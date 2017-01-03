Social media and branding course now available at Holy Family

Kim. Kris. Khloe. Kourt­ney. Kylie. Kend­all. Rob (how’d he get in here?)

Un­less you’ve been liv­ing in a cave without ba­sic cable and WiFi for the last dec­ade, you re­cog­nize these names as the as­sor­ted Kar­dashi­an/Jen­ner clan, of real­ity TV, magazine cov­ers and so­cial me­dia fame.

And now, of a com­mu­nic­a­tions de­part­ment course at Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity on Frank­ford Av­en­ue.

This month, Dr. Aman­da Mc­Clain, an as­so­ci­ate pro­fess­or of com­mu­nic­a­tion at the col­lege, will in­tro­duce her class, “Celebrity, So­cial Me­dia and Brand­ing,” a three-cred­it course capped at 20 stu­dents.

“We’re cov­er­ing top­ics like the eco­nom­ics of celebrity, how celebrity af­fects beauty ideals, celebrity race and sexu­al­ity bench­marks, celebrity and polit­ics, and oth­ers,“ she said.

And who bet­ter to per­son­i­fy all that than the wo­man who broke the in­ter­net, get­ting nearly 16 mil­lion views in one day (for her nude photo on the web­site of the magazine Pa­per), and her fam­ily, all of whom are fam­ous for just be­ing fam­ous?

“The Kar­dashi­ans are ubi­quit­ous, and I be­came in­ter­ested in them be­cause I saw them every­where,“ said Mc­Clain. “I wanted to ex­plain how they cre­ate and sus­tain celebrity, how they use so­cial me­dia, and what their celebrity con­notes about our so­ci­ety.”

While the Kar­dashi­ans are a pres­ence on Face­book and In­s­tagram, Twit­ter seems to be their pre­ferred meth­od of com­mu­nic­a­tion. Kim has more than 49 mil­lion fol­low­ers, while her fam­ily mem­bers range from 8 mil­lion (mom Kris) to nearly 27 mil­lion (hus­band Kanye West). By com­par­is­on, con­stant tweeter Don­ald Trump has 18 mil­lion fol­low­ers.

So, does she who rules Twit­ter rule celebrity? So it would seem.

Mc­Clain, whose pro­fes­sion­al study found that the Kar­dashi­an me­dia em­pire was so large and di­verse, needed a book to ex­am­ine it thor­oughly. That book, writ­ten by Mc­Clain, Keep­ing Up the Kar­dashi­an Brand: Celebrity, Ma­ter­i­al­ism and Sexu­al­ity, was pub­lished in 2013 and serves as part of the ma­ter­i­als for the Holy Fam­ily course.

To re­search it, she con­duc­ted three stud­ies of the fam­ily’s brand and celebrity — nar­rat­ive dis­course ana­lyses of their E! real­ity show, Keep­ing Up with the Kar­dashi­ans, so­cial me­dia util­iz­a­tion and pop­u­lar press cov­er­age.

“In ad­di­tion, a study of Kar­dashi­an blog and Twit­ter use finds that care­ful par­ti­cip­a­tion amp­li­fies celebrity and uni­fies the over­all brand in­to a single, sellable im­age across me­dia,“ said Mc­Clain. “Through in­ter­act­ive me­dia and just ‘be­ing them­selves,’ the Kar­dashi­ans ren­ov­ate banal status up­dates and hack­neyed real­ity tele­vi­sion in­to char­ac­ter-con­struct­ing build­ing blocks of brand, celebrity and profits.”

But why does the av­er­age view­er/fan/fol­low­er avidly fol­low every little de­tail about the fam­ily?

“People love to con­sume me­dia about the Kar­dashi­ans for a vari­ety of reas­ons: to see their over-the-top life­style, to envy their fa­mili­al re­la­tion­ships and to sat­is­fy their curi­os­ity,” she said.

Each sis­ter has her own niche and, there­fore, ap­peal, said Mc­Clain: “Kylie is trendy, Kend­all is fash­ion, Kourt­ney is moth­er­hood, Khloe is fit­ness and Kim is sex­i­ness.“

After all, it was a sup­posedly leaked sex tape Kim made with an ex-boy­friend that pro­pelled her to in­ter­net fame and in­to the pub­lic con­scious­ness in 2007. Soon after, she and her fam­ily, in­clud­ing broth­er Rob and step­fath­er Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jen­ner, de­b­uted on their real­ity show, which has since spun off many se­quels, as well as spun gold for the fam­ily.

Mc­Clain, who is co-chair of the Tele­vi­sion Stud­ies area for the Pop­u­lar Cul­ture As­so­ci­ation/Amer­ic­an Cul­ture As­so­ci­ation, and chair of the Tele­vi­sion Stud­ies area for the Mid-At­lantic Pop­u­lar/Amer­ic­an Cul­ture As­so­ci­ation, read­ily ad­mits to keep­ing with the Kar­dashi­ans.

“I am an avid con­sumer of news and so­cial me­dia, so I can’t help but keep up with their ex­ploits. I also have an aca­dem­ic in­terest in how they sus­tain their brand through vari­ous me­dia.

“As long as people keep watch­ing and fol­low­ing, they’ll be in the pub­lic eye.”

There’s no deny­ing the as­sor­ted Kar­dashi­ans are good for busi­ness. Magazines with Kim on the cov­er sell bet­ter than oth­er is­sues, and they have a built-in audi­ence ready and will­ing to buy any product they en­dorse.

“They ex­em­pli­fy the Amer­ic­an dream: their fam­ily some­what re­cently im­mig­rated from Ar­menia, and they earned wealth and fame on their own,” said Mc­Clain. “Their con­spicu­ous con­sump­tion and ex­tra­vag­ance is very Amer­ic­an.” ••