FBI searches for robber after holiday heist 

The FBI and Phil­adelphia po­lice are try­ing to identi­fy a man who robbed Cit­izens Bank at 2516 Welsh Road on Christ­mas Eve.

At about 12:35 p.m., the rob­ber showed a de­mand note to a tell­er, ob­tained an un­dis­closed amount of cash and fled on foot. He was de­scribed as black with a light com­plex­ion, about 40 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black-framed glasses, a dark green winter jack­et, black knit cap and black scarf.

There is a re­ward for in­form­a­tion lead­ing to his cap­ture. Call 215-418-4000. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.