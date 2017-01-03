Crime Log: Jan. 4, 2017

The North­east Times provides an over­view of crimes re­por­ted to the four po­lice dis­tricts in the North­east. The de­tails are based on re­ports com­piled by the North­east De­tect­ives di­vi­sion of the Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment.

Dec. 12 through 25

As re­por­ted by North­east De­tect­ives. Does not in­clude hom­icides, sexu­al as­saults, nar­cot­ics of­fenses or oth­er spe­cif­ic crimes in­vest­ig­ated by spe­cial po­lice units. All loc­a­tions lis­ted by block, not by ex­act ad­dress.

2nd Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 13 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 10 that oc­curred in the street at 1300 Ker­p­er St. (Dec. 16), 1500 Saint Vin­cent St. (Dec. 19), 900 How­ell St. (Dec. 20), 1500 Magee Ave. (Dec. 20), 1300 Gil­ham St. (Dec. 22), 6800 Oak­land St. (Dec. 23), 6700 Castor Ave. (Dec. 14), 7400 Brad­ford St. (Dec. 12), 1400 Wel­ling­ton St. (Dec. 17) and 1400 Engle­wood St. (Dec. 23). Rob­ber­ies also oc­curred at two busi­nesses at 900 Levick St. (Dec. 12 and 19), as well as a res­id­ence at 500 Al­len­grove St. (Dec. 22).

• Nine ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing five that oc­curred in the street at 1400 Prin­ceton Ave. (Dec. 18), 6500 Sum­mer­dale Ave. (Dec. 23), 6500 Bustleton Ave. (two on Dec. 13) and 7700 Ox­ford Ave. (Dec. 23). Ad­di­tion­al cases were re­por­ted at four res­id­ences at 1500 Lard­ner St. (Dec. 22), 7100 Hor­rocks St. (Dec. 14), 1400 Hig­bee St. (Dec. 18) and 600 Ros­a­lie St. (Dec. 18).

• All 11 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice in­volved res­id­ences. They oc­curred at 900 Grif­fith St. (Dec. 18), 900 Bridge St. (Dec. 25), 600 Ben­ner St. (Dec. 16), 300 Gil­ham St. (Dec. 19), 1400 Stevens St. (Dec. 20), 7900 Sum­mer­dale Ave. (Dec. 13), 1200 Un­ruh Ave. (Dec. 15), 800 Nap­fle Ave. (Dec. 12), 6900 Hor­rocks St. (two on Dec. 21) and 7700 Sum­mer­dale Ave. (Dec. 23).

• There were 120 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 38 at busi­nesses, sev­en in the street, four at res­id­ences, 21 auto thefts, five auto tag thefts and 45 thefts from autos.

7th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Three rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing two that oc­curred in the street at 8200 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 19) and 200 Ro­bina Ter­race (Dec. 16), as well as one that oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 800 Welsh Road (Dec. 16).

• One ag­grav­ated as­sault oc­curred dur­ing the peri­od in the street at 1900 Good­naw St. (Dec. 23).

• There were 13 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing eight that in­volved res­id­ences at 9900 Wood­fern Road (Dec. 17), 9700 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 15), 400 Rennard St. (Dec. 19), 500 Foster St. (two on Dec. 16), 10900 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 18), 1100 Kent Lane (Dec. 12) and 10100 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 21). Burg­lar­ies also oc­curred at two busi­nesses at 13000 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 23) and 11700 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 24), as well as two med­ic­al fa­cil­it­ies at 1900 Grant Ave. (Dec. 19) and 8500 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 19). One burg­lary oc­curred at a private gar­age at 600 Hoffnagle St. (Dec. 12).

• Forty-one thefts oc­curred in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 17 at busi­nesses, four in the street, three at res­id­ences and one at an un­spe­cified type of loc­a­tion. There also were four auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and eight thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

8th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Four rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing two that oc­curred in the street at Eden Street and Out­look Av­en­ue (Dec. 14) and 9100 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 22). Rob­ber­ies also oc­curred at a busi­ness at 9000 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 25) and a bank at 2500 Welsh Road (Dec. 24).

