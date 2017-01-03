Bushbeck training academy a huge hit

About a month ago, Chuck Bush­beck was in the Domin­ic­an Re­pub­lic.

Bush­beck, a 1978 gradu­ate of Fath­er Judge High School, serves as a part-time scout for the Los Angeles An­gels, and he was down there look­ing for tal­ent and passing on any know­ledge he could to the guys he was watch­ing.

One of them was a guy who couldn’t speak Eng­lish. And while Bush­beck knows min­im­al Span­ish, he doesn’t know enough to carry out a con­ver­sa­tion. Still, he had things he wanted the young­ster to know.

“He wanted to teach this young man a few new pitches, but they couldn’t really speak to each oth­er be­cause of the lan­guage bar­ri­er,” said C.J. DiR­oma, who was along with Bush­beck for the trip. “He wanted to tell the guy to cut down on Bur­ger King, be­cause he was a little pudgy, but he also ad­ded two pitches. He had a trans­lat­or who was able to help a little, but he did it mostly by show­ing him. It was pretty in­cred­ible.”

When you’re teach­ing someone who can’t speak your lan­guage, that’s a chal­lenge. But at Bush­beck Full Ar­mor Train­ing Cen­ter, 7327 State Road, Bush­beck and his team are teach­ing play­ers of all skill levels the game he loves.

After gradu­at­ing from Judge, the lifelong base­ball lov­er ac­cep­ted a schol­ar­ship to Vil­lan­ova to kick on the Wild­cats foot­ball team. And while he did well on the grid­iron, even go­ing on to kick for the Mem­ph­is Show­boats in the United States Foot­ball League, and was brought in for try­outs with the Phil­adelphia Eagles and Bal­timore Colts, his true love was base­ball and he nev­er gave up be­ing around the sport. And after years of work­ing as a scout, in 2000 he de­cided to open up the Bush­beck Full Ar­mor Train­ing fa­cil­ity and since then he’s been help­ing play­ers of all ages get bet­ter at the game. And he’s in the pro­cess of ex­pand­ing.

“We are mov­ing down the road in a little while be­cause it will give us more space,” said Bush­beck, who now trains base­ball and soft­ball play­ers at the fa­cil­ity. “Base­ball has al­ways been a pas­sion of mine, and I love to see play­ers im­prove.”

The thing that makes the fa­cil­ity unique is that it has play­ers of all ages and levels of ex­per­i­ence train­ing. And the staff fea­tures guys who played any­where from pro­fes­sion­al ball to Di­vi­sion I col­lege base­ball. Play­ers might not leave the Bush­beck fa­cil­ity as a Ma­jor League Base­ball-caliber play­er, but they’ll cer­tainly get an hon­est as­sess­ment and be able to bet­ter gauge where they’re headed.

“One thing we are is hon­est,” Bush­beck said. “We will work with any­one, but if someone says they want to be a Di­vi­sion I base­ball play­er, we’re go­ing to do what it takes to see if they have what it takes.

“We train every­one the same, wheth­er they’re a young kid, 7 or 8 years old, or if they’re a high school kid look­ing to get in­to col­lege. The in­tens­ity might be dif­fer­ent, but we’ll treat them ex­actly the same and work them in­to be­com­ing what they hope to be­come.”

Bush­beck runs the fa­cil­ity full time and works as a scout part time be­cause he still loves to be hands-on with play­ers. Teach­ing base­ball is something he’s loved to do his en­tire life and with the fa­cil­ity, he has a chance to do it every day.

“We have some of our guys who are very ser­i­ous about base­ball com­ing in and train­ing a few times a week, and they come more fre­quently when base­ball sea­son is ap­proach­ing,” Bush­beck said. “Oth­er guys come in to just stay sharp and they might not come as of­ten. It really de­pends on what they’re look­ing to do.”

Bush­beck knows ex­actly what he’s hop­ing to do.

Right now, he is wait­ing for of­fi­cial word from the city that the new place, just a few yards down the street from the cur­rent joint, is open for busi­ness.

But he’s still adding to his busi­ness every day.

He now works with Dami­en Smith, who handles strength and con­di­tion­ing pro­grams.

“He’s cer­ti­fied and he works on core strength­en­ing,” Bush­beck said.

The fa­cil­ity is now of­fer­ing op­por­tun­it­ies for base­ball and soft­ball travel teams, which will com­pete against oth­er high-level teams.

“Nowadays, kids don’t play mul­tiple sports and try to play one sport all year long,” Bush­beck said. “I think it’s great when kids play dif­fer­ent sports, but we of­fer a spot where people can work on base­ball all year, and if the weath­er co­oper­ates, they’ll be able to play for our teams be­gin­ning in April.”

If Bush­beck can get through to someone with a lim­ited un­der­stand­ing of Eng­lish, he should do fine help­ing those who know the lan­guage.

“I used body lan­guage and I do know a little Span­ish,” Bush­beck said. “Base­ball is a uni­ver­sal lan­guage. I had someone who was help­ing me trans­late, and he was able to learn. He picked up a new pitch, and it was fun train­ing him. I really en­joy do­ing that.”

For in­form­a­tion on Bush­back’s train­ing, call 267-504-8667. For in­form­a­tion on soft­ball train­ing, call 215-275-8807. And for in­form­a­tion on a travel team, call 215-356-9947. More in­form­a­tion can be found at bush­becks­ful­lar­mor­train­ing.com ••