Northeast High School’s floor general

Andrew Serowsky has always shown great leadership skills.
That’s why last year, as a sophomore, he was picked to be a captain of the Northeast High School basketball team.
That maturity showed later in the season, when he went from starter to seeing a significant cut in minutes.
“Things weren’t going great, so I was moved to the bench, I didn’t start at the end,” Serowsky recalled. “I wasn’t happy, but I tried to use it to learn. I watched, I worked hard and I tried to make it a positive. It was hard, but I knew I could use it to get better.”
The adversity was a disappointment, but it didn’t make him stop loving basketball.
How could it? The sport has given him everything.
“When I was younger, basketball was what I would do when everything wasn’t going great,” Serowsky said. “I would go out and play with my brother and my cousin. They would always play with me.”
He’ll still play pickup with his family, but he got another pick me up this year when basketball season rolled around. And this year, he’s back in the starting lineup.
So far, it’s been a mixed bag for Northeast. The Vikings’ new head coach, Steven Novosel, has the team moving in the right direction, but in five games, they’ve yet to experience the thrill of victory, and are 0-3 in Public League play.
That’s not how Serowsky envisioned his junior year starting, but he’s far from panicking. In fact, he’s extremely optimistic.
“Coach came in and changed the basketball culture here, things are going a lot better, we just aren’t winning yet,” Serowsky said. “He came in and made sure we do everything to play well. He wants to win. He wants us to want to win. So we’re working together to make that happen. Things were good, but he’s making it a lot better.
“Last year, he was our (junior varsity) coach, but he helped out a lot with the varsity, so he knew a lot about us. This year, he’s making us work together and he’s really helping us become a better team.”
Serowsky is definitely doing his part.
Once again, he’s looked at as a leader, but this year is definitely different. Last year, the Vikings had a bunch of talented seniors who were good players, but weren’t ready to listen to a sophomore captain. This year, things have changed.
“I tried to lead last year but it was hard because I was a sophomore and I guess seniors think they don’t have to always listen,” Serowsky said with a laugh. “This year, we all are on the same page. We all want the same thing. We’re working hard to turn things around.”
Serowsky’s game has changed and this year, he’s become a well-rounded player. Last year, he was known for his scoring, and while he still has the ability to light up a scoresheet in a hurry, the shooting guard, and sometimes small forward, is trying his best to get his teammates involved in the offense. It’s working.
“We have a really good team, there’s a lot of guys who can score,” the Rhawnhurst resident said. “I’m trying to shoot if I’m open, but if not, I’m trying to get the other guys the ball and let them score. The more they score, the more I can score. The way we can be at our best is when everyone is playing together.”
That’s the exact attitude Serowsky takes into the classroom, where he is a standout student and a member of the school’s magnet program.
“It’s a very helpful program,” Serowsky said. “I want to either be an architect or go into physical therapy, and the magnet program has different things where you can get help.
“We have a robotics program and that would definitely help me with architecture. We also have kids who go to (University of Pennsylvania) in the magnet program. I haven’t had a chance to do it because of basketball, but the program definitely gives you opportunities to learn and it should help you when you get into college.”
But before Serowsky has to worry about a career or college, he still has almost two full years of basketball to have fun. He was hoping to lead the Vikings to an undefeated season, but that’s no longer an option. However, with the team heading in the right direction, Serowsky sees no reason his team can’t get back on track and enjoy a memorable season.
If they continue to put in the work, good things will happen.
“I know we’re not winning a lot yet, but I really think we can put it together, get into the playoffs and see what happens,” Serowsky said. “I really think we’re on the right track and we could do well this year. It doesn’t look it now, but once we get it, we’ll be good.”
And this year, he’ll be doing all his leading from the floor.
“Things are going great, we just need to start winning,” he said.