Temple Physicians move into KleinLife

New neigh­bors: A rib­bon-cut­ting ce­re­mony took place last week for Temple Phys­i­cians Inc., which moved in­to Suite 227 of Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Dr. Meng-Chao Lee and re­gistered nurse Rad­m­ila Gais­in­sky will be on site. Ser­vices avail­able in­clude gen­er­al in­tern­al and geri­at­ric medi­cine; pre­vent­ive health; well­ness coun­sel­ing; health screen­ings for dia­betes and hy­per­ten­sion; and dia­gnos­is and treat­ment of acute and chron­ic ill­nesses. To make an ap­point­ment, call 215-969-1404.

