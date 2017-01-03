Frankford home invasion leads to shootout

A hus­band and fath­er from Frank­ford sur­vived a gun battle with two home in­vaders on Monday night, but he has be­come the sub­ject of a nar­cot­ics traf­fick­ing in­vest­ig­a­tion, po­lice said.

The 26-year-old man had just re­turned home with his wife and four daugh­ters, ages 5 months to 4 years, at about 11 p.m. when he heard a knock at his front door on the 1900 block of Pratt St. When he opened the door, the man en­countered two armed rob­bers who forced their way in­side.

The vic­tim’s wife and chil­dren were up­stairs when a gun battle en­sued. He suffered wounds of the leg and face, po­lice said, but man­aged to re­turn fire and shoot one of the in­truders in the head. The second sus­pect fled. When of­ficers got there, the wounded in­truder was ly­ing un­re­spons­ive on the liv­ing room floor. Para­med­ics pro­nounced him dead at 11:32 p.m. Po­lice did not say where the vic­tim went for med­ic­al treat­ment of his wounds.

Dur­ing an in­vest­ig­a­tion of the scene, de­tect­ives al­legedly found “a sub­stan­tial amount of al­leged marijuana, pack­aged in sep­ar­ate plastic bags,” po­lice said. The Nar­cot­ics Unit will in­vest­ig­ate fur­ther. No crim­in­al charges were filed ini­tially. ••

