Talk of the town

Wheth­er you love him or hate him, every­one has something to say about Pres­id­ent Trump. And he’ll be in Phil­adelphia on Thursday.

City of Sisterly Love: Last Saturday, an estimated 50,000 people marched on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to protest Trump. The local march was linked to the Women’s March on Washington, which attracted about 500,000 people. PHOTO: JACK FIRNENO

Streets of Philadelphia: Protesters march down 15th Street next to City Hall on Friday as President Donald Trump took his oath of office in Washington, D.C. Various protests were held throughout Philadelphia, and around the world, over the weekend. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

For all the loc­al fans of Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump who couldn’t make it to last Fri­day’s in­aug­ur­a­tion, there’s a chance to catch a glimpse of him this week in Phil­adelphia.

And for all the Trump haters who gathered near Eakins Oval for Sunday’s Wo­men’s March on Phil­adelphia, they’ll have a chance to voice their dis­pleas­ure with him in their midst.

On Thursday, Trump will at­tend the Re­pub­lic­an House Sen­ate Lead­er­ship Con­fer­ence at the Loews Hotel at 12th and Mar­ket streets. Brit­ish Prime Min­is­ter Theresa May is also ex­pec­ted to at­tend.

Gary Grisafi — a mu­si­cian, mu­sic teach­er, ward lead­er and City Coun­cil aide from Castor Gar­dens — will be driv­ing a car in the mo­tor­cade that will take Trump and his en­tour­age from Phil­adelphia In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port to the Cen­ter City hotel.

Grisafi, Re­pub­lic­an lead­er of the 53rd Ward and an aide to Coun­cil­man Al Tauben­ber­ger, really wanted to at­tend the in­aug­ur­a­tion.

“I made so many phone calls,” he said.

In the end, Tauben­ber­ger se­cured tick­ets from U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, a Demo­crat who skipped the in­aug­ur­a­tion. Demo­crat­ic Reps. Bob Brady and Brendan Boyle were also no shows.

Grisafi’s seats was an es­tim­ated 120 yards from the spot where Trump and Vice Pres­id­ent Mike Pence took the oath of of­fice. Big-screen tele­vi­sions and a sound sys­tem helped.

“We had good seats,” he said. “It was nice. It was fun. It was a good ex­per­i­ence. It was my first time in Wash­ing­ton.”

Grisafi, a former can­did­ate for state rep­res­ent­at­ive and Coun­cil, is a big fan of Trump.

“I like him,” he said. “We need someone with busi­ness sense who can be­ne­fit the coun­try. He knows how to ne­go­ti­ate and get things done.”

Oth­er North­east folks who made the trip to the in­aug­ur­a­tion in­cluded city GOP chair­man Joe De­Fe­lice, gen­er­al coun­sel Mike Mee­han, state Rep. Mar­tina White and ward lead­ers Chris Vo­gler and Lin­wood Hol­land.

“I was in­und­ated with re­quests,” De­Fe­lice said of tick­ets.

De­Fe­lice en­joyed be­ing a spec­tat­or, though he did have a chance to chat up the loc­al GOP’s ef­forts with White House Chief of Staff Re­ince Priebus.

“I wanted to pretty much take in everything,” he said.

De­Fe­lice at­ten­ded the Make Amer­ica Great Again Wel­come Con­cert at the Lin­coln Me­mori­al, listen­ing to 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and Lee Green­wood.

After the in­aug­ur­a­tion, his first, he watched the parade and at­ten­ded the Liberty Ball with his wife, Rose.

Don­ald and Melania Trump and Mike and Kar­en Pence and their chil­dren vis­ited the Liberty Ball, and De­Fe­lice had a chance to see Floyd May­weath­er, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Triple H.

“It was an ex­cel­lent ex­per­i­ence,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, re-elec­ted in Novem­ber, joined the fest­iv­it­ies.

“My wife Kris and I wanted our older two chil­dren to wit­ness this cel­eb­ra­tion of our demo­cracy,” he said. “We brought Brid­get and Patrick to the west front of the Cap­it­ol Build­ing to see his­tory first hand. I hope the sight of the three branches of our gov­ern­ment, both parties, stand­ing to­geth­er, will teach them — and re­mind us all — that we were sent here to do the people’s work, to solve the prob­lems we face, and to leave to our chil­dren a stronger, safer, more pros­per­ous na­tion.”

Trump will be in town on Thursday, and among those not rolling out the wel­come mat will be the Phil­adelphia Coun­cil AFL-CIO, headed by North­east res­id­ent Pat Ei­ding.

The loc­al AFL-CIO and oth­ers fear that Trump and the Re­pub­lic­an-con­trolled Con­gress will re­peal Obama­care without provid­ing an im­me­di­ate re­place­ment. The uni­on will rally at 11 a.m. out­side the Mu­ni­cip­al Ser­vices Build­ing.

Last Fri­day, as Trump was tak­ing the oath of of­fice from Su­preme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, pro­test­ers gathered out­side the statue of the late May­or and Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Frank L. Rizzo. Sings read “No Justice. No Peace. Jail the Po­lice” and ex­pressed sup­port for Phil­adelphia be­ing a “4th Amend­ment City” - Ken­ney’s polit­ic­ally cor­rect name for sanc­tu­ary cit­ies for il­leg­al im­mig­rants.

The next day, an es­tim­ated 50,000 people gathered on and near the Ben­jamin Frank­lin Park­way to protest Trump.

May­or Jim Ken­ney was among those on hand.

Oth­ers car­ried signs, many with words not print­able in a fam­ily news­pa­per. Oth­er signs read, “Abort Trump,” “We Shall Over Comb” and “Snow­flakes Cre­ate Ava­lanches.” Sean Han­nity of Fox News has de­rided people who can’t seem to ac­cept Trump’s win as “snow­flakes.”

The loc­al march was linked to the Wo­men’s March on Wash­ing­ton, which at­trac­ted about 500,000 people.

There were hun­dreds of sim­il­ar marches across the coun­try and around the world.

Madonna gen­er­ated a lot of news at the D.C. event for say­ing she thought “an aw­ful lot about blow­ing up the White House” and us­ing foul lan­guage on live TV.

The crowds loc­ally, in D.C, and else­where rep­res­en­ted di­verse groups, though a Texas-based group was dis­in­vited be­cause its mem­bers are pro-life.

The marches called for an end to ra­cial pro­fil­ing and po­lice bru­tal­ity and ex­pressed sup­port for Muslims, minor­it­ies, refugees, sexu­al as­sault vic­tims, im­mig­rants, the LGB­TQIA com­munity, the dis­abled, the poor, abor­tion rights, paid fam­ily leave and the Equal Right Amend­ment.

Af­ter­ward, Trump tweeted, “Peace­ful protests are a hall­mark of our demo­cracy. Even if I don’t al­ways agree, I re­cog­nize the rights of people to ex­press their views.”

People will be ex­press­ing their views, both for and against Trump, every day for the next four years. ••

