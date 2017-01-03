Crime Log: Jan. 4, 2017

Dec. 12 through 25
As reported by Northeast Detectives. Does not include homicides, sexual assaults, narcotics offenses or other specific crimes investigated by special police units. All locations listed by block, not by exact address.
2nd Police District
• There were 13 robberies reported in the district, including 10 that occurred in the street at 1300 Kerper St. (Dec. 16), 1500 Saint Vincent St. (Dec. 19), 900 Howell St. (Dec. 20), 1500 Magee Ave. (Dec. 20), 1300 Gilham St. (Dec. 22), 6800 Oakland St. (Dec. 23), 6700 Castor Ave. (Dec. 14), 7400 Bradford St. (Dec. 12), 1400 Wellington St. (Dec. 17) and 1400 Englewood St. (Dec. 23). Robberies also occurred at two businesses at 900 Levick St. (Dec. 12 and 19), as well as a residence at 500 Allengrove St. (Dec. 22).
• Nine aggravated assaults were reported during the period, including five that occurred in the street at 1400 Princeton Ave. (Dec. 18), 6500 Summerdale Ave. (Dec. 23), 6500 Bustleton Ave. (two on Dec. 13) and 7700 Oxford Ave. (Dec. 23). Additional cases were reported at four residences at 1500 Lardner St. (Dec. 22), 7100 Horrocks St. (Dec. 14), 1400 Higbee St. (Dec. 18) and 600 Rosalie St. (Dec. 18).
• All 11 burglaries reported to police involved residences. They occurred at 900 Griffith St. (Dec. 18), 900 Bridge St. (Dec. 25), 600 Benner St. (Dec. 16), 300 Gilham St. (Dec. 19), 1400 Stevens St. (Dec. 20), 7900 Summerdale Ave. (Dec. 13), 1200 Unruh Ave. (Dec. 15), 800 Napfle Ave. (Dec. 12), 6900 Horrocks St. (two on Dec. 21) and 7700 Summerdale Ave. (Dec. 23).
• There were 120 thefts reported in the district, including 38 at businesses, seven in the street, four at residences, 21 auto thefts, five auto tag thefts and 45 thefts from autos.
7th Police District
• Three robberies were reported in the district, including two that occurred in the street at 8200 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 19) and 200 Robina Terrace (Dec. 16), as well as one that occurred at a residence at 800 Welsh Road (Dec. 16).
• One aggravated assault occurred during the period in the street at 1900 Goodnaw St. (Dec. 23).
• There were 13 burglaries reported to police, including eight that involved residences at 9900 Woodfern Road (Dec. 17), 9700 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 15), 400 Rennard St. (Dec. 19), 500 Foster St. (two on Dec. 16), 10900 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 18), 1100 Kent Lane (Dec. 12) and 10100 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 21). Burglaries also occurred at two businesses at 13000 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 23) and 11700 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 24), as well as two medical facilities at 1900 Grant Ave. (Dec. 19) and 8500 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 19). One burglary occurred at a private garage at 600 Hoffnagle St. (Dec. 12).
• Forty-one thefts occurred in the district, including 17 at businesses, four in the street, three at residences and one at an unspecified type of location. There also were four auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and eight thefts from autos during the period.
8th Police District
• Four robberies were reported to police, including two that occurred in the street at Eden Street and Outlook Avenue (Dec. 14) and 9100 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 22). Robberies also occurred at a business at 9000 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 25) and a bank at 2500 Welsh Road (Dec. 24).
• There were eight aggravated assaults in the district, four of which occurred in the street at 4400 Kendrick St. (Dec. 17), 12000 Knights Road (two on Dec. 12) and 8300 State Road (Dec. 17). Four more cases occurred at residences at 8000 Ditman St. (Dec. 25), 8000 Walker St. (Dec. 22), 3600 Genesee Drive (Dec. 18) and 3300 Ashfield Lane (Dec. 18).
