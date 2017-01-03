Frankford home invasion leads to shootout

A husband and father from Frankford survived a gun battle with two home invaders on Monday night, but he has become the subject of a narcotics trafficking investigation, police said.
The 26-year-old man had just returned home with his wife and four daughters, ages 5 months to 4 years, at about 11 p.m. when he heard a knock at his front door on the 1900 block of Pratt St. When he opened the door, the man encountered two armed robbers who forced their way inside.
The victim’s wife and children were upstairs when a gun battle ensued. He suffered wounds of the leg and face, police said, but managed to return fire and shoot one of the intruders in the head. The second suspect fled. When officers got there, the wounded intruder was lying unresponsive on the living room floor. Paramedics pronounced him dead at 11:32 p.m. Police did not say where the victim went for medical treatment of his wounds.
During an investigation of the scene, detectives allegedly found “a substantial amount of alleged marijuana, packaged in separate plastic bags,” police said. The Narcotics Unit will investigate further. No criminal charges were filed initially. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.