This year is the Year of the Rooster. Roosters are, according to the Chinese zodiac, people who were born in 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 or those born in 2017. Rooster energy is yin, pictured by the dark half of the yin/yang sign that symbolizes opposite, but complementary, interdependent balance and harmony. In agreement with Chinese mythology, people born under the sign of the rooster are said to be trustworthy, hard working and sociable. Chinese New Year begins on Jan. 28 with festivities that continue until the Lantern Festival on Feb. 11.
One of the most popular Chinese dishes in America, General Tso’s Chicken, was created by Chef Peng Chang-kuei, who passed away last December at the age of 98 in Taipei, Taiwan. The chef created the dish there after fleeing from Mao’s Communist revolution in mainland China. General Tso’s Chicken was named in honor of the legendary Qing Dynasty military leader from Peng’s native Hunan Province. In 1952, to welcome the visiting commander of the U.S. Navy, Admiral Arthur W. Radford, Peng created the martial chicken concoction to appeal to the American palate. In the 1970s, Mr. Peng brought the recipe with him, when he opened his New York restaurant on Manhattan’s East Side near the United Nations.
An interesting 2014 documentary, The Search for General Tso’s Chicken, traces Chinese food culture in America through the lens of the famous dish.
The online food ordering service, GrubHub, surveyed 30,000 participating restaurants in 800 cities last year, and found General Tso’s Chicken was the most popular Chinese dish ordered in America.
GENERAL TSO’S CHICKEN
Preparation:
In a medium bowl, mix egg and soy sauce. Add chicken. Mix. Set aside.
2½ lbs. boneless, skinless, chicken thighs, cubed bitesize
1 egg
2 Tbsp. soy sauce
In a small bowl, mix the following. Set aside.
1 cup chicken broth
2 Tbsp. soy sauce
2 Tbsp. hoisin sauce
3 Tbsp. honey
3 Tbsp. sugar
3 Tbsp. rice vinegar
4 Tbsp. sherry
1 tsp. ground ginger
Use two shallow bowls to dredge chicken first in cornstarch, then flour, shaking off excess from each dredging. Set aside.
¾ cup cornstarch
½ cup flour
Execute the General:
Canola oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
2 cups broccoli florets, cut in small pieces, microwaved 2 minutes, drain
Chopped scallions and sesame seeds for garnish, optional
Use a deep skillet or wok and pour oil to about ½-inch. Over medium-high heat, cook chicken in batches about 8 minutes or until golden brown and thoroughly cooked. Set chicken aside on paper towels to drain. Pour off oil and wipe skillet.
To the skillet, add 1 Tbsp. of oil. Saute garlic and pepper flakes for 30 seconds.
Add the chicken broth mixture from the small bowl. Stir.
Add 2 Tbsp. of cornstarch and stir to incorporate. Stir and cook on medium-low for about 5 minutes until slightly thickened.
Add broccoli to skillet. Return chicken to skillet. Stir and cook for a minute or two to coat and heat chicken.
Serve with rice.
Try a side dish of Bok Choy, which partners well with the General.
A BOK CHOY SIDE
1 lb. bok choy
2 Tbsp. canola oil
1 garlic, minced
1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 tsp. ginger
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
Wash bok choy and dry. Cut off end. Cut white bottom into 1-inch chunks. Cut dark green leaves into slices. Set aside in two piles.
In a large skillet, heat oil and add garlic, ginger and pepper flakes. Saute for a minute or two.
Add the white chunks of bok choy and soy sauce.
Over medium-high heat, stir and toss for 1 minute.
Add the green leaves and continue to stir and toss for another minute or two until tender.
