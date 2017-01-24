Year of the Rooster

This year is the Year of the Roost­er. Roost­ers are, ac­cord­ing to the Chinese zo­di­ac, people who were born in 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 or those born in 2017. Roost­er en­ergy is yin, pic­tured by the dark half of the yin/yang sign that sym­bol­izes op­pos­ite, but com­ple­ment­ary, in­ter­de­pend­ent bal­ance and har­mony. In agree­ment with Chinese myth­o­logy, people born un­der the sign of the roost­er are said to be trust­worthy, hard work­ing and so­ci­able. Chinese New Year be­gins on Jan. 28 with fest­iv­it­ies that con­tin­ue un­til the Lan­tern Fest­iv­al on Feb. 11.

One of the most pop­u­lar Chinese dishes in Amer­ica, Gen­er­al Tso’s Chick­en, was cre­ated by Chef Peng Chang-kuei, who passed away last Decem­ber at the age of 98 in Taipei, Taiwan. The chef cre­ated the dish there after flee­ing from Mao’s Com­mun­ist re­volu­tion in main­land China. Gen­er­al Tso’s Chick­en was named in hon­or of the le­gendary Qing Dyn­asty mil­it­ary lead­er from Peng’s nat­ive Hun­an Province. In 1952, to wel­come the vis­it­ing com­mand­er of the U.S. Navy, Ad­mir­al Ar­thur W. Rad­ford, Peng cre­ated the mar­tial chick­en con­coc­tion to ap­peal to the Amer­ic­an pal­ate. In the 1970s, Mr. Peng brought the re­cipe with him, when he opened his New York res­taur­ant on Man­hat­tan’s East Side near the United Na­tions.

An in­ter­est­ing 2014 doc­u­ment­ary, The Search for Gen­er­al Tso’s Chick­en, traces Chinese food cul­ture in Amer­ica through the lens of the fam­ous dish.

The on­line food or­der­ing ser­vice, Grub­Hub, sur­veyed 30,000 par­ti­cip­at­ing res­taur­ants in 800 cit­ies last year, and found Gen­er­al Tso’s Chick­en was the most pop­u­lar Chinese dish ordered in Amer­ica.

Break out your chop­sticks.

GEN­ER­AL TSO’S CHICK­EN

Pre­par­a­tion:

In a me­di­um bowl, mix egg and soy sauce. Add chick­en. Mix. Set aside.

2½ lbs. bone­less, skin­less, chick­en thighs, cubed bites­ize

1 egg

2 Tb­sp. soy sauce

In a small bowl, mix the fol­low­ing. Set aside.

1 cup chick­en broth

2 Tb­sp. soy sauce

2 Tb­sp. hoisin sauce

3 Tb­sp. honey

3 Tb­sp. sug­ar

3 Tb­sp. rice vin­eg­ar

4 Tb­sp. sherry

1 tsp. ground ginger

Use two shal­low bowls to dredge chick­en first in corn­starch, then flour, shak­ing off ex­cess from each dredging. Set aside.

¾ cup corn­starch

½ cup flour

Ex­ecute the Gen­er­al:

Can­ola oil

3 cloves gar­lic, minced

¼ tsp. red pep­per flakes

2 cups broc­coli florets, cut in small pieces, mi­crowaved 2 minutes, drain

Chopped scal­lions and ses­ame seeds for gar­nish, op­tion­al

Use a deep skil­let or wok and pour oil to about ½-inch. Over me­di­um-high heat, cook chick­en in batches about 8 minutes or un­til golden brown and thor­oughly cooked. Set chick­en aside on pa­per tow­els to drain. Pour off oil and wipe skil­let.

To the skil­let, add 1 Tb­sp. of oil. Saute gar­lic and pep­per flakes for 30 seconds.

Add the chick­en broth mix­ture from the small bowl. Stir.

Add 2 Tb­sp. of corn­starch and stir to in­cor­por­ate. Stir and cook on me­di­um-low for about 5 minutes un­til slightly thickened.

Add broc­coli to skil­let. Re­turn chick­en to skil­let. Stir and cook for a minute or two to coat and heat chick­en.

Serve with rice.

Try a side dish of Bok Choy, which part­ners well with the Gen­er­al.

A BOK CHOY SIDE

1 lb. bok choy

2 Tb­sp. can­ola oil

1 gar­lic, minced

1/8 tsp. crushed red pep­per flakes

1 tsp. ginger

1 Tb­sp. soy sauce

Wash bok choy and dry. Cut off end. Cut white bot­tom in­to 1-inch chunks. Cut dark green leaves in­to slices. Set aside in two piles.

In a large skil­let, heat oil and add gar­lic, ginger and pep­per flakes. Saute for a minute or two.

Add the white chunks of bok choy and soy sauce.

Over me­di­um-high heat, stir and toss for 1 minute.

Add the green leaves and con­tin­ue to stir and toss for an­oth­er minute or two un­til tender.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

