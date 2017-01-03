FBI searches for robber after holiday heist 

The FBI and Philadelphia police are trying to identify a man who robbed Citizens Bank at 2516 Welsh Road on Christmas Eve.
At about 12:35 p.m., the robber showed a demand note to a teller, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. He was described as black with a light complexion, about 40 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black-framed glasses, a dark green winter jacket, black knit cap and black scarf.
There is a reward for information leading to his capture. Call 215-418-4000. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.