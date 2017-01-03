House of healing

Liven­grin of­fers ad­dic­tion treat­ment to thou­sands of pa­tients and their fam­il­ies each year.

Road to recovery: Livengrin Foundation serves more than 4,000 patients annually at eight campuses, including a counseling center at 9140 Academy Road in the Northeast. Above, president and CEO Rick Pine leads a tour of the foundation’s Bensalem headquarters. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Dense woods, un­du­lat­ing hills and gently flow­ing streams shroud the Liven­grin Found­a­tion’s Ben­s­alem headquar­ters, largely isol­at­ing the 43-acre ad­dic­tion treat­ment fa­cil­ity from the bust­ling com­munity out­side it.

The pri­vacy is clearly by design. After all, al­co­hol­ics and drug ab­users in the early stages of re­cov­ery be­ne­fit from the serenity of nature and need not be ex­posed to the pub­lic stig­mas as­so­ci­ated with their dis­ease as they cope with its emo­tion­al, phys­ic­al and fin­an­cial con­sequences.

Liven­grin’s Hul­meville Road cam­pus has looked es­sen­tially that way since a wealthy and bliss­fully ec­cent­ric ad­vert­ising ex­ec­ut­ive and en­tre­pren­eur, Standish Forde Hansell, pur­chased the former Brice Farm and foun­ded the non­profit there in 1966, nam­ing the in­pa­tient fa­cil­ity after a per­son­al man­tra: “live and grin.”

Yet, with its golden an­niversary com­mem­or­a­tions now com­plete and the found­a­tion em­bark­ing on its second half-cen­tury, it finds it­self en­gaged in a fierce com­pet­i­tion where, iron­ic­ally enough, pub­lic at­ten­tion might serve as one of its greatest as­sets.

Ac­cord­ing to Pres­id­ent and CEO Rick Pine, ad­dic­tion re­cov­ery has be­come big busi­ness with count­less prof­it­eers vy­ing for the same pa­tients and their man­aged care dol­lars. So if Liven­grin can pub­li­cize its ser­vices and suc­cesses with a wide audi­ence, it can grow its repu­ta­tion as a pro­vider of choice — one of the old­est and largest in the re­gion — while en­sur­ing its long-term fin­an­cial se­cur­ity.

At latest count, the found­a­tion serves more than 4,000 pa­tients and their fam­il­ies per year at eight cam­puses, in­clud­ing the in­pa­tient fa­cil­ity in Ben­s­alem and out­pa­tient cen­ters in Phil­adelphia, Bucks County, Mont­gomery County and Al­lentown. In the North­east, there’s a coun­sel­ing cen­ter at 9140 Academy Road and a second of­fice that will open early this year at the Fin­ish­ing Trades In­sti­tute on Horn­ig Road.

“Liven­grin was here do­ing this work long be­fore there was fund­ing for it, be­fore there were re­im­burse­ments for it and be­fore there was pub­lic ac­cept­ance for it,” Pine told the North­east Times dur­ing a re­cent tour of the grounds. “And even if the fund­ing were taken away, Liven­grin would still be here find­ing ways to do this work.”

Look­ing at the latest gov­ern­ment data, one can only con­clude that the work re­mains as rel­ev­ant now as ever. The Na­tion­al In­sti­tute on Al­co­hol Ab­use and Al­co­hol­ism — a branch of the U.S. De­part­ment of Health and Hu­man Ser­vices — re­ports that in a 2014 sur­vey of Amer­ic­an adults, al­most one-fourth ac­know­ledged that they had en­gaged in binge drink­ing dur­ing the pre­vi­ous month, while al­most 7 per­cent said that they had en­gaged in heavy drink­ing.

Ac­cord­ing to the in­sti­tute, binge drink­ing oc­curs when someone con­sumes enough al­co­hol to raise his or her blood-al­co­hol con­tent to .08 per­cent or more. Heavy drink­ing is when someone con­sumes five or more drinks in a sit­ting at least five times dur­ing a 30-day peri­od.

Like­wise, the Na­tion­al In­sti­tute on Drug Ab­use re­ports that in a 2013 sur­vey, about one-tenth of Amer­ic­ans ages 12 and older (al­most 25 mil­lion people) ac­know­ledged that they had used an il­li­cit drug dur­ing the pre­vi­ous month. The vast ma­jor­ity of those folks, about 20 mil­lion, had used marijuana. But the sur­vey fur­ther re­vealed that 6.5 mil­lion people copped to pre­scrip­tion pill ab­use. Oth­er high-rank­ing sub­stances in­cluded co­caine (1.5 mil­lion users), hal­lu­cino­gens (1.3 mil­lion), in­hal­ants (500,000) and heroin (300,000).

