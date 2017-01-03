Bushbeck training academy a huge hit

About a month ago, Chuck Bushbeck was in the Dominican Republic.
Bushbeck, a 1978 graduate of Father Judge High School, serves as a part-time scout for the Los Angeles Angels, and he was down there looking for talent and passing on any knowledge he could to the guys he was watching.
One of them was a guy who couldn’t speak English. And while Bushbeck knows minimal Spanish, he doesn’t know enough to carry out a conversation. Still, he had things he wanted the youngster to know.
“He wanted to teach this young man a few new pitches, but they couldn’t really speak to each other because of the language barrier,” said C.J. DiRoma, who was along with Bushbeck for the trip. “He wanted to tell the guy to cut down on Burger King, because he was a little pudgy, but he also added two pitches. He had a translator who was able to help a little, but he did it mostly by showing him. It was pretty incredible.”
When you’re teaching someone who can’t speak your language, that’s a challenge. But at Bushbeck Full Armor Training Center, 7327 State Road, Bushbeck and his team are teaching players of all skill levels the game he loves.
After graduating from Judge, the lifelong baseball lover accepted a scholarship to Villanova to kick on the Wildcats football team. And while he did well on the gridiron, even going on to kick for the Memphis Showboats in the United States Football League, and was brought in for tryouts with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Colts, his true love was baseball and he never gave up being around the sport. And after years of working as a scout, in 2000 he decided to open up the Bushbeck Full Armor Training facility and since then he’s been helping players of all ages get better at the game. And he’s in the process of expanding.
“We are moving down the road in a little while because it will give us more space,” said Bushbeck, who now trains baseball and softball players at the facility. “Baseball has always been a passion of mine, and I love to see players improve.”
The thing that makes the facility unique is that it has players of all ages and levels of experience training. And the staff features guys who played anywhere from professional ball to Division I college baseball. Players might not leave the Bushbeck facility as a Major League Baseball-caliber player, but they’ll certainly get an honest assessment and be able to better gauge where they’re headed.
“One thing we are is honest,” Bushbeck said. “We will work with anyone, but if someone says they want to be a Division I baseball player, we’re going to do what it takes to see if they have what it takes.
“We train everyone the same, whether they’re a young kid, 7 or 8 years old, or if they’re a high school kid looking to get into college. The intensity might be different, but we’ll treat them exactly the same and work them into becoming what they hope to become.”
Bushbeck runs the facility full time and works as a scout part time because he still loves to be hands-on with players. Teaching baseball is something he’s loved to do his entire life and with the facility, he has a chance to do it every day.
“We have some of our guys who are very serious about baseball coming in and training a few times a week, and they come more frequently when baseball season is approaching,” Bushbeck said. “Other guys come in to just stay sharp and they might not come as often. It really depends on what they’re looking to do.”
Bushbeck knows exactly what he’s hoping to do.
Right now, he is waiting for official word from the city that the new place, just a few yards down the street from the current joint, is open for business.
But he’s still adding to his business every day.
He now works with Damien Smith, who handles strength and conditioning programs.
“He’s certified and he works on core strengthening,” Bushbeck said.
The facility is now offering opportunities for baseball and softball travel teams, which will compete against other high-level teams.
“Nowadays, kids don’t play multiple sports and try to play one sport all year long,” Bushbeck said. “I think it’s great when kids play different sports, but we offer a spot where people can work on baseball all year, and if the weather cooperates, they’ll be able to play for our teams beginning in April.”
If Bushbeck can get through to someone with a limited understanding of English, he should do fine helping those who know the language.
“I used body language and I do know a little Spanish,” Bushbeck said. “Baseball is a universal language. I had someone who was helping me translate, and he was able to learn. He picked up a new pitch, and it was fun training him. I really enjoy doing that.”
For information on Bushback’s training, call 267-504-8667. For information on softball training, call 215-275-8807. And for information on a travel team, call 215-356-9947. More information can be found at bushbecksfullarmortraining.com ••