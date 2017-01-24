Sibling revelry

Kaitlyn Carter doesn’t have to look far to find a bas­ket­ball in­spir­a­tion.

And Matt Carter has the same lux­ury.

Kaitlyn is a fresh­man guard on the Penn Charter bas­ket­ball team and though she’s just in ninth grade, she’s already a starter and top play­er for her squad.

Her older broth­er, Matt, knows what it’s like to be a young fran­chise play­er. He’s been star­ring for MaST Charter since he was a fresh­man and this year he scored his 1,000th point, be­com­ing the first boys bas­ket­ball play­er in school his­tory to ac­com­plish that feat.

Though both are dif­fer­ent types of play­ers, their games have a lot of sim­il­ar traits and they both learn by watch­ing the oth­er play­er.

“She’s a lot tough­er than me, she’s fear­less,” Matt said. “She’s very tough. I play more out­side than she does, she can play out­side, but she drives, too. She’s very good, and is al­ways get­ting bet­ter.”

“Some­times I’ll see Matt do something and I’ll try it,” Kaitlyn said. “When I can, I go to his games and when he can, he’ll come to mine. We don’t play much to­geth­er, but we’ll work out to­geth­er. We help each oth­er when we can.”

Matt is Kaitlyn’s biggest fan, and the feel­ing is re­cip­roc­ated. But while they are al­ways in­ter­ested in how the oth­er is do­ing, both are fo­cused on their own sea­son, and the Park­wood res­id­ents are both en­joy­ing plenty of suc­cess.

Kaitlyn is see­ing sig­ni­fic­ant minutes for the Quakers, who are 2-0 in Inter-Ac play, 9-2 over­all. It didn’t take her long to get ac­climated in­to high school bas­ket­ball.

“I played in sum­mer league games with Penn Charter so I knew what to ex­pect when the sea­son got here,” Kaitlyn said. “I think it was harder get­ting ad­jus­ted to Penn Charter for school than it was to play bas­ket­ball in high school. High school is bet­ter, but I ad­jus­ted pretty quickly and it’s go­ing really well.”

It prob­ably didn’t hurt that she got plenty of ad­vice from big broth­er.

Matt broke the school re­cord for boys points last year, and this year has been even bet­ter.

The 6-foot-4 seni­or, who plays the wing on of­fense and usu­ally plays in the paint on of­fense, has helped the Pan­thers reach new heights this year.

MaST is 12-3 over­all, 7-2 in the Bi­cen­ten­ni­al Ath­let­ic League.

The most pro­lif­ic scorer in school his­tory is now hop­ing to help the team hit some new mile­stones.

“Our goal from the start of the sea­son has been to get at least one home play­off game,” Carter said. “We want to play a game in our gym, an ex­tra game and then see what hap­pens. We wanted to do that last year and we came close, but this year we have a great chance at it be­cause we’ve been play­ing really well.”

It’s fair to say the Carters are a huge reas­on for their teams’ suc­cess. Both have put in a lot of work, even dur­ing the sum­mer, by work­ing out with per­son­al train­ers and get­ting in tip-top shape.

Not only do they work with the train­ers, but they helped push each oth­er to be­come the best play­ers they could be.

“We didn’t play a lot to­geth­er, but we work out to­geth­er,” Matt said. “It’s good to have someone like that. We don’t com­pete, we try and help each oth­er and make each oth­er bet­ter play­ers.”

While the Carters have a lot in com­mon on the court, they are dif­fer­ent when it comes to what they see them­selves do­ing in the fu­ture.

Matt plans on con­tinu­ing his bas­ket­ball ca­reer next year at a school where he in­tends on ma­jor­ing in crim­in­al justice. Upon gradu­ation, he thinks he’ll fol­low in the foot­steps of every­one in his fam­ily.

“My mom is a po­lice of­ficer, my dad is a po­lice of­ficer, my broth­er is a cop and my grand­mom is, too,” Matt said. “That’s what I want to do, too. It’s a good job, they do great things and I’d like to do that, too.”

Kaitlyn has time to change her mind, but for now she’s not lean­ing to­ward law en­force­ment, but like her fam­ily, she hopes to help people.

“I’ve al­ways wanted to be a dent­ist,” Kaitlyn said. “It’s something I’ve al­ways wanted to do.”

But be­fore Matt helps keep a com­munity safe and Kaitlyn fills a cav­ity, the pair still have work to do on the bas­ket­ball court.

And when they’re play­ing, they know they’ll have full sup­port of their fam­ily, and full sup­port of each oth­er.

“Our par­ents split it up and make it to al­most all our games,” said Matt, who also plays base­ball at MaST. “My dad will go to my game and my mom will go to (Kaitlyn’s) game. And when we can, we go to each oth­er’s game.

“It was bet­ter be­fore the (reg­u­lar) sea­son star­ted be­cause the games were at dif­fer­ent times. They play on week­ends, so when they do, I’ll go to watch them, and she’ll be at my games when she can. Hope­fully, the home play­off game.” ••

