Streets department says no to West Torresdale stop signs

Avalon Street of­ten feels more like Daytona Av­en­ue to folks who live along the tiny neigh­bor­hood by­way in West Tor­res­dale as cars and trucks zoom through the sub­urb­an-like blocks with seem­ingly reck­less aban­don, they say.

But the danger doesn’t rise to a level war­rant­ing cer­tain traffic-calm­ing meas­ures like ad­di­tion­al stop signs, ac­cord­ing to the city’s De­part­ment of Streets. And the road’s di­men­sions aren’t suit­able for the in­stall­a­tion of speed humps.

West Tor­res­dale Civic As­so­ci­ation Pres­id­ent Ken Laws re­por­ted those of­fi­cial con­clu­sions to loc­al res­id­ents dur­ing the civic group’s bi-monthly meet­ing on Jan. 12 at the 8th Po­lice Dis­trict.

Last year, neigh­bors asked for the civic as­so­ci­ation’s back­ing in their ef­fort to get stop signs in­stalled at Avalon and Lav­ender streets as well as Avalon and Out­look streets. The signs would help to slow down through traffic, they claim. Al­though Avalon Street is only four blocks long, it has be­come a pop­u­lar short­cut for mo­tor­ists com­mut­ing between Academy Road and Frank­ford Av­en­ue. In­stead of tak­ing Mor­rell Av­en­ue between the two primary roads, many mo­tor­ists work their way through loc­al streets in­clud­ing Avalon and Chester­field roads. By do­ing so, they can avoid most of the com­muter traffic and traffic lights.

Neigh­bors ar­gue that, based on their own ob­ser­va­tions, ex­cess­ive speed and traffic volume pose a haz­ard to fam­il­ies who live there. And the streets aren’t de­signed to handle it.

With the sup­port of City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill’s of­fice, the civic as­so­ci­ation com­pelled the Streets De­part­ment to in­vest­ig­ate stop sign in­stall­a­tion. Last week, Laws re­por­ted that traffic en­gin­eers de­term­ined that the av­er­age speed for cars on Avalon Street is 28 mph, just three mph more than the pos­ted speed lim­it. Fur­ther, the re­search­ers de­term­ined that the volume is in­suf­fi­cient to war­rant stop signs.

As an al­tern­ate to stop signs, neigh­bors also asked that the city look in­to in­stalling speed humps on Avalon.

The humps are also known as speed cush­ions or tables and fea­ture a plat­eau-like shape that al­lows most vehicles to nav­ig­ate them safely at up to 25 mph. The city has in­stalled them on Southamp­ton and Sta­tion roads in Somer­ton, Winchester Av­en­ue in Winchester Park and Susque­hanna Road in Fox Chase.

Ac­cord­ing to Laws, the city con­cluded that the di­men­sions of Avalon Street don’t meet na­tion­al stand­ards for speed humps. So even with the full sup­port of neigh­bors, the Streets De­part­ment won’t in­stall them.

The civic pres­id­ent re­por­ted that the 8th Po­lice Dis­trict has pro­posed to po­s­i­tion a mo­bile speed re­cord­er on Avalon. The device tracks the ve­lo­city of each passing vehicle and posts it on a di­git­al sign. It also logs the speed of each vehicle for later ana­lys­is.

Dur­ing the civic meet­ing, Laws asked Com­munity Re­la­tions Of­ficer Joe Hans­bury if it would be pos­sible to po­s­i­tion patrol cars on Avalon, par­tic­u­larly dur­ing the even­ing rush hour. Hans­bury said he would sub­mit the re­quest to the 8th dis­trict com­mand­ing of­ficer as a roll call re­quest, mean­ing that of­ficers will be in­struc­ted at the start of each shift to mon­it­or the loc­a­tion.

In oth­er WTCA busi­ness:

Hans­bury said that the 8th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil seeks more com­munity par­ti­cip­a­tion. The 8th PDAC’s monthly meet­ings are held on the first Wed­nes­day each month at 7 p.m. at the 8th dis­trict, Red Li­on and Academy roads. Also, the dis­trict’s com­mand­ing of­ficer, Capt. Adam Fried­man, hosts town hall meet­ings on the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the same loc­a­tion.

The civic as­so­ci­ation will or­gan­ize a com­munity clean-up event to co­in­cide with Earth Day on April 22 on Mor­rell Av­en­ue near Crest­mont Av­en­ue along the By­berry Creek. Vo­lun­teers are needed to help out.

The civic as­so­ci­ation hopes to host a sem­in­ar for the city’s rain bar­rels pro­gram, which helps city homeown­ers man­age storm­wa­ter and beau­ti­fy their homes. A date has not been con­firmed. In­form­a­tion about the pro­gram is avail­able via phil­ly­wa­ter­sheds.org/raincheck

The next West Tor­res­dale Civic meet­ing will be on March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the 8th Po­lice Dis­trict. ••

