Couple uses hammer to rob Somerton Wawa

The Jan. 2 rob­bery of a Somer­ton con­veni­ence store had many of the qual­it­ies of a Bon­nie and Clyde set-up, ex­cept their weapon of choice per­haps. In­stead of a Brown­ing Auto­mat­ic Rifle, the guy and gal tan­dem used a ham­mer.

It happened at 5:36 a.m. at Wawa, Bustleton and Philmont av­en­ues, when the couple entered the store and went be­hind the sales counter. The uniden­ti­fied man wiel­ded a ham­mer and ordered a 32-year-old male clerk to step aside as he beat the cash re­gisters with the tool. The wo­man stuffed nu­mer­ous ci­gar­ette car­tons in­to a trash bag. The rob­bers fled north­bound on Philmont.

Po­lice de­scribed the man as white or His­pan­ic, 6 feet tall with an av­er­age build, a white hood­ie, two black jack­ets and blue jeans. The wo­man was de­scribed as about 35 years old with a black and yel­low base­ball cap, black jack­et, blue jeans and red or pink shoes. Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

