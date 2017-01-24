Still no progress on former Liddonfield site

Up­per Holmes­burg res­id­ents were hop­ing to learn more ex­cit­ing de­tails about the new sports fields and low-in­come seni­or res­id­ences that are planned for the site of the former Lid­don­field Homes pub­lic hous­ing pro­ject.

In­stead, with the Phil­adelphia Hous­ing Au­thor­ity yet to sign off on the pro­ject, the Jan. 19 meet­ing of the Up­per Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation func­tioned mainly as a brain­storm­ing ses­sion for neigh­bor­hood com­plaints.

Res­id­ents said they want to hear dir­ectly from PHA Pres­id­ent Kelvin Jeremi­ah to ex­plain the status of the Lid­don­field pro­ject or from U.S. Rep. Bob Brady to ex­plain what role the fed­er­al De­part­ment of Hous­ing and Urb­an De­vel­op­ment may have in it.

They also want to hear from someone in the city’s De­part­ment of Streets to ex­plain what it’s do­ing about auto re­pair shops that con­duct their work in the pub­lic right of way, and they want to hear from the city or the Delaware River City Cor­por­a­tion about what’s be­ing done to en­sure the safety of the new Bax­ter Trail along the Delaware River.

On the Lid­don­field front, UHCA Pres­id­ent Stan Cy­w­in­ski re­por­ted that a con­tract between the hous­ing au­thor­ity and its would-be pur­chaser, New­Court­land Seni­or Ser­vices, still awaits PHA ap­prov­al. In Decem­ber, City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on an­nounced that Jeremi­ah had con­firmed PHA’s in­tent to ap­prove a deal that would al­low New­Court­land to build a new seni­or cen­ter, hous­ing units for low-in­come seni­ors and ath­let­ic fields for use by Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity and the com­munity. The Lid­don­field site is 32 open acres at Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue and Megar­gee Street.

Auto re­pair shops and body shops have be­come a hot is­sue in Up­per Holmes­burg in re­cent months since the city’s Zon­ing Board of Ad­just­ment ap­proved a loc­al prop­erty own­er’s plan to op­er­ate four auto body paint­ing shops on the same Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue par­cel as four apart­ment units.

Part of the com­munity’s op­pos­i­tion to that pro­pos­al in­volves the high dens­ity of auto-re­lated busi­ness already in the neigh­bor­hood. Some of those shops use pub­lic streets and side­walks to park cli­ents’ cars, ac­cord­ing to neigh­bors. Mem­bers of the civic as­so­ci­ation want to know what laws gov­ern­ing that type of activ­ity and what can be done to en­force them.

On the Bax­ter Trail, mem­bers of the nearby Holmes­burg Fish and Game Club see dis­aster brew­ing. The new trail con­nects the city-op­er­ated Pennypack on the Delaware Park with Pleas­ant Hill Park and is part of the North Delaware Gre­en­way. It’s not open to the pub­lic yet.

The trail passes near the fish and game club, which is also known as the Holmes­burg Gun Club and op­er­ates out­door shoot­ing ranges. Mem­bers of the club are con­cerned that the trail doesn’t of­fer users enough pro­tec­tion from the shoot­ing range. Fur­ther, they ar­gue that it lacks prop­er light­ing, gates or sur­veil­lance equip­ment to en­sure user safety. They want to know what law en­force­ment agency will take re­spons­ib­il­ity for patrolling the trail. ••

