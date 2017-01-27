Budget cuts cause cancellation of Manayunk Bike Race

For those of you who camp out along the famed wall of the an­nu­al Manay­unk Bike Race, looks like you can leave those fold­ing chairs in the at­tic.

Early Fri­day, or­gan­izers of the Phil­adelphia In­ter­na­tion­al Cyc­ling Clas­sic along­side mem­bers of the city of Phil­adelphia and the Manay­unk De­vel­op­ment Cor­por­a­tion re­leased the news that the race has been sus­pen­ded for 2017.

It ap­pears there are myri­ad reas­ons for the de­cision.

City of­fi­cials cited a lack of will­ing spon­sors eager to pony up the $1 mil­lion cost to host the race while the MDC fore­shad­owed the de­cision as in­ev­it­able due to an­nu­al “budget short­falls” in past years.

“The many fans of and par­ti­cipants in the race know it has been scaled back over the past couple of years in re­sponse to budget short­falls,” read a state­ment from the MDC. “The grim real­ity is that se­cur­ity costs to stage large-scale events of this nature have spiraled nearly out-of-con­trol. In the af­ter­math of the Bo­ston Mara­thon tragedy and, more re­cently, the ter­ror­ist at­tacks in Par­is and Ger­many, Home­land Se­cur­ity and loc­al po­lice are man­dat­ing that ex­traordin­ary and costly se­cur­ity meas­ures be put in place be­fore grant­ing per­mis­sion to host these types of large, out­door events.”

However, there is a pos­sib­il­ity for a re­turn in 2018, as the city claims it has not “ruled out” a re­turn, while the MDC stated that it is act­ively work­ing with or­gan­izers to en­sure Manay­unk re­turns as the home of the event “for many years to come.”

The 124-mile race has seen many it­er­a­tions, but has star­ted on the Park­way and gone through Manay­unk and up its steep wall in­cline since 1985. Not­ables like George Hin­capie, Greg LeM­ond and Lance Arm­strong have all taken part. ••