”
RAE ANN FRANK’S HOT SAUSAGE SOUP
1 lb. hot sausage, cut into pieces
2 cans of tomatoes, 28 oz. each
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can small white beans, drained
2 cups chicken broth
2 Tbsp. oil
1 red pepper, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
1 cup egg noodles, uncooked
In a large soup pot, cook sausage in 2 quarts of water for 30 minutes. Remove sausage and save water in pot. Cut sausage into small pieces, and return sausage pieces to pot. Add tomatoes, beans, chicken broth, salt and pepper.
In a small pan, saute onion, red and bell peppers in oil until soft.
Add to the soup pot and cook for 1 hour.
Add the noodles during the last 5 minutes of cooking.
The following recipe for cabbage soup was submitted by Irvin Lefferts who wrote, “Serve this soup with fresh rye bread. It’s a meal in itself.”
MOM’S CABBAGE SOUP
1 lb. beef short ribs
4 Tbsp. oil
1 head (medium) cabbage, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 potatoes, chopped
1 Tbsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
2 (28 oz.) cans whole tomatoes
4 cups water
1 cup beef broth
Juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup sugar
In a large soup pot, brown short ribs in oil. Add cabbage, onion, potatoes, salt and pepper, and brown all together. Add the 2 cans of tomatoes (Squeeze tomatoes to break up). Add 4 cups water and the beef broth. Cook covered on simmer for 3 hours.
During the last 15 minutes, add the juice of one lemon and the sugar.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
Don’t forget:
Send in your favorite recipe for a chance to win a $100 ShopRite gift card. Mail your recipe to Readers’ Recipes, c/o Northeast Times, 2 Executive Campus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your recipe to WhatscookinNEPhilly@gmail.com. Please include name, address and telephone number.