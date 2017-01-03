Ready for a close up

Bris­tol is in the run­ning for a $500,000 check from the Small Busi­ness Re­volu­tion. The money would be used to at­tract tour­ists.

Old stomping ground: Bristol is asking people to visit the town on Jan. 10 and 11 to help bolster the town’s chances of winning a grant from the Small Business Revolution. PHOTO: TIMOTHY REILLY

Bris­tol Bor­ough is pre­par­ing for a vis­it that may change the town’s for­tunes, but it needs some out­side help.

On Jan. 10 and 11, rep­res­ent­at­ives from the Small Busi­ness Re­volu­tion will travel to Bris­tol for the next step in a pro­cess that could land the town a $500,000 check for bor­ough-wide re­vital­iz­a­tion. The team will film in­ter­ac­tions with loc­als, tour­ists and busi­ness own­ers along the Mill Street cor­ridor.

Bris­tol of­fi­cials are en­cour­aging people to vis­it the bor­ough on these days in or­der to bol­ster the town’s bid for the prize.

The Small Busi­ness Re­volu­tion is an an­nu­al ini­ti­at­ive sponsored by De­luxe, a Min­nesota-based com­pany that provides a vari­ety of ser­vices to small busi­nesses and fin­an­cial in­sti­tu­tions. The aim of the pro­ject is to help loc­al busi­nesses and their com­munit­ies weath­er the storm of dein­dus­tri­al­iz­a­tion.

The town that wins the $500,000 re­new­al ef­fort will be fea­tured on the Small Busi­ness Re­volu­tion’s Main Street Series, which streams on Hulu. A film crew will doc­u­ment the year-long at­tempt to trans­form the area over an eight-part series.

From a pool of 14,000 entrants, Bris­tol has made the “Sea­son 2 Short List” of eight towns that re­main in con­ten­tion for the prize. Bris­tol’s bid was buoyed by the en­thu­si­ast­ic re­sponse to the com­pet­i­tion from its cit­izens. Ac­cord­ing to Bill Pezza, 70 in­di­vidu­al ap­plic­a­tions were sent on Bris­tol’s be­half.

In late Janu­ary, the site vis­its will con­clude and a fi­nal five will be se­lec­ted. Fi­nally, an on­line vote will be held the week of Feb. 9-16 to de­term­ine a win­ner.

Pezza serves as chair­man of Bris­tol’s Rais­ing the Bar or­gan­iz­a­tion. He has spear­headed the town’s cam­paign and served as its rep­res­ent­at­ive dur­ing the pro­cess.

When asked why he has in­ves­ted his time in the con­test, Pezza stated: “To me, do­ing something pur­pose­ful, es­pe­cially in ser­vice to one’s town, is very sat­is­fy­ing. But it would be im­possible to sus­tain the ef­fort without a sin­cere love for the town and strong be­lief that we are on the verge of real­iz­ing our full po­ten­tial.”

Busi­ness own­ers along Mill Street share Pezza’s en­thu­si­asm. Joe Starling, co-own­er of Shar­key’s Barber­shop, was eager to dis­cuss his vis­ion for a fu­ture Bris­tol that pays homage to its past.

Starling’s shop takes vis­it­ors back to the 1930s, of­fer­ing hair­cuts and his­tory. His ad­her­ence to a tra­di­tion­al ap­proach has paid di­vidends for his busi­ness. He thinks Mill Street can at­tract tour­ists who wish to “take a trip back in time.”

Starling be­lieves the spot­light provided by the Small Busi­ness Re­volu­tion vis­it will spur am­bi­tious en­tre­pren­eurs to in­vest in the bor­ough.

Rich Vallejo, who op­er­ates An­oth­er Time An­tiques, has a sim­il­ar view. He hopes the com­pet­i­tion will bring more re­tail stores to Mill Street.

“This town has to be mer­chand­ized,” he stated. “We need quaint, per­son-to-per­son shops [where] you’re deal­ing with the own­er 90 per­cent of the time.”

Gladys Harp­er of GBH In­ter­na­tion­al Ltd. echoed her neigh­bor’s sen­ti­ments.

“If you have a des­tin­a­tion that people will travel to, they will come for per­son­al­ized busi­ness,” she said.

Irma, a cli­ent of Harp­er’s, best cap­tured Bris­tol’s ap­peal to po­ten­tial res­id­ents and tour­ists.

“This town has a small-town feel, and that’s what we want to keep,” she said.

For those wish­ing to help Bris­tol earn that $500,000 check, com­ing out to shop, eat or vis­it some busi­nesses along the Mill Street cor­ridor would be a start. Those two days, Jan. 10 and 11, could de­term­ine wheth­er Bris­tol ad­vances to­ward that much-needed prize money. ••