Scholars: Jan. 25, 2017

The following local students graduated from Alvernia University: Faith V. Alleyne (degree in Behavioral Health with a minor in Psychology cum laude); Valrita Anise Jessie (degree in Behavioral Health with a minor in Criminal Justice); Denise R. Payne (degree in Behavioral Health magna cum laude); Craig Michael Sweeney (degree in Criminal Justice summa cum laude); Nicole Edwards-Shaw (degree in Social Work with a minor in Criminal Justice); and Shariece Nashae Hargust (degree in Community Service and Economic Leadership).
Local residents were among the more than 1,500 students named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list, which recognizes students with a grade point average of 3.5 or better. The students are Tori Matthews, a sophomore media information technology major; Noelle Niessen, a senior biology major; Brigid McMullen, a freshman occupational therapy major; Madeline Chiardio, a senior occupational therapy major; Natalia Kucharska, a senior exercise science major; Stas Postowski, a freshman marketing major; and Phoebe Thomas, a freshman marketing major.
Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire has named Kevin Richardson to the dean’s list for academic achievement. Richardson is majoring in business administration and is a member of the class of 2018. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.
Annia Zhao, a Veterinary Technology major, has been named to the dean’s list at Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts for achieving a GPA of 3.33 or higher.
Springfield College in Massachusetts has named Selina Mack to the dean’s list for academic excellence. Mack is studying Human Services. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the semester, the student must not have any incompletes in the designated semester, and the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500.
Juliana Dixon, a St. Basil Academy graduate and student at Holy Family University, is on the dean’s list for the School of Education and School of Arts and Sciences. She is majoring in education.
Jessica Fein, a sophomore Music Therapy major, was named to the dean’s list at Elizabethtown College. Students on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduates who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better in 14 or more credit hours.
Michael Ademola has been named to the Central Penn College dean’s list. Ademola is majoring in Corporate Communications. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
At Lehigh University, dean’s list status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Local members of the dean’s list are Jeffery Chen, Angel Chen, Kaitlin Dyson, Allen Liu and David Tapia.
Willie Scott has been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
At Immaculata University, to attain dean's list status, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 on a scale of 4.0. Local students who made the list include Eliana Carino, Olivia Carter, Caitlin Macgregor, Michael Sturdivant, Allie Tracey, Jared Viz and Mary Kate Walsh.
