Vargas does little things to help Raiders succeed

Devon Var­gas doesn’t need a whole lot to mo­tiv­ate him.

Var­gas is a ju­ni­or guard on the Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School bas­ket­ball team and when he goes in­to the game, he provides in­stant en­ergy.

He’s one of the first guys off the bench and it’s his job to provide a jolt whenev­er his name is called.

“I go out and try and make things hap­pen,” Var­gas said. “I nev­er know how much I’m go­ing to play. I usu­ally find out in the game. I just try and stay ready.”

On Fri­day night, Var­gas was up to his old tricks, but he had a big reas­on for want­ing to have a good show­ing. The May­fair res­id­ent was pretty close to home when the Raid­ers vis­ited Fath­er Judge be­fore a sel­lout crowd that had a lot of in­tens­ity and emo­tion flow­ing through both teams.

“I know every­one on Judge, I’m friends with them so I really wanted to win,” said Var­gas, who scored two points and pulled down six re­bounds, in­clud­ing three of­fens­ive ones. “This is a good rivalry, we wanted to beat them and they wanted to beat us. It’s good to get any win (in the Cath­ol­ic League).”

Six re­bounds might not sound like a huge stat line, but when you con­sider Var­gas stands about 5-foot-9 and is more of a peri­met­er play­er, it def­in­itely provided Ry­an with the en­ergy it needed in a 48-36 win.

Ry­an re­ceived strong per­form­ances from Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton, who scored 13 points, Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ov­kis, who ad­ded 11, and Ja­quill Stone, who sup­plied nine.

Judge was led by star guard Marc Rodrig­uez, who scored 13 des­pite tough de­fense by Brock­ing­ton.

“Devon really gives us en­ergy when he goes out,” Ry­an coach Joe Zegl­in­ski said. “He’s 5-foot-9 and he’s go­ing out there and fight­ing for re­bounds. He’s tough and whenev­er we put him in, he does things like that. He makes things hap­pen.”

This is something Var­gas has been look­ing to do all sea­son. Last year as a sopho­more, Var­gas played ju­ni­or varsity, but he suited up for varsity games. While he didn’t see much play­ing time, he def­in­itely ab­sorbed in­form­a­tion.

The Raid­ers made the play­offs, won a game and got a chance to play at the Palestra.

Just get­ting the chance to step on the his­tor­ic court was a treat for Var­gas, but this year he hopes he can get back there.

He also be­lieves the team can do more than make the semi­finals.

“I really be­lieve we can win the cham­pi­on­ship,” Var­gas said. “We can play with any­one in this league. It’s tough, there are a lot of good teams but we have the con­fid­ence that we can win. We have great play­ers.”

His coach didn’t talk about the cham­pi­on­ship, but he was quick to point out the Raid­ers have been con­sist­ent all year, with the ex­cep­tion of back-to-back losses a few weeks ago when they dropped a game to Arch­bish­op Wood and a few days later to St. Joe’s Prep. On Sunday, the Raid­ers dropped their third game of the sea­son in a close loss to Ro­man Cath­ol­ic.

“We wer­en’t go­ing to go un­defeated in this league, and I don’t want to say they’re good losses be­cause you want to win every game, but I think those helped us fo­cus more,” said Zegl­in­ski, the second-year head coach. “If you get rid of that stretch, we’ve played very well this year.”

Var­gas is one of the reas­ons.

His room­mate is an­oth­er.

Ku­lack­ov­kis, who is from Latvia, came to live with Var­gas and his fam­ily last year.

The 6-foot-7 swing­man brings size and tough­ness to the Raid­ers and he’s worked with his Amer­ic­an broth­er to help him.

“I play with him a lot,” Var­gas said of Ku­lack­ov­kis. “He’s tough. I like play­ing in­side with guys like him be­cause it makes me strong. We work with the whole team, but I do spend a lot of time play­ing against him. He’s my broth­er, we help each oth­er.”

While play­ing with big­ger play­ers prob­ably helped him get bet­ter on the court, Var­gas has nev­er shied away from con­tact.

Pri­or to at­tend­ing Ry­an, Var­gas was a three-sport star, also ex­cel­ling in foot­ball and base­ball.

But now that he’s in high school, his fo­cus is on mak­ing the Raid­ers the best bas­ket­ball team they can be. And hope­fully help­ing them hoist a ban­ner at the end of the sea­son.

“Play­ing three sports is a lot easi­er be­fore you get to high school,” Var­gas said. “When you’re in high school, it’s more in­tense. You have to work harder be­cause that’s what every­one else is do­ing.

“We work hard to­geth­er. We have a lot of play­ers who are good. I really think we could win the cham­pi­on­ship. We have that kind of team.”

They have the tal­ent. And with Var­gas, they cer­tainly have the en­ergy. ••