These num­bers show that just about every­one is per­son­ally af­fected or knows someone who is af­fected by sub­stance ab­use. Fifty years ago, Hansell be­came keenly aware of this en­dur­ing hu­man con­di­tion.

Upon restor­ing the old farm­house, his ini­tial in­tent was to es­tab­lish a re­tire­ment home where “gen­tle­men of means” could live out their golden years in com­fort and ca­marader­ie. But some trus­ted friends, in­clud­ing per­haps Or­son Welles, con­vinced him to take a dif­fer­ent route. He in­stead cre­ated one of Pennsylvania’s first al­co­hol­ism treat­ment cen­ters not based in a hos­pit­al.

In Liven­grin’s form­at­ive years, Hansell as board chair­man net­worked with busi­nesses and labor or­gan­iz­a­tions to identi­fy those in need of treat­ment. Al­though fo­cused on serving the Phil­adelphia area, the fa­cil­ity at­trac­ted pa­tients from across the coun­try. In the 1970s, Liven­grin in­nov­ated fam­ily coun­sel­ing and out­pa­tient pro­grams to help cli­ents con­tin­ue the re­cov­ery pro­cess bey­ond the acute care stage.

The or­gan­iz­a­tion began to in­cor­por­ate drug-ad­dic­tion treat­ment in­to its con­tinuum of ser­vices un­of­fi­cially at first, then later as part of its stated mis­sion due to an over­whelm­ing need. That is, most pa­tients bring a com­bin­a­tion of al­co­hol and nar­cot­ics is­sues in­to treat­ment. In the 1980s, co­caine boomed. After that, mood-al­ter­ing drugs like bar­bit­ur­ates seemed to grow in pop­ular­ity, much like opioids and heroin today.

“Our pa­tient com­munity is het­ero­gen­eous where­as their drug of choice is not a de­term­in­ant,” Pine said.

The gender ra­tio has been a re­l­at­ively con­stant two men for every wo­man over the years, ac­cord­ing to the CEO. Pa­tients ar­rive at Liven­grin via re­fer­ral and vol­un­tary ad­mis­sion. All must un­der­go an in­take as­sess­ment.

The Ben­s­alem cam­pus fea­tures a med­ic­a­tion-as­sisted de­tox pro­gram with a ca­pa­city of 26. It lasts three to five days. Liven­grin does not dis­perse main­ten­ance meds like meth­adone, but it is li­censed to ad­min­is­ter med­ic­a­tions to help pa­tients deal with with­draw­al symp­toms. Staff tech­ni­cians like Stephanie Piet­rowski also help new ar­rivals ac­cli­mate des­pite the phys­ic­al and emo­tion­al chal­lenge.

“Most of them are OK with the fact that they’re here,” Piet­rowski said. “They’ve ac­cep­ted it and they know their fam­il­ies want them here. But they real­ize (the first day) is prob­ably go­ing to be the hard­est day of their life.”

The in­pa­tient re­hab pro­gram ac­com­mod­ates up to 83 pa­tients at a time on a rolling basis and can last from two to four weeks. The pro­gram is built around lec­tures, group ther­apy ses­sions and 12-step meet­ings with­in the con­text of help­ing pa­tients de­vel­op healthy routines.

Each day starts with break­fast, fol­lowed by a com­munity meet­ing, a lec­ture, a break, group ther­apy, lunch, a lec­ture, a break, an­oth­er lec­ture, free time, din­ner, an­oth­er lec­ture, a 12-step meet­ing and free time. The lights go out at 11:30 p.m.

“We don’t be­lieve and don’t im­part on the pa­tient that their time with us is the solu­tion to their prob­lems. It’s a lifelong pro­cess and all we do is jump-start their re­cov­ery,” Pine said.

Some­times it works. Many times it doesn’t. Suc­cess and fail­ure are dif­fi­cult to meas­ure stat­ist­ic­ally, be­cause pa­tients are nev­er truly “re­covered.” Re­cov­ery is a per­petu­al con­di­tion with the po­ten­tial for re­lapse al­ways lurk­ing nearby.

It can hap­pen to any­one at any­time, al­though cer­tain times seem to trig­ger it. The year-end hol­i­day peri­od is par­tic­u­larly threat­en­ing for many.

For the last four years, John Kron­bar has worked as a fam­ily re­la­tions as­so­ci­ate at Liven­grin. Two years be­fore that, he was a pa­tient on the verge of quit­ting. He was 10 days in­to his pro­gram. It was Decem­ber. And he wanted to go cel­eb­rate like every­one else.

“I had my bags packed and was go­ing to leave,” he said.

A work­er told Kron­bar that his fam­ily wanted him to get sober. He con­vinced Kron­bar to stay one more day, then a second day, and a third. Kron­bar fin­ished his term and has been sober ever since.

“Be­ing here and be­ing in that tur­moil was really a life-chan­ging thing,” he said. ••

