Around Town: Jan. 4, 2017

School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia now hir­ing

A re­cruit­er from Kelly Ser­vices Edu­ca­tion­al Staff­ing will be avail­able in the lobby of North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave., on Sat­urday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The firm will be hir­ing for sub­sti­tute teach­ers, as­sist­ants and non-in­struc­tion­al per­son­nel for the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia.

Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••

Grief sup­port group to meet on Jan. 9

Com­pas­sion­ate Friends will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at Amer­ic­an Her­it­age Fed­er­al Cred­it Uni­on, 2068 Red Li­on Road. The non­profit sup­port group is for fam­ily mem­bers griev­ing the death of a child, re­gard­less of age or cause.

For in­form­a­tion, call 215-396-0460. ••

Fleet Re­serve As­so­ci­ation meet­ing is Monday

The Fleet Re­serve As­so­ci­ation will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. at United States Coast Guard Sec­tor Delaware Bay, 1 Wash­ing­ton Ave.

The as­so­ci­ation is open to all en­lis­ted, act­ive duty, re­tired and vet­er­ans of the U.S. Navy, Mar­ine Corps and Coast Guard.

For in­form­a­tion, con­tact Thomas Groe­ber at 215-379-0360 or thomas­groe­ber@hot­mail.com ••

Two week­end events at North­east Re­gion­al

The In­ter­na­tion­al Craft Circle will meet on Sat­urday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. Par­ti­cipants will knit, crochet, scrap­book, sew and make jew­elry.

Amer­ic­an Sign Lan­guage So­cial Group will meet on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. in the lib­rary’s hu­man­it­ies de­part­ment. Call 215-685-0512. ••

Com­puter classes at NE Re­gion­al Lib­rary

North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave., will hold two com­puter classes next week.

In­tro­duc­tion to Mi­crosoft Of­fice Word is set for Tues­day, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.

In­tro­duc­tion to Mi­crosoft Ex­cel will take place on Wed­nes­day, Jan. 11, from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. ••

Older Adult Cen­ter to host dances, show

The North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawn­hurst, will host four up­com­ing dances and a drama show.

The dances are set for 12:30 p.m. on Tues­days, Jan. 10, 17 and 31, and Fri­day, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The even­ing dance costs $4.

The show In­ter­view Your Brain is sched­uled for Tues­day, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1. ••

St. Mar­tin’s will present the Three Kings

St. Mar­tin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., will present the Three Kings and live an­im­als on Sat­urday, Jan. 7, at noon in the school gym.

Re­fresh­ments will be served. ••

Help with taxes is avail­able at NE lib­rar­ies

Vo­lun­teers for AARP Taxaide will be pre­par­ing tax re­turns for free at the Bustleton Lib­rary, 10199 Bustleton Ave., start­ing in Feb­ru­ary on Fri­days, and the Kath­ar­ine Drexel Lib­rary, 11099 Knights Road on Wed­nes­days. Ap­point­ments are ne­ces­sary.

Call the lib­rary dur­ing the third week of Janu­ary to set up your ap­point­ment.

This year, photo IDs will be re­quired for all tax­pay­ers. Tax­pay­ers should also bring last year’s re­turn, all tax doc­u­ments, and So­cial Se­cur­ity num­ber proof for tax­pay­ers and all de­pend­ents.

To make ap­point­ments at the Kath­ar­ine Drexel Lib­rary, call 215-685-9383, or call 215-685-0472 for the Bustleton Lib­rary. ••

In­door flea mar­ket sched­ule

The in­door Phil­adelphia Flea Mar­kets will take place on six up­com­ing Sat­urdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St.

The dates are Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.

There will be more than 85 vendors of­fer­ing fur­niture, col­lect­ibles, jew­elry, cloth­ing, lin­ens, glass­ware and more, along with a food court.

Park­ing and ad­mis­sion are free.

Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or vis­it philafleamar­kets.org ••

Mod­el rail­road club open house

The Key­stone N Trak Mod­el Rail­road Club will be host­ing its an­nu­al open house at the club loc­a­tion, the Dub­lin TEC Cen­ter, Suite 216, 123 N. Main St. (Rt. 313), in Dub­lin, Bucks County.

The pub­lic is in­vited to at­tend and see N Scale trains run­ning on two lay­outs on Jan. 7, 8, 21 and 22 and Feb. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ad­mis­sion and park­ing are free. ••

Shab­bat Ser­vice at syn­agogue

Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. in Ta­cony, will hold a Shab­bat Ser­vice on Sat­urday, Jan. 14, at 9:30 a.m.

Mean­while, the syn­agogue hosts ser­vices every Fri­day at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai is look­ing for vo­lun­teers for its thrift shop.

The syn­agogue’s motto is, “We are big enough to serve you and small enough to know you.”

For in­form­a­tion, call 215-624-9600 or email ourt­mkc@gmail.com ••

Dis­counts avail­able for edu­cat­ors

Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall will cel­eb­rate Edu­cat­or Ap­pre­ci­ation Days from Sat­urday, Jan. 7, through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Dur­ing that time, Barnes & Noble will of­fer pub­lic, private and homeschool edu­cat­ors dis­counts. The dis­counts are avail­able in the store and at BN.com. There will also be the chance to win a se­lec­tion of books from Ster­ling Pub­lish­ing, val­ued at about $4,000. For a chance to win, edu­cat­ors should vis­it Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall and ask a book­seller how to enter.

These spe­cial of­fers are avail­able to pre-K to 12th-grade teach­ers and ad­min­is­trat­ors en­rolled in the free Barnes & Noble Edu­cat­or Dis­count pro­gram.

Edu­cat­ors can ap­ply for their Barnes & Noble Edu­cat­or Dis­count Card at Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall. The ap­plic­a­tion form can also be down­loaded at BN.com

Also, Barnes & Noble Ne­sham­iny Mall will host a spe­cial edu­cat­or night on Wed­nes­day, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. The even­ing will in­clude book re­com­mend­a­tions, product demon­stra­tions, chil­dren’s storytime and giveaways. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.