• There were eight ag­grav­ated as­saults in the dis­trict, four of which oc­curred in the street at 4400 Kendrick St. (Dec. 17), 12000 Knights Road (two on Dec. 12) and 8300 State Road (Dec. 17). Four more cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 8000 Dit­man St. (Dec. 25), 8000 Walk­er St. (Dec. 22), 3600 Gene­see Drive (Dec. 18) and 3300 Ash­field Lane (Dec. 18).

• Among 13 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, six in­volved res­id­ences at 8700 Mid­land Ave. (Dec. 18), 9200 An­dover Road (Dec. 24), 3200 Birch Road (Dec. 23), 3300 Prim­rose Road (Dec. 12), 3500 Sus­sex Lane (Dec. 13) and 9200 Blue Grass Road (Dec. 12). Six more cases oc­curred at busi­nesses at 3800 Mor­rell Ave. (three on Dec. 19), 3300 Grant Ave. (Dec. 19), 9200 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 12) and 2400 Welsh Road (Dec. 12), while one oc­curred at a self-stor­age fa­cil­ity at 8800 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Dec. 20).

• There were 59 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 22 at busi­nesses, four at res­id­ences, four in the street, six auto thefts, three auto tag thefts and 20 thefts from autos.

15th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Nine­teen rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing 11 that oc­curred in the street at 4200 Long­shore Ave. (Dec. 12), 6600 He­ger­man St. (Dec. 15), 5200 Dar­rah St. (Dec. 17), 5100 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 17), 6400 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Dec. 22), 3000 Wel­ling­ton St. (Dec. 25), 5900 Oak­land St. (Dec. 12), 7900 State Road (Dec. 14), 6100 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 12), 2300 Church St. (Dec. 17) and Er­drick Street and Long­shore Av­en­ue (Dec. 17). Ad­di­tion­al rob­ber­ies oc­curred at four busi­nesses at 4500 Castor Ave. (Dec. 12), 7000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 22), 6500 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 22) and 6700 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 21), as well as three res­id­ences at 2800 Glen­view St. (Dec. 24), 5100 Ak­ron St. (Dec. 12) and 2900 Heller­man St. (Dec. 23). One more rob­bery oc­curred at a pub­lic trans­it fa­cil­ity at 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 22).

• There were 19 ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted to po­lice, 14 of which oc­curred in the street at 2300 Or­tho­dox St. (Dec. 15), 5000 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 13), 6200 Charles St. (Dec. 22), Oak­mont and Jack­son streets (Dec. 23), 3500 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 22), 1500 E. Chel­ten­ham Ave. (Dec. 22), 4700 Salem St. (Dec. 23), 5300 Ak­ron St. (Dec. 12), 4600 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 18), 6000 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 22), 6800 Cot­tage St. (Dec. 23), 4600 Ber­muda St. (Dec. 25), 4400 Bleigh Ave. (Dec. 14) and Tyson Av­en­ue and Roosevelt Boulevard (Dec. 12). Three more cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 2100 Or­tho­dox St. (Dec. 21), 6100 Gillespie St. (Dec. 24) and 4200 Frost St. (Dec. 14), while one oc­curred at a school at 2000 Wakeling St. (Dec. 15) and one at a pub­lic trans­it fa­cil­ity at 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 14).

• Among 22 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, 14 in­volved res­id­ences at 3200 Rawle St. (Dec. 14), 2600 Pratt St. (Dec. 16), 2200 Bridge St. (Dec. 18), 6100 Dit­man St. (Dec. 14), 5400 Hor­rocks St. (Dec. 19), 1500 Ar­rott St. (Dec. 12), 7800 Revere St. (Dec. 16), 1300 Fill­more St. (Dec. 17), 5800 Oak­land St. (Dec. 21), 5900 Ta­cony St. (Dec. 24), 6800 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 22), 4600 Penn St. (Dec. 13), 4100 Paul St. (Dec. 12) and 6500 He­ger­man St. (Dec. 16). Eight more burg­lar­ies oc­curred at busi­nesses at 1100 Adams Ave. (Dec. 17), 5200 Ox­ford Ave. (Dec. 23), 4900 Levick St. (Dec. 12), 4300 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 22), 2000 Bridge St. (Dec. 22), 6800 New State Road (Dec. 18), 4800 Ta­cony St. (Dec. 13) and 4800 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 19).

• There were 135 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 31 in the street, 16 at busi­nesses, 13 at res­id­ences and four at schools. There also were 36 auto thefts, six auto tag thefts and 29 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.