Scholars: Jan. 4, 2017

The North­east Times would like to con­grat­u­late the fol­low­ing col­lege gradu­ates, stu­dents who were named to their school’s dean’s list, and area res­id­ents who re­cently re­ceived spe­cial hon­ors.

Rachel Hutchins gradu­ated from York Col­lege. Hutchins earned a Bach­el­or of Sci­ence de­gree in So­ci­ology.

Shere­am Reed, along with oth­er stu­dents en­rolled in The Com­mon­wealth Med­ic­al Col­lege’s (TCMC) mas­ter of bio­med­ic­al sci­ence pro­gram at the Baruch S. Blum­berg In­sti­tute in Doylestown, con­duc­ted a hol­i­day food drive be­ne­fit­ting the Bucks County Op­por­tun­ity Coun­cil. The mis­sion of the Bucks County Op­por­tun­ity Coun­cil is to re­duce poverty and part­ner with the com­munity to pro­mote eco­nom­ic self-suf­fi­ciency. The stu­dents col­lec­ted more than 575 food items.

Taylor Stein­berg gradu­ated with a Bach­el­or of Sci­ence in psy­cho­logy dur­ing com­mence­ment ex­er­cises at Coastal Car­o­lina Uni­versity. A total of 719 stu­dents were eli­gible to walk in Coastal Car­o­lina’s com­mence­ment. The com­mence­ment speak­er was Susan O’Mal­ley, who be­came the first fe­male pres­id­ent of a pro­fes­sion­al sports fran­chise when she as­sumed the lead­er­ship of the NBA’s Wash­ing­ton Bul­lets.

Thirty-six stu­dents from Uni­versity of the Sci­ences’ phys­i­cian as­sist­ant stud­ies pro­gram joined the ranks of pro­fes­sion­als fol­low­ing the third an­nu­al PA White Coat Ce­re­mony. The ce­re­mony for the class of 2018 com­mem­or­ated the form­al present­a­tion of a white coat for phys­i­cian as­sist­ant stu­dents as they be­gin work­ing clin­ic­ally with pa­tients in hos­pit­als and out­pa­tient set­tings. At the ce­re­mony, the stu­dents re­cited the oath of a phys­i­cian as­sist­ant, a ges­ture to re­in­force their com­mit­ment to work­ing with pa­tients com­pas­sion­ately and to en­han­cing their health and well-be­ing. Among those re­ceiv­ing their white coats were Za­yd Alsardary and Mon­ica Sirotovitz. The stu­dents con­tin­ue on the path to a mas­ter of sci­ence in phys­i­cian as­sist­ant stud­ies.

Eric Frain gradu­ated from Blooms­burg Uni­versity with a Bach­el­or of Sci­ence in Fin­ance. A Park­wood res­id­ent, he is a gradu­ate of St. An­selm Ele­ment­ary School and a 2011 gradu­ate of Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School.

Mi­chael Leg­ger­ie was one of more than 100 San Diego State Uni­versity stu­dents who col­lab­or­ated on a con­cert pro­duc­tion of Je­sus Christ Su­per­star. SDSU mu­sic­al theat­er gradu­ate stu­dents, theat­er arts un­der­gradu­ates, a full choir, or­ches­tra and rock en­semble came to­geth­er with a light­ing and pro­jec­tion team for a sold-out show. Leg­ger­ie, a Math­em­at­ics ma­jor, was part of the choir.

Rusha Wa­hab gradu­ated from Up­per Iowa Uni­versity with a Bach­el­or of Sci­ence de­gree in So­cial Sci­ence.

Uni­versity of the Sci­ences in­duc­ted 36 new mem­bers in­to its Pennsylvania Kappa Chapter of the Al­pha Chi Na­tion­al Hon­or So­ci­ety. Among those in­duc­ted were Judy Fang, a bio­chem­istry stu­dent; Navya George, a bio­med­ic­al sci­ences stu­dent; and Vivi­an Ngo, a phys­i­cian as­sist­ant stud­ies stu­dent.

“Through in­volve­ment in our loc­al chapter and the re­gion­al and na­tion­al levels, Al­pha Chi mem­bers have the op­por­tun­ity to de­vel­op lead­er­ship skills and gain ex­per­i­ence in pro­fes­sion­al activ­it­ies, such as mak­ing schol­arly present­a­tions,” said Sta­cey Gor­ski, Al­pha Chi co-ad­viser and as­sist­ant pro­fess­or of bio­logy at US­ciences.

Dur­ing the ce­re­mony, in­duct­ees were in­tro­duced by their fac­ulty ad­visers or de­part­ment chairs who high­lighted each stu­dent's ac­com­plish­ments. At US­ciences, Al­pha Chi is open to the top 10 per­cent of ju­ni­ors and seni­ors.

