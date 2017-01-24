Sibling revelry

Kaitlyn Carter doesn’t have to look far to find a basketball inspiration.
And Matt Carter has the same luxury.
Kaitlyn is a freshman guard on the Penn Charter basketball team and though she’s just in ninth grade, she’s already a starter and top player for her squad.
Her older brother, Matt, knows what it’s like to be a young franchise player. He’s been starring for MaST Charter since he was a freshman and this year he scored his 1,000th point, becoming the first boys basketball player in school history to accomplish that feat.
Though both are different types of players, their games have a lot of similar traits and they both learn by watching the other player.
“She’s a lot tougher than me, she’s fearless,” Matt said. “She’s very tough. I play more outside than she does, she can play outside, but she drives, too. She’s very good, and is always getting better.”
“Sometimes I’ll see Matt do something and I’ll try it,” Kaitlyn said. “When I can, I go to his games and when he can, he’ll come to mine. We don’t play much together, but we’ll work out together. We help each other when we can.”
Matt is Kaitlyn’s biggest fan, and the feeling is reciprocated. But while they are always interested in how the other is doing, both are focused on their own season, and the Parkwood residents are both enjoying plenty of success.
Kaitlyn is seeing significant minutes for the Quakers, who are 2-0 in Inter-Ac play, 9-2 overall. It didn’t take her long to get acclimated into high school basketball.
“I played in summer league games with Penn Charter so I knew what to expect when the season got here,” Kaitlyn said. “I think it was harder getting adjusted to Penn Charter for school than it was to play basketball in high school. High school is better, but I adjusted pretty quickly and it’s going really well.”
It probably didn’t hurt that she got plenty of advice from big brother.
Matt broke the school record for boys points last year, and this year has been even better.
The 6-foot-4 senior, who plays the wing on offense and usually plays in the paint on offense, has helped the Panthers reach new heights this year.
MaST is 12-3 overall, 7-2 in the Bicentennial Athletic League.
The most prolific scorer in school history is now hoping to help the team hit some new milestones.
“Our goal from the start of the season has been to get at least one home playoff game,” Carter said. “We want to play a game in our gym, an extra game and then see what happens. We wanted to do that last year and we came close, but this year we have a great chance at it because we’ve been playing really well.”
It’s fair to say the Carters are a huge reason for their teams’ success. Both have put in a lot of work, even during the summer, by working out with personal trainers and getting in tip-top shape.
Not only do they work with the trainers, but they helped push each other to become the best players they could be.
“We didn’t play a lot together, but we work out together,” Matt said. “It’s good to have someone like that. We don’t compete, we try and help each other and make each other better players.”
While the Carters have a lot in common on the court, they are different when it comes to what they see themselves doing in the future.
Matt plans on continuing his basketball career next year at a school where he intends on majoring in criminal justice. Upon graduation, he thinks he’ll follow in the footsteps of everyone in his family.
“My mom is a police officer, my dad is a police officer, my brother is a cop and my grandmom is, too,” Matt said. “That’s what I want to do, too. It’s a good job, they do great things and I’d like to do that, too.”
Kaitlyn has time to change her mind, but for now she’s not leaning toward law enforcement, but like her family, she hopes to help people.
“I’ve always wanted to be a dentist,” Kaitlyn said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
But before Matt helps keep a community safe and Kaitlyn fills a cavity, the pair still have work to do on the basketball court.
And when they’re playing, they know they’ll have full support of their family, and full support of each other.
“Our parents split it up and make it to almost all our games,” said Matt, who also plays baseball at MaST. “My dad will go to my game and my mom will go to (Kaitlyn’s) game. And when we can, we go to each other’s game.
“It was better before the (regular) season started because the games were at different times. They play on weekends, so when they do, I’ll go to watch them, and she’ll be at my games when she can. Hopefully, the home playoff game.” ••