• Among 13 burglaries reported during the period, six involved residences at 8700 Midland Ave. (Dec. 18), 9200 Andover Road (Dec. 24), 3200 Birch Road (Dec. 23), 3300 Primrose Road (Dec. 12), 3500 Sussex Lane (Dec. 13) and 9200 Blue Grass Road (Dec. 12). Six more cases occurred at businesses at 3800 Morrell Ave. (three on Dec. 19), 3300 Grant Ave. (Dec. 19), 9200 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 12) and 2400 Welsh Road (Dec. 12), while one occurred at a self-storage facility at 8800 Torresdale Ave. (Dec. 20).
• There were 59 thefts reported in the district, including 22 at businesses, four at residences, four in the street, six auto thefts, three auto tag thefts and 20 thefts from autos.
15th Police District
• Nineteen robberies were reported during the period, including 11 that occurred in the street at 4200 Longshore Ave. (Dec. 12), 6600 Hegerman St. (Dec. 15), 5200 Darrah St. (Dec. 17), 5100 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 17), 6400 Torresdale Ave. (Dec. 22), 3000 Wellington St. (Dec. 25), 5900 Oakland St. (Dec. 12), 7900 State Road (Dec. 14), 6100 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 12), 2300 Church St. (Dec. 17) and Erdrick Street and Longshore Avenue (Dec. 17). Additional robberies occurred at four businesses at 4500 Castor Ave. (Dec. 12), 7000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 22), 6500 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 22) and 6700 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 21), as well as three residences at 2800 Glenview St. (Dec. 24), 5100 Akron St. (Dec. 12) and 2900 Hellerman St. (Dec. 23). One more robbery occurred at a public transit facility at 5200 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 22).
• There were 19 aggravated assaults reported to police, 14 of which occurred in the street at 2300 Orthodox St. (Dec. 15), 5000 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 13), 6200 Charles St. (Dec. 22), Oakmont and Jackson streets (Dec. 23), 3500 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 22), 1500 E. Cheltenham Ave. (Dec. 22), 4700 Salem St. (Dec. 23), 5300 Akron St. (Dec. 12), 4600 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 18), 6000 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 22), 6800 Cottage St. (Dec. 23), 4600 Bermuda St. (Dec. 25), 4400 Bleigh Ave. (Dec. 14) and Tyson Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard (Dec. 12). Three more cases occurred at residences at 2100 Orthodox St. (Dec. 21), 6100 Gillespie St. (Dec. 24) and 4200 Frost St. (Dec. 14), while one occurred at a school at 2000 Wakeling St. (Dec. 15) and one at a public transit facility at 5200 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 14).
• Among 22 burglaries reported in the district, 14 involved residences at 3200 Rawle St. (Dec. 14), 2600 Pratt St. (Dec. 16), 2200 Bridge St. (Dec. 18), 6100 Ditman St. (Dec. 14), 5400 Horrocks St. (Dec. 19), 1500 Arrott St. (Dec. 12), 7800 Revere St. (Dec. 16), 1300 Fillmore St. (Dec. 17), 5800 Oakland St. (Dec. 21), 5900 Tacony St. (Dec. 24), 6800 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 22), 4600 Penn St. (Dec. 13), 4100 Paul St. (Dec. 12) and 6500 Hegerman St. (Dec. 16). Eight more burglaries occurred at businesses at 1100 Adams Ave. (Dec. 17), 5200 Oxford Ave. (Dec. 23), 4900 Levick St. (Dec. 12), 4300 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 22), 2000 Bridge St. (Dec. 22), 6800 New State Road (Dec. 18), 4800 Tacony St. (Dec. 13) and 4800 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 19).
• There were 135 thefts reported in the district, including 31 in the street, 16 at businesses, 13 at residences and four at schools. There also were 36 auto thefts, six auto tag thefts and 29 thefts from autos during the period. ••
