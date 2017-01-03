A new perspective

An ex­hib­i­tion at the Phil­adelphia Mu­seum of Jew­ish Art puts a unique twist on clas­sic art­work.

A Jewish palette: The Philadelphia Museum of Jewish Art is hosting an exhibit of Etsy Frankel-Fersel’s paintings, which mimic classic works like the Mona Lisa, Starry Night and American Gothic while displaying distinctly Semitic themes. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Etsy Frankel-Fersel doesn’t pre­sume to be the next Da Vinci, Michelan­gelo, Van Gogh or Cez­anne.

Yet the Bala Cyn­wyd res­id­ent pos­sesses an amus­ing while poignant in­sight in­to the Jew­ish ex­per­i­ence that the great mas­ters some­how man­aged to over­look. From now through March, the Phil­adelphia Mu­seum of Jew­ish Art at the city’s only re­form syn­agogue, Rodeph Sha­lom at 615 N. Broad St., will host an ex­hib­i­tion of Frankel-Fersel’s paint­ings, which mim­ic clas­sic works like the Mona Lisa, Starry Night and Amer­ic­an Goth­ic while dis­play­ing dis­tinctly Semit­ic themes.

For ex­ample, her Mona Lisa is al­tern­ately titled Minna Leah and ac­cen­tu­ates a de­mure beauty who dons a sheitel, a Star of Dav­id pendant and a shell blouse to give more cov­er­age to her bos­om. Like­wise, Frankel-Fersel has con­ver­ted Mon­et’s Wa­ter Lilies to de­pict the res­cue of baby Moses from the Nile River by the Egyp­tian pharaoh’s daugh­ter.

About two dozen of the artist’s ad­apt­a­tions are on dis­play in a gal­lery that abuts the cen­tury-old sanc­tu­ary, which should be con­sidered a work of art in its own right with its vault­ing starlit dome and its Byz­antine and Moor­ish fu­sion de­cor. The con­greg­a­tion dates to 1795 and has mem­bers from throughout the city, in­clud­ing a prom­in­ent North­east con­tin­gent, ac­cord­ing to spokes­wo­man Car­ol Per­loff. It’s widely con­sidered the old­est Ashkena­zic syn­agogue in the coun­try.

Frankel-Fersel’s per­son­al his­tory in­spired her il­lus­tra­tions. She spent her form­at­ive years in an Or­tho­dox house­hold in Brook­lyn.

“Everything can be seen through a Jew­ish prism,” she said. “I was raised Or­tho­dox. I grew up in a re­li­gious home and con­tin­ued to go to lec­tures and work on my spir­itu­al be­ing. And (dur­ing that pro­cess) you’re really trained that everything can be seen through a Jew­ish prism.”

Paint­ing is not her primary vo­ca­tion. She’s a so­cial work­er by day, but has nur­tured a lifelong pas­sion for visu­al art. At age 10, she joined a com­munity art school. In col­lege, she ma­jored in psy­cho­logy and minored in art. Today, she works mostly in draw­ing and oil paint­ing.

“I’ve al­ways had something go­ing on in the arts,” she said. “I’ve al­ways had a paint­ing that I’m work­ing on.”

Sev­en or eight years ago, she was vis­it­ing a friend’s home when she gazed upon one of Claude Mon­et’s wa­ter paint­ings. It was a print, not the ori­gin­al.

“I kept see­ing the Tash­likh, a ce­re­mony that in­volves throw­ing bread in­to wa­ter,” Frankel-Fersel said. “I ordered a print and on that I painted a Jew­ish fam­ily do­ing Tash­likh. My fam­ily saw it and en­joyed it and asked what else I could do. Next I did Starry Night and ad­ded Jew­ish men bless­ing the new moon. It was a really fun out­let.”

She’s been work­ing on the pro­ject ever since and has ac­cu­mu­lated about 60 paint­ings. The mu­seum ex­hib­i­tion fea­tures about two dozen. Earli­er this year, Toby Press re­leased a cof­fee table book fea­tur­ing im­ages of the en­tire col­lec­tion. Con­ver­ted Mas­ters: World Fam­ous Mas­ter­pieces with a Jew­ish Twist is avail­able from on­line re­tail­ers. Sample im­ages can be viewed at con­ver­ted­mas­ters.com.

Frankel-Fersel’s take on Whist­ler’s Moth­er de­picts the fa­mil­i­ar somber mat­ri­arch in her black dress sur­roun­ded by chat­ting ladies who ap­pear to be mak­ing a shiva call, as if to join in her mourn­ing. The artist evoked Andy War­hol’s One Hun­dred Cans for an­oth­er im­age that fea­tures an ar­ray of Man­is­che­witz matzo ball soup con­tain­ers, rather than the Camp­bell’s beef noodle cans de­pic­ted by War­hol.

Frankel-Fersel doesn’t sug­ar coat that she stretched the lim­its of artist­ic li­cense in ma­nip­u­lat­ing so many icon­ic im­ages. Yet, it doesn’t seem to be gen­er­at­ing much back­lash.

“I’ve heard (cri­ti­cism) twice. Ninety-nine per­cent of the time I get great feed­back,” she said. “Some­times people feel art is sac­red and shouldn’t be tampered with. But if you look at Sal­vatore Dali, he was fam­ous for put­ting a mus­tache on the Mona Lisa. And Andy War­hol took something that already ex­is­ted and made it pop art.”

Most of the im­ages are con­sidered pub­lic do­main be­cause the artists have been dead for more than 75 years, Frankel-Fersel said. She ob­tained per­mis­sion to use some of the new­er ones as bases for her own works.

“The col­lec­tion is meant to amuse and edu­cate and maybe in­spire,” she said. “For people who are not fa­mil­i­ar with all of the cus­toms in Jew­ish tra­di­tion, it can be edu­ca­tion­al and some­times in­spir­ing. Maybe they will want to learn more about it.” ••

