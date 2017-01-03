Around Town: Jan. 4, 2017

School District of Philadelphia now hiring
A recruiter from Kelly Services Educational Staffing will be available in the lobby of Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The firm will be hiring for substitute teachers, assistants and non-instructional personnel for the School District of Philadelphia.
Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••
Grief support group to meet on Jan. 9
Compassionate Friends will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at American Heritage Federal Credit Union, 2068 Red Lion Road. The nonprofit support group is for family members grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or cause.
For information, call 215-396-0460. ••
Fleet Reserve Association meeting is Monday
The Fleet Reserve Association will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. at United States Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, 1 Washington Ave.
The association is open to all enlisted, active duty, retired and veterans of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
For information, contact Thomas Groeber at 215-379-0360 or thomasgroeber@hotmail.com ••
Two weekend events at Northeast Regional
The International Craft Circle will meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. Participants will knit, crochet, scrapbook, sew and make jewelry.
American Sign Language Social Group will meet on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. in the library’s humanities department. Call 215-685-0512. ••
Computer classes at NE Regional Library
Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave., will hold two computer classes next week.
Introduction to Microsoft Office Word is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.
Introduction to Microsoft Excel will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. ••
Older Adult Center to host dances, show
The Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawnhurst, will host four upcoming dances and a drama show.
The dances are set for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 17 and 31, and Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening dance costs $4.
The show Interview Your Brain is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1. ••
St. Martin’s will present the Three Kings
St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., will present the Three Kings and live animals on Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon in the school gym.
Refreshments will be served. ••
Help with taxes is available at NE libraries
Volunteers for AARP Taxaide will be preparing tax returns for free at the Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave., starting in February on Fridays, and the Katharine Drexel Library, 11099 Knights Road on Wednesdays. Appointments are necessary.
Call the library during the third week of January to set up your appointment.
This year, photo IDs will be required for all taxpayers. Taxpayers should also bring last year’s return, all tax documents, and Social Security number proof for taxpayers and all dependents.
To make appointments at the Katharine Drexel Library, call 215-685-9383, or call 215-685-0472 for the Bustleton Library. ••
Indoor flea market schedule
The indoor Philadelphia Flea Markets will take place on six upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St.
The dates are Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.
There will be more than 85 vendors offering furniture, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, linens, glassware and more, along with a food court.
Parking and admission are free.
Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or visit philafleamarkets.org ••
Model railroad club open house
The Keystone N Trak Model Railroad Club will be hosting its annual open house at the club location, the Dublin TEC Center, Suite 216, 123 N. Main St. (Rt. 313), in Dublin, Bucks County.
The public is invited to attend and see N Scale trains running on two layouts on Jan. 7, 8, 21 and 22 and Feb. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission and parking are free. ••
Shabbat Service at synagogue
Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. in Tacony, will hold a Shabbat Service on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the synagogue hosts services every Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai is looking for volunteers for its thrift shop.
The synagogue’s motto is, “We are big enough to serve you and small enough to know you.”
For information, call 215-624-9600 or email ourtmkc@gmail.com ••
Discounts available for educators
Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall will celebrate Educator Appreciation Days from Saturday, Jan. 7, through Sunday, Jan. 15.
During that time, Barnes & Noble will offer public, private and homeschool educators discounts. The discounts are available in the store and at BN.com. There will also be the chance to win a selection of books from Sterling Publishing, valued at about $4,000. For a chance to win, educators should visit Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall and ask a bookseller how to enter.
These special offers are available to pre-K to 12th-grade teachers and administrators enrolled in the free Barnes & Noble Educator Discount program.
Educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card at Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall. The application form can also be downloaded at BN.com
Also, Barnes & Noble Neshaminy Mall will host a special educator night on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include book recommendations, product demonstrations, children’s storytime and giveaways. ••
