Budget cuts cause cancellation of Manayunk Bike Race

For those of you who camp out along the famed wall of the annual Manayunk Bike Race, looks like you can leave those folding chairs in the attic.
Early Friday, organizers of the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic alongside members of the city of Philadelphia and the Manayunk Development Corporation released the news that the race has been suspended for 2017.
It appears there are myriad reasons for the decision.
City officials cited a lack of willing sponsors eager to pony up the $1 million cost to host the race while the MDC foreshadowed the decision as inevitable due to annual “budget shortfalls” in past years.
“The many fans of and participants in the race know it has been scaled back over the past couple of years in response to budget shortfalls,” read a statement from the MDC. “The grim reality is that security costs to stage large-scale events of this nature have spiraled nearly out-of-control. In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon tragedy and, more recently, the terrorist attacks in Paris and Germany, Homeland Security and local police are mandating that extraordinary and costly security measures be put in place before granting permission to host these types of large, outdoor events.”
However, there is a possibility for a return in 2018, as the city claims it has not “ruled out” a return, while the MDC stated that it is actively working with organizers to ensure Manayunk returns as the home of the event “for many years to come.”
The 124-mile race has seen many iterations, but has started on the Parkway and gone through Manayunk and up its steep wall incline since 1985. Notables like George Hincapie, Greg LeMond and Lance Armstrong have all taken part. ••