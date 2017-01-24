Scholars: Jan. 25, 2017

The North­east Times would like to con­grat­u­late the fol­low­ing col­lege gradu­ates, stu­dents who were named to their school’s dean’s list, and area res­id­ents who re­cently re­ceived spe­cial hon­ors.

The fol­low­ing loc­al stu­dents gradu­ated from Al­ver­nia Uni­versity: Faith V. Al­leyne (de­gree in Be­ha­vi­or­al Health with a minor in Psy­cho­logy cum laude); Val­rita An­ise Jessie (de­gree in Be­ha­vi­or­al Health with a minor in Crim­in­al Justice); Den­ise R. Payne (de­gree in Be­ha­vi­or­al Health magna cum laude); Craig Mi­chael Sweeney (de­gree in Crim­in­al Justice summa cum laude); Nicole Ed­wards-Shaw (de­gree in So­cial Work with a minor in Crim­in­al Justice); and Shariece Nashae Har­gust (de­gree in Com­munity Ser­vice and Eco­nom­ic Lead­er­ship).

Loc­al res­id­ents were among the more than 1,500 stu­dents named to the Uni­versity of Scrant­on’s dean’s list, which re­cog­nizes stu­dents with a grade point av­er­age of 3.5 or bet­ter. The stu­dents are Tori Mat­thews, a sopho­more me­dia in­form­a­tion tech­no­logy ma­jor; Noelle Niessen, a seni­or bio­logy ma­jor; Bri­gid McMul­len, a fresh­man oc­cu­pa­tion­al ther­apy ma­jor; Madeline Chiar­dio, a seni­or oc­cu­pa­tion­al ther­apy ma­jor; Nat­alia Kucharska, a seni­or ex­er­cise sci­ence ma­jor; Stas Postowski, a fresh­man mar­ket­ing ma­jor; and Phoebe Thomas, a fresh­man mar­ket­ing ma­jor.

Colby-Saw­yer Col­lege in New Hamp­shire has named Kev­in Richard­son to the dean’s list for aca­dem­ic achieve­ment. Richard­son is ma­jor­ing in busi­ness ad­min­is­tra­tion and is a mem­ber of the class of 2018. To qual­i­fy for the dean’s list, stu­dents must achieve a grade-point av­er­age of 3.5 or high­er on a 4.0 scale while car­ry­ing a min­im­um of 12 cred­it hours in graded courses.

An­nia Zhao, a Veter­in­ary Tech­no­logy ma­jor, has been named to the dean’s list at Mount Ida Col­lege in New­ton, Mas­sachu­setts for achiev­ing a GPA of 3.33 or high­er.

Spring­field Col­lege in Mas­sachu­setts has named Selina Mack to the dean’s list for aca­dem­ic ex­cel­lence. Mack is study­ing Hu­man Ser­vices. Cri­ter­ia for se­lec­tion to the dean’s list re­quires that the stu­dent must have com­pleted a min­im­um of 12 cred­it hours of graded course­work for the semester, the stu­dent must not have any in­com­pletes in the des­ig­nated semester, and the stu­dent must have a min­im­um semester grade point av­er­age of 3.500.

Ju­li­ana Dix­on, a St. Basil Academy gradu­ate and stu­dent at Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity, is on the dean’s list for the School of Edu­ca­tion and School of Arts and Sci­ences. She is ma­jor­ing in edu­ca­tion.

Jes­sica Fein, a sopho­more Mu­sic Ther­apy ma­jor, was named to the dean’s list at Eliza­beth­town Col­lege. Stu­dents on the dean’s list are full-time un­der­gradu­ates who earn a semester grade point av­er­age of 3.60 or bet­ter in 14 or more cred­it hours.

Mi­chael Ade­mola has been named to the Cent­ral Penn Col­lege dean’s list. Ade­mola is ma­jor­ing in Cor­por­ate Com­mu­nic­a­tions. To qual­i­fy for the dean’s list, a stu­dent must carry six or more cred­its and earn a grade-point av­er­age of 3.5 or bet­ter.

At Le­high Uni­versity, dean’s list status is gran­ted to stu­dents who earned a schol­ast­ic av­er­age of 3.6 or bet­ter while car­ry­ing at least 12 hours of reg­u­larly graded courses. Loc­al mem­bers of the dean’s list are Jef­fery Chen, An­gel Chen, Kaitlin Dys­on, Al­len Liu and Dav­id Tapia.

Wil­lie Scott has been named to the Mans­field Uni­versity dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, a stu­dent must at­tend the uni­versity full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

At Im­macu­lata Uni­versity, to at­tain dean’s list status, a stu­dent must achieve a grade point av­er­age of 3.7 on a scale of 4.0. Loc­al stu­dents who made the list in­clude Eli­ana Carino, Olivia Carter, Caitlin Mac­gregor, Mi­chael Sturdi­vant, Al­lie Tracey, Jared Viz and Mary Kate Walsh. ••

