Couple uses hammer to rob Somerton Wawa

The Jan. 2 robbery of a Somerton convenience store had many of the qualities of a Bonnie and Clyde set-up, except their weapon of choice perhaps. Instead of a Browning Automatic Rifle, the guy and gal tandem used a hammer.
It happened at 5:36 a.m. at Wawa, Bustleton and Philmont avenues, when the couple entered the store and went behind the sales counter. The unidentified man wielded a hammer and ordered a 32-year-old male clerk to step aside as he beat the cash registers with the tool. The woman stuffed numerous cigarette cartons into a trash bag. The robbers fled northbound on Philmont.
Police described the man as white or Hispanic, 6 feet tall with an average build, a white hoodie, two black jackets and blue jeans. The woman was described as about 35 years old with a black and yellow baseball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and red or pink shoes. Visit the Philadelphia Police channel on YouTube.com to view surveillance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to report information. ••
