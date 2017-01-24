Vargas does little things to help Raiders succeed

Devon Vargas doesn’t need a whole lot to motivate him.
Vargas is a junior guard on the Archbishop Ryan High School basketball team and when he goes into the game, he provides instant energy.
He’s one of the first guys off the bench and it’s his job to provide a jolt whenever his name is called.
“I go out and try and make things happen,” Vargas said. “I never know how much I’m going to play. I usually find out in the game. I just try and stay ready.”
On Friday night, Vargas was up to his old tricks, but he had a big reason for wanting to have a good showing. The Mayfair resident was pretty close to home when the Raiders visited Father Judge before a sellout crowd that had a lot of intensity and emotion flowing through both teams.
“I know everyone on Judge, I’m friends with them so I really wanted to win,” said Vargas, who scored two points and pulled down six rebounds, including three offensive ones. “This is a good rivalry, we wanted to beat them and they wanted to beat us. It’s good to get any win (in the Catholic League).”
Six rebounds might not sound like a huge stat line, but when you consider Vargas stands about 5-foot-9 and is more of a perimeter player, it definitely provided Ryan with the energy it needed in a 48-36 win.
Ryan received strong performances from Izaiah Brockington, who scored 13 points, Matiss Kulackovkis, who added 11, and Jaquill Stone, who supplied nine.
Judge was led by star guard Marc Rodriguez, who scored 13 despite tough defense by Brockington.
“Devon really gives us energy when he goes out,” Ryan coach Joe Zeglinski said. “He’s 5-foot-9 and he’s going out there and fighting for rebounds. He’s tough and whenever we put him in, he does things like that. He makes things happen.”
This is something Vargas has been looking to do all season. Last year as a sophomore, Vargas played junior varsity, but he suited up for varsity games. While he didn’t see much playing time, he definitely absorbed information.
The Raiders made the playoffs, won a game and got a chance to play at the Palestra.
Just getting the chance to step on the historic court was a treat for Vargas, but this year he hopes he can get back there.
He also believes the team can do more than make the semifinals.
“I really believe we can win the championship,” Vargas said. “We can play with anyone in this league. It’s tough, there are a lot of good teams but we have the confidence that we can win. We have great players.”
His coach didn’t talk about the championship, but he was quick to point out the Raiders have been consistent all year, with the exception of back-to-back losses a few weeks ago when they dropped a game to Archbishop Wood and a few days later to St. Joe’s Prep. On Sunday, the Raiders dropped their third game of the season in a close loss to Roman Catholic.
“We weren’t going to go undefeated in this league, and I don’t want to say they’re good losses because you want to win every game, but I think those helped us focus more,” said Zeglinski, the second-year head coach. “If you get rid of that stretch, we’ve played very well this year.”
Vargas is one of the reasons.
His roommate is another.
Kulackovkis, who is from Latvia, came to live with Vargas and his family last year.
The 6-foot-7 swingman brings size and toughness to the Raiders and he’s worked with his American brother to help him.
“I play with him a lot,” Vargas said of Kulackovkis. “He’s tough. I like playing inside with guys like him because it makes me strong. We work with the whole team, but I do spend a lot of time playing against him. He’s my brother, we help each other.”
While playing with bigger players probably helped him get better on the court, Vargas has never shied away from contact.
Prior to attending Ryan, Vargas was a three-sport star, also excelling in football and baseball.
But now that he’s in high school, his focus is on making the Raiders the best basketball team they can be. And hopefully helping them hoist a banner at the end of the season.
“Playing three sports is a lot easier before you get to high school,” Vargas said. “When you’re in high school, it’s more intense. You have to work harder because that’s what everyone else is doing.
“We work hard together. We have a lot of players who are good. I really think we could win the championship. We have that kind of team.”
They have the talent. And with Vargas, they certainly have the energy. ••