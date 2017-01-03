Northeast High School’s floor general

An­drew Serowsky has al­ways shown great lead­er­ship skills.

That’s why last year, as a sopho­more, he was picked to be a cap­tain of the North­east High School bas­ket­ball team.

That ma­tur­ity showed later in the sea­son, when he went from starter to see­ing a sig­ni­fic­ant cut in minutes.

“Things wer­en’t go­ing great, so I was moved to the bench, I didn’t start at the end,” Serowsky re­called. “I wasn’t happy, but I tried to use it to learn. I watched, I worked hard and I tried to make it a pos­it­ive. It was hard, but I knew I could use it to get bet­ter.”

The ad­versity was a dis­ap­point­ment, but it didn’t make him stop lov­ing bas­ket­ball.

How could it? The sport has giv­en him everything.

“When I was young­er, bas­ket­ball was what I would do when everything wasn’t go­ing great,” Serowsky said. “I would go out and play with my broth­er and my cous­in. They would al­ways play with me.”

He’ll still play pickup with his fam­ily, but he got an­oth­er pick me up this year when bas­ket­ball sea­son rolled around. And this year, he’s back in the start­ing lineup.

So far, it’s been a mixed bag for North­east. The Vik­ings’ new head coach, Steven Nov­osel, has the team mov­ing in the right dir­ec­tion, but in five games, they’ve yet to ex­per­i­ence the thrill of vic­tory, and are 0-3 in Pub­lic League play.

That’s not how Serowsky en­vi­sioned his ju­ni­or year start­ing, but he’s far from pan­ick­ing. In fact, he’s ex­tremely op­tim­ist­ic.

“Coach came in and changed the bas­ket­ball cul­ture here, things are go­ing a lot bet­ter, we just aren’t win­ning yet,” Serowsky said. “He came in and made sure we do everything to play well. He wants to win. He wants us to want to win. So we’re work­ing to­geth­er to make that hap­pen. Things were good, but he’s mak­ing it a lot bet­ter.

“Last year, he was our (ju­ni­or varsity) coach, but he helped out a lot with the varsity, so he knew a lot about us. This year, he’s mak­ing us work to­geth­er and he’s really help­ing us be­come a bet­ter team.”

Serowsky is def­in­itely do­ing his part.

Once again, he’s looked at as a lead­er, but this year is def­in­itely dif­fer­ent. Last year, the Vik­ings had a bunch of tal­en­ted seni­ors who were good play­ers, but wer­en’t ready to listen to a sopho­more cap­tain. This year, things have changed.

“I tried to lead last year but it was hard be­cause I was a sopho­more and I guess seni­ors think they don’t have to al­ways listen,” Serowsky said with a laugh. “This year, we all are on the same page. We all want the same thing. We’re work­ing hard to turn things around.”

Serowsky’s game has changed and this year, he’s be­come a well-roun­ded play­er. Last year, he was known for his scor­ing, and while he still has the abil­ity to light up a score­sheet in a hurry, the shoot­ing guard, and some­times small for­ward, is try­ing his best to get his team­mates in­volved in the of­fense. It’s work­ing.

“We have a really good team, there’s a lot of guys who can score,” the Rhawn­hurst res­id­ent said. “I’m try­ing to shoot if I’m open, but if not, I’m try­ing to get the oth­er guys the ball and let them score. The more they score, the more I can score. The way we can be at our best is when every­one is play­ing to­geth­er.”

That’s the ex­act at­ti­tude Serowsky takes in­to the classroom, where he is a standout stu­dent and a mem­ber of the school’s mag­net pro­gram.

“It’s a very help­ful pro­gram,” Serowsky said. “I want to either be an ar­chi­tect or go in­to phys­ic­al ther­apy, and the mag­net pro­gram has dif­fer­ent things where you can get help.

“We have a ro­bot­ics pro­gram and that would def­in­itely help me with ar­chi­tec­ture. We also have kids who go to (Uni­versity of Pennsylvania) in the mag­net pro­gram. I haven’t had a chance to do it be­cause of bas­ket­ball, but the pro­gram def­in­itely gives you op­por­tun­it­ies to learn and it should help you when you get in­to col­lege.”

But be­fore Serowsky has to worry about a ca­reer or col­lege, he still has al­most two full years of bas­ket­ball to have fun. He was hop­ing to lead the Vik­ings to an un­defeated sea­son, but that’s no longer an op­tion. However, with the team head­ing in the right dir­ec­tion, Serowsky sees no reas­on his team can’t get back on track and en­joy a mem­or­able sea­son.

If they con­tin­ue to put in the work, good things will hap­pen.

“I know we’re not win­ning a lot yet, but I really think we can put it to­geth­er, get in­to the play­offs and see what hap­pens,” Serowsky said. “I really think we’re on the right track and we could do well this year. It doesn’t look it now, but once we get it, we’ll be good.”

And this year, he’ll be do­ing all his lead­ing from the floor.

“Things are go­ing great, we just need to start win­ning,” he said.