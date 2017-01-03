Scholars: Jan. 4, 2017

Rachel Hutchins graduated from York College. Hutchins earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Sheream Reed, along with other students enrolled in The Commonwealth Medical College’s (TCMC) master of biomedical science program at the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute in Doylestown, conducted a holiday food drive benefitting the Bucks County Opportunity Council. The mission of the Bucks County Opportunity Council is to reduce poverty and partner with the community to promote economic self-sufficiency. The students collected more than 575 food items.
Taylor Steinberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology during commencement exercises at Coastal Carolina University. A total of 719 students were eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina’s commencement. The commencement speaker was Susan O’Malley, who became the first female president of a professional sports franchise when she assumed the leadership of the NBA’s Washington Bullets.
Thirty-six students from University of the Sciences’ physician assistant studies program joined the ranks of professionals following the third annual PA White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony for the class of 2018 commemorated the formal presentation of a white coat for physician assistant students as they begin working clinically with patients in hospitals and outpatient settings. At the ceremony, the students recited the oath of a physician assistant, a gesture to reinforce their commitment to working with patients compassionately and to enhancing their health and well-being. Among those receiving their white coats were Zayd Alsardary and Monica Sirotovitz. The students continue on the path to a master of science in physician assistant studies.
Eric Frain graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. A Parkwood resident, he is a graduate of St. Anselm Elementary School and a 2011 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School.
Michael Leggerie was one of more than 100 San Diego State University students who collaborated on a concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar. SDSU musical theater graduate students, theater arts undergraduates, a full choir, orchestra and rock ensemble came together with a lighting and projection team for a sold-out show. Leggerie, a Mathematics major, was part of the choir.
Rusha Wahab graduated from Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
University of the Sciences inducted 36 new members into its Pennsylvania Kappa Chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society. Among those inducted were Judy Fang, a biochemistry student; Navya George, a biomedical sciences student; and Vivian Ngo, a physician assistant studies student.
“Through involvement in our local chapter and the regional and national levels, Alpha Chi members have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and gain experience in professional activities, such as making scholarly presentations,” said Stacey Gorski, Alpha Chi co-adviser and assistant professor of biology at USciences.
During the ceremony, inductees were introduced by their faculty advisers or department chairs who highlighted each student’s accomplishments. At USciences, Alpha Chi is open to the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors. ••
