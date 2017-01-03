Four teens arrested in Philadelphia Mills melee

Hun­dreds of Phil­adelphia school kids will have com­pel­ling tales to share when asked how they spent their re­cently con­cluded hol­i­day va­ca­tion.

They will be able to say that they stormed a Far North­east shop­ping mall and sparked vi­ol­ent mob scenes. Four of the teens will even get to say that they got ar­res­ted there.

The Dec. 27 ar­rests in­volved four boys ages 14 to 17 and oc­curred dur­ing a second con­sec­ut­ive even­ing of tu­mult at Phil­adelphia Mills, where mer­chants scrambled to close their se­cur­ity gates and shop­pers were forced to flee, lest they fall prey to the “phys­ic­al men­ace” posed by the rov­ing horde, po­lice said.

The dis­turb­ances fol­lowed a pat­tern seen across the na­tion last week. Sim­il­ar so­cial me­dia-driv­en flash mob out­bursts oc­curred in Col­or­ado, Texas, Ten­ness­ee, Illinois, North Car­o­lina, New Jer­sey and Con­necti­c­ut, ac­cord­ing to pub­lished news re­ports.

Most of those in­cid­ents oc­curred on Monday, Dec. 26. That’s also when Phil­adelphia Mills saw its first sign of trouble. Ac­cord­ing to po­lice sources, dozens of young people showed up at the mall early that even­ing and made their way to the food court, where they en­gaged in some minor dis­turb­ances. Po­lice made no ar­rests and re­cor­ded no vic­tim com­plaints. They con­tac­ted their com­mand­ing of­ficer, Capt. Adam Fried­man of the 8th dis­trict, at about 8:30 p.m.

The fol­low­ing morn­ing, Fried­man said, he and his staff met with mall man­agers to plan for ex­tra se­cur­ity in case of a re­peat epis­ode. They were mind­ful of the sim­il­ar dis­turb­ances that had oc­curred in oth­er states. The mall agreed to pay for ex­tra po­lice cov­er­age by re­im­burs­ing the city for the ex­pense of keep­ing ad­di­tion­al cops on duty.

Au­thor­it­ies also con­tac­ted SEPTA to ar­range for ad­vance warn­ing of any large groups of teen­agers headed to the mall via pub­lic trans­it. On Dec. 26, many of the trouble­some youths had ar­rived at Phil­adelphia Mills via SEPTA bus.

While mon­it­or­ing so­cial me­dia for in­dic­a­tions of trouble, po­lice learned at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 that a flash mob was be­ing planned for Phil­adelphia Mills. About one hour later, “hun­dreds of ju­ven­iles” ar­rived at the mall via SEPTA buses that had ori­gin­ated at Frank­ford Trans­port­a­tion Cen­ter, po­lice said. Mall se­cur­ity guards tried to pre­vent the teens from en­ter­ing the mall, but the teens found a way in­side.

By about 5 p.m., a half-dozen sep­ar­ate groups of about 15 teens each were in the food court. About 30 of them were “en­gaged in fight­ing,” po­lice said. Ten mall se­cur­ity guards were try­ing un­suc­cess­fully to break up the dis­turb­ance.

Verbal in­sults greeted po­lice as they ordered the youths to dis­perse. When a cop took one teen by the arm and walked him to­ward the exit, the teen tried to push his way free, po­lice said. Then a second teen grabbed the cop by the arm, wrapped his own arm around the cop’s neck, ripped his uni­form jack­et and punched him in the head, po­lice said. An­oth­er of­ficer grabbed the second of­fend­er and ar­res­ted him, while a ser­geant wrestled the first of­fend­er to the ground and hand­cuffed him.

Dur­ing that skir­mish, a third teen al­legedly punched an­oth­er cop in the head. Po­lice chased and ar­res­ted that teen.

In the park­ing lot, po­lice were try­ing to break up an­oth­er crowd when a teen ex­ited the food court. An of­ficer told him to leave the area, but he re­fused and hurled pro­fane in­sults at the cop. As po­lice ar­res­ted him, the teen al­legedly threatened to punch the cop and stated that “when he re­turned to school, he was go­ing to smack every white kid in the face since it was a white cop that locked him up,” po­lice said.

Of­ficers took the fourth of­fend­er to the 24th Po­lice Dis­trict, where he al­legedly tried to flee from a hold­ing cell room and threatened to a cop, “I’m go­ing to blow your head off.”

Au­thor­it­ies did not re­lease the names of those ar­res­ted be­cause of their ages. The boys are aged 14, 14, 15 and 17. They were charged with ag­grav­ated as­sault, tres­passing, risk­ing a cata­strophe, mis­chief, mak­ing ter­ror­ist­ic threats, res­ist­ing ar­rest, reck­less en­dan­ger­ment, fail­ure to dis­perse, har­ass­ment, loiter­ing and dis­orderly con­duct.

The mall re­mained in emer­gency re­sponse mode for about two hours be­fore nor­mal busi­ness re­sumed. Ac­cord­ing to Fried­man, the ex­tra po­lice pres­ence con­tin­ued for the re­mainder of last week, but no ad­di­tion­al dis­turb­ances oc­curred. ••

