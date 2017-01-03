Social media and branding course now available at Holy Family

Kim. Kris. Khloe. Kourtney. Kylie. Kendall. Rob (how’d he get in here?)
Unless you’ve been living in a cave without basic cable and WiFi for the last decade, you recognize these names as the assorted Kardashian/Jenner clan, of reality TV, magazine covers and social media fame.
And now, of a communications department course at Holy Family University on Frankford Avenue.
This month, Dr. Amanda McClain, an associate professor of communication at the college, will introduce her class, “Celebrity, Social Media and Branding,” a three-credit course capped at 20 students.
“We’re covering topics like the economics of celebrity, how celebrity affects beauty ideals, celebrity race and sexuality benchmarks, celebrity and politics, and others,“ she said.
And who better to personify all that than the woman who broke the internet, getting nearly 16 million views in one day (for her nude photo on the website of the magazine Paper), and her family, all of whom are famous for just being famous?
“The Kardashians are ubiquitous, and I became interested in them because I saw them everywhere,“ said McClain. “I wanted to explain how they create and sustain celebrity, how they use social media, and what their celebrity connotes about our society.”
While the Kardashians are a presence on Facebook and Instagram, Twitter seems to be their preferred method of communication. Kim has more than 49 million followers, while her family members range from 8 million (mom Kris) to nearly 27 million (husband Kanye West). By comparison, constant tweeter Donald Trump has 18 million followers.
So, does she who rules Twitter rule celebrity? So it would seem.
McClain, whose professional study found that the Kardashian media empire was so large and diverse, needed a book to examine it thoroughly. That book, written by McClain, Keeping Up the Kardashian Brand: Celebrity, Materialism and Sexuality, was published in 2013 and serves as part of the materials for the Holy Family course.
To research it, she conducted three studies of the family’s brand and celebrity — narrative discourse analyses of their E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, social media utilization and popular press coverage.
“In addition, a study of Kardashian blog and Twitter use finds that careful participation amplifies celebrity and unifies the overall brand into a single, sellable image across media,“ said McClain. “Through interactive media and just ‘being themselves,’ the Kardashians renovate banal status updates and hackneyed reality television into character-constructing building blocks of brand, celebrity and profits.”
But why does the average viewer/fan/follower avidly follow every little detail about the family?
“People love to consume media about the Kardashians for a variety of reasons: to see their over-the-top lifestyle, to envy their familial relationships and to satisfy their curiosity,” she said.
Each sister has her own niche and, therefore, appeal, said McClain: “Kylie is trendy, Kendall is fashion, Kourtney is motherhood, Khloe is fitness and Kim is sexiness.“
After all, it was a supposedly leaked sex tape Kim made with an ex-boyfriend that propelled her to internet fame and into the public consciousness in 2007. Soon after, she and her family, including brother Rob and stepfather Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner, debuted on their reality show, which has since spun off many sequels, as well as spun gold for the family.
McClain, who is co-chair of the Television Studies area for the Popular Culture Association/American Culture Association, and chair of the Television Studies area for the Mid-Atlantic Popular/American Culture Association, readily admits to keeping with the Kardashians.
“I am an avid consumer of news and social media, so I can’t help but keep up with their exploits. I also have an academic interest in how they sustain their brand through various media.
“As long as people keep watching and following, they’ll be in the public eye.”
There’s no denying the assorted Kardashians are good for business. Magazines with Kim on the cover sell better than other issues, and they have a built-in audience ready and willing to buy any product they endorse.
“They exemplify the American dream: their family somewhat recently immigrated from Armenia, and they earned wealth and fame on their own,” said McClain. “Their conspicuous consumption and extravagance is very American.” ••