Temple Physicians move into KleinLife

New neighbors: A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last week for Temple Physicians Inc., which moved into Suite 227 of KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Dr. Meng-Chao Lee and registered nurse Radmila Gaisinsky will be on site. Services available include general internal and geriatric medicine; preventive health; wellness counseling; health screenings for diabetes and hypertension; and diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses. To make an appointment, call 215-969-1404.
